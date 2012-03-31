Name Description

Harsh Singhania Shri. Harsh Pati Singhania is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of JK Paper Ltd. He has been appointed as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company effective May 21, 2013. He is a commerce graduate from the Calcutta University and holds an MBA degree from the University of Massachusetts, USA (1986). He is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School, USA. Shri Singhania worked in Jute, Office Products and Polyester businesses before joining JK Corp Ltd. (now renamed as JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.) as Senior Executive in 1989. In 1992, he was appointed as Whole-time Director and in 1997 as Dy. Managing Director of the said Company. He was looking after the overall operations of JK Paper Mills besides being involved in corporate activities of this Company. Shri Singhania is the Managing Director of JK Paper Ltd. since January 2002. He also oversees group’s Dairy business and other corporate activities. He is also Director of Fenner (India) Limited, Bhopal Udyog Ltd and other companies. He also served on several statutory bodies relating to Pulp and Paper Industry at the national level. Sh. Singhania is a past President of FICCI and is currently the President of ICC India (International Chamber of Commerce - India), and a member of Managing Committee of the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association, Board of Governors - International Management Institute (IMI), Managing Committee - Pushpawati Singhania Research Institute for - Liver, Renal & Digestive Diseases (PSRI) and Council of Association, Central Pulp & Paper Research Institute, Member of UK-India Business Leaders Climate Group, Indo-French CEO Forum, Indian Govt – Industry Task Force, Regional Council of International Baccalaureate and Board of Management of JK Lakshmipat University. He is also the Chairman of Development Council for Pulp & Paper Industry of Government of India of which he was Chairman previously also.

Om Goyal Shri. Om Prakash Goyal is Whole-Time Director of JK Paper Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant and has over four decades of wide-ranging experience in cement and paper industry, spanning various functional areas as Senior Executive/ Director of companies, including 17 years in Kesoram Industries Ltd. and Century Textiles & Industries Ltd. While working there, he implemented a new pulp and paper project. Shri Goyal joined Straw Products Limited (later renamed as JK Corp Limited and now JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd) as General Manager in the year 1987. He was transferred to The Central Pulp Mills Limited (CPML) after its acquisition by JK Group in 1992 and continued as its President till 1996 and as its President & Director from 1996-1999. Shri Goyal was transferred to JK Corp Limited (JKCL) in January 2000 as President (Paper) and continued as Director on the Board of CPML. In 2001, the Paper division of JKCL, pursuant to the Scheme, was transferred to CPML and Shri Goyal was appointed as Wholetime Director of CPML w.e.f. 7th September 2001. Later, the name of CPML was changed to JK Paper Limited in November 2001. Shri Goyal has contributed immensely first in the turnaround of CPML and later the team of the Paper Division of JKCL. He was looking after the day to day affairs of both the Units of the Company and is currently involved in implementation of the new expansion project of the Company, at Unit JKPM, Odisha.

Sandip Somany Shri. Sandip Somany serves as Additional Director of JK Paper Ltd. He is the Joint Managing Director of HSIL Limited. He is graduate in Commerce from Delhi University. He has also studied Ceramic Manufacturing Technology from the University of California, USA. He is the Past President of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a member of the National Executive Committee, Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Managing Committee member of ASSOCHAM. He has been a member in various Committees of the Bureau of Indian Standards. He was also a member of the Governing Body of All India Organization of Employers.

Dhirendra Kumar Shri. Dhirendra Kumar is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of JK Paper Ltd. He is Chairman of E. Hill & Company Ltd. He is Whole-time Director of SPBP Tea Plantation Ltd. He is Director of The Scottish Assam (India) Ltd., SPBP Tea (India) Ltd., Contemporary Polysacks Ltd., R.D. Tea Ltd. He is Director and Member of Audit Committee of Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.

Vinita Singhania Smt. Vinita Singhania is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of JK Paper Ltd. She has Bachelor of Arts degree. She is Managing Director of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. and Director of Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. and JKLC Employees Welfare Association Ltd.

Wilhelmus Wienk Mr. Wilhelmus Johannes Maria Wienk is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director - Nominee of FCCB of JK Paper Ltd. He is the Senior Investment Officer Global Partners, FMO NV, the Dutch development bank supporting the private sector in emerging markets with its investment activities. He is presently looking after the development and implementation of strategies with key partners, and investment management in Asia and Africa. He has varied experience in banking, finance, investment and other economic activities. He had been Director Asia and Director Latin America & the Caribbean, FMO NV, and also Board member of several Companies.

Udayan Bose Shri. Udayan Bose is Non-Executive Independent Director of JK Paper Ltd. He is Chairman of Audit Committee. He is a science graduate. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, U.K. and has done Advanced Management at Harvard Business School, USA. In 1985, he set up India’s first Investment Bank - Creditcapital, which eventually was bought out by Lazard LLC. He was the Chairman of Creditcapital/ Lazard India (1985 - 2005) and became MD & General Partner of Lazard LLC (2001-2005). He was Advisor to the Union Bank of Switzerland (1986 - 1997). He has also served on the Advisory Board of The Economic Intelligence Unit of the Economist. Currently, Mr.Bose is also the founder Chairman of India’s first Buy Out Fund, formed to control underperforming Indian cos.

M Dalmia Shri. M. H. Dalmia is Non-Executive Independent Director of JK Paper Ltd. He is Chemical Engineering Graduate. He is a Director of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd., Hari Machines Ltd. and First Capital India Ltd.

Rajya Kanoria Shri. Rajya Vardhan Kanoria is Non-Executive Independent Director of JK Paper Ltd. He holds Masters of Business Administration (Hons) from IMD, Switzerland. He is the Chairman and managing Director of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Limited and is also on the boards of various other companies. Former vice-president of Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce (FICCI), and has headed several joint-business councils. Is the managing committee member of PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry and national council member of CII. He is member of Audit Committee of the company.

Arun Ram Shri. Arun Bharat Ram is Non-Executive Independent Director of JK Paper Ltd. He holds University of Michigan, USA (B.E.). He is Chairman of SRF Ltd. and Director of SRF Polymers Investments Ltd., DCM Shriram Consolidated Ltd., Moser Baer India Ltd., Samtel Color Ltd., Samtel Glass Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., SRF Infrastructure Ltd., SRF Fluoro Chemicals Ltd. and SRF Energy Ltd.