Name Description

Narendra Mantri Shri. Narendra Mantri is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He was Head-Commercial of the Company.

Sminu Jindal Ms. Sminu Jindal is Managing Director, Executive Director of Jindal Saw Limited. She pursue MBA from Fore School of Management, with specialization in Finance.

S. Gupta Dr. S. K. Gupta, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Independent Director of Jindal Saw Limited. His qualification - Technocrat.