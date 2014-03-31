Name Description

Jagdishkumar Gupta Shri. Jagdishkumar M. Gupta is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. He made a modest start in the year 1980 by setting up a proprietorship concern by the name of J. Kumar & Co. Since its inception, under his able leadership, the company and as a Registered Class I-A construction company. It is because of his management skills the company have completed projects including construction of roads, bridges and flyovers, swimming pools, earthen dams, airport runways and airport rapid taxi work, housing and commercial complexes etc. He also takes keen interest in social activites.

Arvind Gupta Mr. Arvind Gupta is a Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He has been AGM (Finance & Accounts) of the Company.

Poornima Reddy Mrs. Poornima Reddy is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. She is a Company Secretary and has done her LLB along with with P.G.Diploma in Financial Management. She carries with her a total experience of 8 years. Prior to joining the company, she has worked with ThyssenKrupp Electical Steel as Manager and Company Secretary. Presently she is handling the secretarial and legal matters.

Kamal Gupta Shri. Kamal Jagdish Gupta is Executive Director of J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. He has done his Bachelors in Civil Engineering. He is associated with the company since 1996 and carries with him an experience of more than 14 years in construction field. To his credit is completion of flyovers, swimming pool and rail over bridges. Presently he is looking after the construction Skywalks and flyover projects in Mumbai.

Nalin Gupta Shri. Nalin Jagdish Gupta is Executive Director of J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. He is a commerce graduate and a member of Indian Institution of Bridge Engineers. He is associated with the company since 1997 and carries with him an experience of over 13 years. He is instrumental in construction work related to roads and its widening, construction of subway, railway buildings, flyovers and rail over bridges.

Ajit Chatha Mr. Ajit Singh Chatha, (IAS Retd), is an Additional Independent Director of the Company. He is graduated with Honors in Electrical Engineering from Government Engineering College, Jabalpur and joined the I.A.S cadre of Punjab in 1963 and held wide range of assignments from the field to the secretariat such as Deputy Commissioner of Patiala, Sangrur, Ludhiana, Managing Director Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, and Principal Secretary, Department of Industries Cooperation, Housing, Irrigation and Power, Home and Justice and as Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Punjab.

Raghavachari Srinivasan Dr. Raghavachari Srinivasan is Non-Executive Independent Director of J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. He has held several senior managerial positions in the public sector banks like Chairman and Managing Director of Bank of India and Allahabad Bank for several years. He is also associated currently with as Chairman/Director of several companies focussing in Software, Pharma, Gems & Jewellery, Tea, Paint in addition to Mutual Fund Industry.