Philip Nolan Dr. Philip Nolan, Ph.D. is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. He has been Chairman since joining John Laing in January 2010. He has a wealth of experience on the boards of many companies, private and public and in both an executive and non-executive capacity. He is non-executive Chairman of Affinity Water Limited, Chairman of Ulster Bank Ireland Limited and a non-executive director of Providence Resources Plc and EnQuest PLC. He was Chairman of Infinis, a then privately held, leading renewable energy generator between 2007 and 2010, Chairman of Sepura plc, a listed, global supplier of TETRA radios between 2007 and 2010 and CEO of Eircom, Ireland’s national telecommunications supplier from 2002 to 2006. Prior to that, he served as an Executive Director of BG Group plc and CEO of Transco plc from 1998 and in 2000, led the demerger of Transco as CEO of the Lattice Group.

Olivier Brousse Mr. Olivier Brousse is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He joined John Laing in March 2014 as Chief Executive Officer. Following graduation from École Polytechnique and École Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées in France, he became Commercial Director of Unic Systems and then Chief of Staff to the Chairman and CEO of Compagnie Générale des Eaux, both in France. In 1998, he moved to London as CEO of Connex South Eastern and then joined Veolia, first as CEO of Veolia Transportation Inc. in Washington DC and then as Deputy CEO of Veolia Transport Group, responsible for French and US businesses. From 2008 to 2014, he served as CEO and then Executive Chairman of Saur SA in France. In 2016, he was awarded the Légion d’Honneur by the French President François Hollande.

Patrick Bourke Mr. Patrick O'Donnell Bourke, MA, ACA, is Group Finance Director, Executive Director of the company. He joined John Laing in 2011 as Group Finance Director. He graduated from Cambridge University and qualified as a chartered accountant with Peat Marwick (now KPMG) before spending nine years in investment banking with first Hill Samuel and then with Barclays de Zoete Wedd. In 1995, he joined Powergen plc where he was responsible for mergers and acquisitions before becoming Group Treasurer. From 2000 to 2006, he was Group Finance Director of Viridian Group PLC, the Northern Ireland based energy group, becoming Group Chief Executive in 2007 after Viridian was taken private. He joined the Board of Affinity Water Limited in 2013 as a non-executive director.

Carolyn Cattermole Ms. Carolyn Cattermole, LLB, is General Counsel, Company Secretary of the company. She joined John Laing in September 2012 as Group General Counsel and Company Secretary. Her previous roles were General Counsel and Company Secretary of DS Smith Plc, the international supplier of recycled packaging, for ten years, and Company Secretary of Courtaulds Textiles plc for three years. Prior to that, she was a senior legal adviser with Courtaulds plc, having qualified as a solicitor with Norton Rose.

Derek Potts Mr. Derek Potts is Group Managing Director - Primary Investments of the company., He joined John Laing in 2001. He heads the Primary Investment division and has responsibility for all the Group’s bidding and primary investment activities, both in the United Kingdom and internationally. For several years, he has led the Group’s expansion into a number of international markets and new sectors. Derek is a qualified chartered accountant, having graduated as an engineer. He previously held senior positions with Jardine Matheson UK, GB Railways Group plc and Virgin Group.

Christopher Waples Mr. Christopher (Chris) Waples is Group Managing Director - Asset Management of the company. He joined John Laing in 2007. He is responsible for the Group’s asset management activities which cover the Group’s portfolio of primary and secondary investments, as well as investments held by third parties. His responsibilities also cover information technology and health and safety. Chris formerly held senior management positions with Amey plc, Scottish Power plc and Blue Circle plc. He is a trustee of the John Laing Charitable Trust.

David Rough Mr. David Rough is Senior Independent Director of the company. He joined John Laing in December 2014 as a non-executive director. He has spent his life working in the financial services sector predominantly in the investment management business. He joined Legal and General in 1988 and was made head of securities in 1989. In 1991, David was appointed to the group board as Group Director (Investments) responsible for the group’s investment operations. He retired from the business in 2002. During that time he also served as chairman of the Association of British Insurers’ Investment Committee. David has been a non-executive and senior independent director on a number of boards, including Land Securities, London Metal Exchange, Friends Provident and Xstrata. Since 2003, David is a non-executive director of Brown Shipley, a wealth management business. He was appointed as a non-executive director of Hansteen Holdings plc in October 2015.

Jeremy Beeton Mr. Jeremy John Beeton is Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. Jeremy joined John Laing in December 2014 as a non-executive director. He is a Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers with 40 years of international experience in project and programme management over very large multi-site, multiple project operations portfolios for and within government, public companies and private companies. He is also currently an independent non-executive director of SSE plc, an independent non-executive director of WYG plc, an Advisory Board member of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and Chairman of Merseylink Ltd. He has also been appointed as an independent non-executive director of OPG Power Ventures Plc. Additionally, Jeremy sits on the governing Court of Strathclyde University. He was Director General of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games from 2007 until the Olympic Baton was passed on to Rio de Janeiro in 2012. For eight years prior to this, he was a Principal Vice President with Bechtel, responsible for their worldwide civil operations and has lived and worked extensively in the Middle East and Asia Pacific. He was awarded CB in the 2013 New Year Honours and holds an honorary Doctorate of Engineering from Napier University.

Toby Hiscock Mr. Toby N. Hiscock is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined John Laing in June 2009 as a non-executive director. He is a qualified chartered accountant with 34 years’ experience as a finance professional. He was the Chief Financial Officer and an Executive Director of Henderson Group plc from 2003 until his retirement in 2009, and was responsible for all aspects of financial stewardship of the Henderson Group. Before Henderson, he was a senior manager at Midland Bank Group in London and from 1981 to 1988 worked for Binder Hamlyn, Chartered Accountants after graduating from Oxford University. Toby is also a non-executive director of and consultant to a number of other public and private institutions.