Name Description

Parvez Ahmad Mr. Parvez Ahmad, B.Sc., ACS, is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Bank. Mr. Parvez Ahmad is the senior most Executive President of J&K Bank with 18 years of experience in banking and Financial Services. He has held various senior important positions in the bank as a part of Corporate Management team. He has gained expertise in areas which inter alia include Corporate and Retail Credit, Treasury Operations, Bancassurance, Corporate and Legal Affairs, Finance and Taxation, Corporate Governance, Investor relations, Business Administration, Merchant banking, Financial services, Business Support, Credit Card, Corporate Communication, Supervision and Control, CSR initiatives and Social Banking. Mr. Parvez Ahmed, B.Sc., ACS, is a Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). ICSI, a premier statutory body created under the Act of Parliament for developing and regulating the profession of Company Secretaries, who are considered to be corporate governance professionals on issue which is of prime relevance in today’s economy.

Sanjiv Agarwal Dr. Sanjiv Agarwal, Ph.D., serves as Director of the Company. Dr. Sanjiv Agarwal is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Fellow Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administration, London (UK). He has done his PhD from R. A. Poddar Institute of Management, University of Rajasthan, Jaipur in the area of Corporate Governance. His areas of specialization are in Accounting, Taxation and Financial Services. He is considered to be an expert on Indirect Taxes, Corporate Governance and Company Law. Besides having over three decades of professional experience as a Practicing Chartered Accountant, he is keenly interested in academics and is regular contributor to professional Journals, Websites & Economic dailies. He has shared his knowledge by authoring and editing 28 books. His popular books include “Service Tax Case Digest”, “Guide to Goods & Service Tax”, “Accounting Standards & Corporate Practices” and “Commentary on Companies Act, Corporate Governance, Audit Committee etc.” He is also the founder chief editor of Service Tax Counselor, a weekly e-newsletter on Service Tax; GST Counsellor a fortnightly e-newsletter on Goods and Service Tax and has also been founder editor of Service Tax Journal, India’s fi rst exclusive journal on Service Tax. In addition to being an active participant and speaker at national seminars and conferences, he has also been a visiting faculty at various Management Institutes and Banks. He has been a SEBI Nominated Director on the Board of Jaipur Stock Exchange Ltd, JSEL Securities Ltd and an Independent Director on the Board of State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur and other companies. Presently, he is an Independent Director on the Board of few Public sector / Government / Private sector companies and a member of Expert Advisory Board and Core Group on GST constituted by Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Sunil Chandiramani Mr. Sunil Chandiramani is Director of the Company. Mr. Sunil is Chartered Accountant by profession, a qualified Technologist and IT Security specialist as well. He spent 25 years with Ernst & Young LLP, India’s leading professional services firm. In his last role he was responsible for leading the Advisory Practice and also led the development of the Global Innovation Strategy and Blueprint for EY Global. At EY he successfully engaged and worked with the Senior Leadership, Boards and Audit Committees of the some of the largest financial Institutions and business groups in India and Multi National Corporation on areas of Corporate Governance, Internal Audits, Governance Risk and Compliance, Analytics, Strategy and Business Transformation. As the National Leader for the Financial Services Industry, he served several large Public and Private Sector Banks on projects such as Bank Transformation and Program Management of Core Banking Implementations, Development of Credit and Risk Management Programs, Design and Implementation of the National Payments Corporation, Internal Audit and Risk Transformation, IT Security and Risk Management, he also developed the firms Actuarial Practice and created Market Leadership in the area of Insurance Market Strategy. He also lead some of the most strategic projects for the Government related to Policy and Investment Promotion, Aadhaar – India’s Largest Bio Metric Project and Digitization Programs related to Citizen Safety and Security and Income Tax technology modernization

Navin Choudhary Mr. Navin Kumar Choudhary, IAS, has been appointed as Non-Independent Director of the Company, with effect from October 27, 2015.

Abdul Majid Mir Mr. Abdul Majid Mir has been appointed as Non-Independent Director of the Company, with effect from October 27, 2015. He was Executive Director of Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. He has more than 37 years of experience in banking. Mr. Abdul Majid Mir has held various important and senior positions in the Bank, as part of its Corporate Management Team. He has special knowledge and practical experience in the fields of Finance, Credit, Trade Finance, Foreign Exchange, Treasury, Corporate and Retail Banking, Deposits & Liability Management & Risk Management.

Pronab Sen Dr. Pronab Sen serves as Director of the Company. Dr. Pronab Sen is currently the Country Director for the International Growth Centre’s India Central Programme. He is also a member of the High-level Expert Group on Measurement of Economic Performance and Social Progress (OECD) and the Technical Advisory Group of the International Comparison Project (World Bank). Most recently, he was Chairman of the National Statistical Commission. Prior to superannuation from the Government in 2012, he was the fi rst Principal Economic Adviser at the Government of India’s Planning Commission. He has also held positions as the fi rst Chief Statistician of India, acting as the functional and technical Head of the national statistical system in India, as well as Secretary, Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, Government of India (2007- 2010). Born 1952 in New Delhi, India, Dr. Sen received his B.A. (Hons) in Economics from St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi (1972); M.B.A. (1974) and M.A. in Economics (1975) from the George Washington University, Washington D.C.; and Ph.D. in Economics (1982) from the Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore. He specialized in Open-economy Macroeconomic Systems, International Economics and Public Finance. Dr. Sen worked as management consultant in Washington D.C. (1974-1977). He taught at Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore and Delhi School of Economics, Delhi between 1977 and 1983. Dr. Sen turned to pure research in economics at the Indian Council for Research in International Economic Relations, New Delhi (1983-1987) and the Economic Research Unit, New Delhi (1987-1990). Worked at the World Institute for Development Economics Research, Helsinki in 1986 and again in 1989.

J. Sharma Mr. J. P. Sharma serves as the Non-Executive Director - RBI Nominee of the Company. He is General Manager, Human Resources Management Department, Reserve Bank of India, Jaipur. He holds holds a Master’s Degree in Chemistry and CAIIB. Mr. J. P. Sharma is a career Banker with 23 years of Central Banking experience, in the fields of Supervision of Commercial Banks, Co-operative Banks, NBFCs, and Currency Management etc.