Name Description

Raghupati Singhania Dr. Raghupati Singhania is theChairman of the Board, Managing Director of JK Tyre & Industries Limited. Pioneers of Radial technology in India and leaders in the Indian Tyre Industry, and the manufacturers of the well known “JK Tyre”, “Vikrant” and “Tornel” brand of Tyres. He is also the Chairman of JK Tornel, S.A.de C.V., Mexico, a wholly owned subsidiary of JK Tyre.

Arun Bajoria Mr. Arun Kumar Bajoria is the President, Executive Director of JK Tyre & Industries Limited.Mr. Bajoria is a Mechanical Engineer from BITS Pilani and a fellow member of the Institution of Engineers, India (B.E., F.I.E.). He has also attended London Business School’s, Advanced Management Program on Strategy and Leadership.

Bharat Singhania Shri. Bharat Hari Singhania is the Managing Director, Executive Director of the JK Tyre & Industries Limited.

Wolfgang Holzbach Dr. Wolfgang Holzbach is the Additional Director of the JK Tyre & Industries Limited. He holds a Doctorate Degree in Natural Science. He joined the Board of Directors of the Company on 6th November 2012. He has had a very long and distinguished career of 31 years with a leading international tyre company where he was responsible for various strategic areas including Material Development, Quality Management, Manufacturing, Engineering and Technology. Besides wide knowledge and rich experience in manufacturing and tyre technology, he has international perspective. His other Directorships are – Nil.

Sunanda Singhania Smt. Sunanda Singhania is Director of the company. She is a Member of the Managing Committee and Executive Director of Pushpawati Singhania Research Institute (PSRI Hospital), since its inception, 18 years back. Ever since, Smt. Singhania has been responsible for development of PSRI Hospital, South East Asia’s first super speciality hospital for Liver, Renal & Digestive Diseases. It is today one of the leading Hospitals in India, dedicated to providing advanced and comprehensive medical and surgical treatment in the areas of Gastroenterology, Nephrology, Urology, Hepatology, Endocrinology, Organ Transplant, and is equipped with most modern diagnostic and radiology facilities. Kidney transplant programme is one of the flagship programmes of PSRI. Smt. Singhania is also overseeing affairs of Indica Travels & Tours Pvt. Ltd., for the last 26 years, a Travel House providing comprehensive services relating to travel and tours. She is also a Director of Radical Agro Products Pvt. Ltd. She holds 112500 Equity Shares of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

Vimal Bhandari Shri. Vimal Bhandari is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the JK Tyre & Industries Limited. He holds Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce and is a Chartered Accountant. He joined the Board of Directors of the Company on 1st July 2011. He has over 27 years of experience as a Sr. Management Professional in the financial services industry. He is Managing Director and CEO of IndoStar Capital Finance Private Ltd. He is also a Director of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd., DCM Shriram Ltd., Bayer CropScience Ltd., The Ratnakar Bank Ltd., Piramal Glass Ltd. ING Investment Management (India) Private Ltd., Bharat Forge Limited and IndoStar Asset Advisory Pvt. Ltd. (Directorships held in other companies are as per Section 165 of the Companies Act, 2013). He is Chairman of Audit Committees of The Ratnakar Bank Ltd. and Piramal Glass Ltd. and a Member of Audit Committees of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. and Bayer CropScience Ltd. (Chairmanship/Membership of Shri Bhandari in Committees of Directors in other Companies are in terms of Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement).

Bakul Jain Shri. Bakul Jain is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the JK Tyre & Industries Limited. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce and also holds Master's Degree in Business Administration from Switzerland. He joined the Board of Directors of the Company on 22nd February 1989. He is an Industrialist with over 36 years of experience. He is presently the Managing Director of DCW Ltd. and also a Director of Sahu Brothers Private Ltd., B.J. Holdings Private Ltd., Canvas Shoe Co. (Goa) Private Ltd., D.P.B. Holdings Private Ltd., Jain Sahubrothers Properties Private Ltd., DCW Pigments Ltd. and Cashco Holdings Private Ltd. (Directorships held in other companies are as per Section 165 of the Companies Act, 2013). He is a member of Stakeholders’ Relationship Committee of DCW Ltd. (Chairmanship/Membership of Shri Jain in Committees of Directors in other Companies are in terms of Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement).

Arvind Mewar Shri. Arvind Singh Mewar is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the JK Tyre & Industries Limited. holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English Literature, Economics and Political Science. He has also done Hotel Management in UK. He joined the Board of Directors of the Company on 7th April 1975. He is a well known Hotelier and is Chairman and Director of HRH Group of Hotels, Udaipur. He is former Maharana of Udaipur. He is also a Director of The Lake Palace Hotels & Motels Pvt. Ltd., The Lake Shore Palace Hotel Pvt. Ltd., Lake Palace Trade & Travels Pvt. Ltd., Historic Resort Hotels Pvt. Ltd., Central Office Mewar Palace Organisation Pvt. Ltd., Chetak Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd., Shikarbadi Hotel Pvt. Ltd., Mewar Memorable Millennium Melodious Music Pvt. Ltd., HRH Information Technology Pvt. Ltd., Meva Media Management Pvt. Ltd., Mewar Hospitality Management Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd., Padmaja-Kush Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. and The Mayo Foundation (Directorships held in other companies are as per Section 165 of the Companies Act, 2013). Chairmanship/ Membership of Shri Mewar in Committees of Directors in other Companies in terms of Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement –Nil.