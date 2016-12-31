Name Description

Dominic Burke Mr. Dominic J. Burke serves as Group Chief Executive, Executive Director of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc. He joined Jardine Lloyd Thompson in 2000, when the Burke Ford Group of Companies, of which he was chief executive and co-founder, became part of JLT. He was appointed Chief Executive of the UK & Ireland Insurance Broking business and the Group’s Employee Benefits businesses in 2000 and was appointed a Director and Chief Operating Officer of JLT in January 2005. Dominic was appointed Group Chief Executive in December 2005. He was appointed a nonexecutive director and deputy chairman of Newbury Racecourse plc in November 2010 and became its chairman in June 2011.

Adam Keswick Mr. Adam Phillip Keswick is Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was appointed Deputy Chairman on 1 September 2016. He is a member of the Remuneration and Nominations Committees. Adam is a director of the Jardine Matheson Group companies Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited, HongKong Land Holdings Limited, Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited and Mandarin Oriental International Limited. He is chairman of Jardine Schindler Holdings Limited and of Matheson & Co., Limited based in London, having previously held a number of senior management positions in the Jardine Matheson Group in Asia since joining it in 2001. Adam is a director of Ferrari N.V., a Supervisory Board member of Rothschild & Co and a Council member of the China Entrepreneurs Forum.

Charles Rozes Mr. Charles Rozes serves as Group Finance Director, Director of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc. He joined JLT in September 2015 as Group Finance Director. He is a member of the Group Executive Committee. He is also a Director of JLT India and a member of its Audit & Risk Committee. He joined the Group from Barclays where, since 2011, he had held the role of Global Head of Investor Relations. Prior to that, Charles was chief financial officer of Barclays UK Retail and Business Banking. He has also held senior management roles at Bank of America and IBM, and as a Partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers over a 25 year period.

Mark Brady Mr. Mark Drummond Brady is Chief Executive Officer of Latin America and Chairman of JLT Canada, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc. He has been with JLT since 1987 and has held a number of senior posts in the Group. He was the Group’s International Chairman of Risk & Insurance until 1 September 2014, when he relinquished that role and became the Deputy Group CEO. Mark joined the Board in March 2011 and is a member of the Group Executive Committee. With effect from 28 February 2017 Mark becomes CEO of JLT Latin America and Chairman of JLT Canada, in addition to his current role as Deputy Group CEO.

Steve Alexandris Mr. Steve Alexandris is Deputy Chief Executive Officer - JLT Specialty USA, Aerospace Practice of the Company. Alexandris has more than 20 years of aerospace & aviation industry experience, having held senior leadership and management roles and in both underwriting and broking. Most recently he was Regional Executive, Aerospace Americas at AIG and he was a member of the Aviation Global Executive Committee. Alexandris remains based in Atlanta.

Lucy Clarke Ms. Lucy Clarke is Deputy Chief Executive Officer - JLT Specialty of the Company. Lucy has worked within the insurance industry in the London market for over 25 years. She joined JLT in 2002 and leads JLT Specialty's Energy and Marine teams. She was appointed as Deputy CEO of JLT Specialty in September 2015 and joined the GEC in September 2016.

Leo Demer Mr. Leo Demer serves as Chief Executive Officer of JLT Australia and New Zealand of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc. Leo joined JLT Australia in 1985 and was appointed Managing Director of the Risk Services Division in 2000. He became Managing Director of JLT’s Australian and New Zealand businesses in January 2008 and was then appointed CEO and joined the GEC in January 2010.

Phil Gingell Mr. Phil Gingell is Executive Chairman - JLTs Aerospace Practice, North America of the Company. He most recently served as President of the JLTs Aerospace Practice in North America based out of Chicago.

Adrian Girling Mr. Adrian Girling serves as Chairman of JLT Specialty Limited, a subsidiary of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc. Adrian has been with JLT for over 30 years. He was CEO of Jardine Lloyd Thompson UK Limited before being appointed Chairman of JLT Specialty in February 2012. Following the merger of JLT Specialty and Lloyd & Partners Adrian became Chairman of the enlarged business.

Ross Howard Mr. Ross Howard serves as Executive Chairman, JLT Re of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC. Ross joined JLT in November 2013 on completion of the acquisition of Towers Watson Re and joined the GEC in January 2014. Ross was formerly the global leader of Towers Watson’s reinsurance business. He has over 35 years’ experience in the industry.

Jason Klevens Mr. Jason Klevens is President - JLT Specialty USA, Aerospace Practice of the Company. He joined the organization in May of 2016.

Paul Knowles Mr. Paul K. Knowles serves as Chief Executive Officer of JLT Specialty subsidiary of the company. Paul was appointed CEO of JLT Specialty and joined the GEC in January 2016. He has been with JLT for more than 20 years and has held a number of senior roles, including leading the Construction and Real Estate business and JLT Specialty’s Major Corporate business.

Steve Lloyd Mr. Steve Lloyd is Chief Executive Officer - JLT Specialty USA, Aerospace Practice of the Company. He joined JLT in 2013 and most recently served as a Partner and a member of the Executive Committee for JLT Aerospace in London. Prior to joining JLT, Lloyd was an Executive Managing Director, Airline Practice Leader and a member of the Aviation and Aerospace Practice Executive and Management Group at Marsh.

Jonathan Palmer-Brown Mr. Jonathan Palmer-Brown serves as Adviser to the Group Chief Executive of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc. Jonathan joined JLT and became a member of the GEC in 2010. He is a former Chairman of the London and International Insurance Brokers’ Association and sat on the London Market Group. He currently serves as Chairman of the LIIBA Aviation Executive, a post he has held for over 20 years.

Mike Reynolds Mr. Mike T. Reynolds serves as Global Chief Executive Officer of JLT Re, JLT Insurance Management of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC. Mike joined JLT in November 2012 as Group Finance Director, before his appointment as Global CEO, JLT Re on 1 September 2014. Mike had worked in a number of senior finance roles in the insurance industry, including as CFO of ACE European Group Limited and Aon Benfield. From 28 February 2017 Mike has assumed responsibility for JLT Insurance Management.

Mike Rice Mr. Mike Rice, Jr., is Chief Executive Officer - JLT Specialty USA of the Company. Mike joined the Group in August 2014 as the CEO of US Specialty, responsible for overseeing JLT's US operations and expansion. He joined the GEC in May 2016. Prior to joining JLT, Mike held several senior positions within Aon over a 25 year career.

Dominic Samengo-Turner Mr. Dominic Samengo-Turner serves as Chief Executive Officer - JLT Asia of the Company. Dominic joined JLT and the GEC on 9 February 2015 and was appointed CEO of JLT Asia in May 2015. Dominic joined the Group from Willis, where he spent 20 years, most recently as Co-Chief Executive of Global Specialties and a director of Willis Limited.

Bala Viswanathan Mr. Bala Viswanathan is Chief Executive Officer - JLT UK & Ireland Employee Benefits, International Chairman of Employee Benefits of the company. He joined the JLT Group in 2006 as CEO of its operations in India. In April 2014 he was appointed Group COO based in London and joined the GEC at the same time. In October 2015 Bala became CEO of the UK & Ireland Employee Benefits business and from 28 February 2017 he became International Chairman of Employee Benefits.

Michael Methley Mr. Michael Peter (Mike) Methley serves as Group Chief Operating Officer of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc. Mike joined JLT in 1994. He is a member of the GEC. He was CEO of JLT Latin America from 2013 to 2017 and Chairman of JLT Canada and JLT Insurance Management from 2014 to 2017. Mike was previously Managing Director of JLT Asia. Mike has been appointed as Group Chief Operating Officer with effect from 28 February 2017.

Keith Johnson Mr. Keith Johnson serves as Group General Counsel of the Company. Keith was appointed as General Counsel for the JLT Group in August 2014 and joined the GEC at the same time. He was formerly a partner of Linklaters, with more than 20 years’ corporate and management experience in the UK, Sweden and Asia.

William Nabarro Mr. William J. N. Nabarro is Special Adviser to the Group Chief Executive of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc. William rejoined JLT in early 2016 and became a member of the GEC in May 2016. He previously worked for JLT between 2003 and 2010 in a range of senior roles, including as a plc Director and Executive Chairman of Employee Benefits. Prior to this he worked as a merchant banker with Hambros Bank and Lazards and he was also, for many years, a non-executive director of ICAP Plc, the wholesale money and securities group.

James Sassoon Lord James Sassoon serves as Non-Executive Director of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC. He joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director in April 2013. He is a member of the Audit & Risk, Remuneration and Nominations Committees. He began his career at KPMG, before joining Warburg (later UBS Warburg) in 1985. From 2002 to 2006 he was in the United Kingdom Treasury as a civil servant, where he had responsibility for financial services and enterprise policy. Following this, he chaired the Financial Action Task Force; and conducted a review of the UK’s system of financial regulation. From 2010 to 2013 Lord Sassoon was the First Commercial Secretary to the Treasury and acted as the Government’s front bench treasury spokesman in the House of Lords. He is a director of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited and other Jardine Matheson Group companies, having joined the Jardine Matheson Group in January 2013. He is also chairman of the China-Britain Business Council, a Trustee of the British Museum and is a member of the Global Advisory Board of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Annette Court Ms. Annette Elizabeth Court has been appointed as Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., effective October 3, 2017. She currently serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc. Annette Court was appointed a Non-Executive Director in August 2012. She is a member of the Audit & Risk, Remuneration and Nominations Committees. Annette has extensive insurance industry experience. Between 2007 and 2010 she was chief executive officer for Europe General Insurance for Zurich Financial Services and a member of the group executive committee. She is a former chief executive officer of RBS Insurance, the insurance division of RBS Group which owned the Direct Line and Churchill brands. In the role she was also a member of the RBS group executive management committee. Annette is a non-executive director of Admiral Group plc and Foxtons Group plc and has previously served as a member of the board of the ABI.

Jonathan Dawson Mr. Jonathan D. S. Dawson is no longer Independent Non-Executive Director of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC., effective 3 October 2017. Jonathan Dawson was appointed a Non-Executive Director in August 2012. He is a member of the Remuneration and Nominations Committees and was appointed Chairman of the Audit & Risk Committee on 5 March 2013. Jonathan took over from Richard Harvey as Senior Independent Director with effect from 31 December 2016. He is a non-executive director of National Grid plc and chairman of Penfida Limited. Jonathan's career experience includes eight years in the UK Ministry of Defence and over 20 years in investment banking with Lazard. In recent years he has served as the senior independent non-executive director of Next plc and as a nonexecutive director of Galliford Try plc, National Australia Group Europe Ltd and Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited.