Naveen Jindal Shri. Naveen Jindal serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is the Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL), President of the Flag Foundation of India (FFI) and the Chancellor of the O.P. Jindal Global University. He has also represented Kurukshetra Parliamentary Constituency in the 14th and 15th Lok Sabha. He is a management graduate from the University of Texas at Dallas. Under his able leadership JSPL has transformed into a world-class organization with business interests across India, Asia, Australia and Africa. He had been the Managing Director of the Company for fourteen years upto 30th September, 2012. Under his able leadership and guidance, the Company completed various expansion plans and new projects successfully, achieved high levels of growth and established its footprint globally. He was among the 25 Indians, to be a part of the elite, 250 Young Global Leaders-2007; by the World Economic Forum. He was ranked as India’s Best CEO by the BTINSEAD- Harvard Business Review Study and JSPL was rated as the highest value creator in India for the period 1995 to 2011 by Business Today. He was also ranked, among the top ten India Inc’s Most Powerful CEO’s – 2011, by Economic Times-Corporate Dossier. He was conferred with the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the year, 2010 — award in the field of Energy & Infrastructure. Mr. Jindal, as the Founding Chancellor of the O.P. Jindal Global University was conferred with the Justice P.N. Bhagwati Award, by Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, former President of India, for his unique contribution to legal education and corporate philanthropy. Mr. Jindal won a decade-long legal battle, when the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India gave the historic judgment that gave all Indians, the fundamental right to display the National Flag with respect, dignity and honour. The Flag Foundation of India is an attempt to rekindle that spirit of nationalism and espouse reverence for the Tiranga.

Jagadish Patrra Mr. Jagadish Patrra serves as Vice President, Company Secretary of the Company. He is graduate in Law and Commerce.

Rajeev Bhadauria Shri. Rajeev Rupendra Bhadauria serves as Whole-Time Director of the Company. He is post graduate in Personnel Management and Industrial Relations from the Power Management Institute, NTPC and LLB from Allahabad University. He brings with him a rich, diverse and rare experience in his 30 years of cherished career as an HR professional, both in the Public and Private Sectors. The choice made by him at the decisive moment of his youth to opt for Public Sector Service rather than Indian Administrative Service, gave him a unique opportunity of working with one of India’s largest Public Sector as well as Private Sector Organisation. His decade long stint in NTPC saw him rising from an entry level HR executive to the youngest Regional HR Head leading NTPC’s largest region in terms of the generating capacity and workforce. Having successfully managed two wage settlements, the acquisition of UPSEB’s Unchahar power station and the de-merger of PowerGrid from NTPC, he was fully equipped to explore the challenges of the private sector dynamics. Making a decisive move into the private sector, he joined Reliance Infrastructure (then BSES) in 1995 as the Head of Corporate HR and oversaw the setting up of HR systems at Dahanu Thermal Power Station and the other upcoming Generating Stations of Reliance Infrastructure. The power sector reforms in India saw him leading the BSES acquisition of Orissa and Delhi Distribution companies, and subsequently managing the takeover of BSES by Reliance. His professional acumen catapulted him to the Group level where he played a pivotal role in the de-merger process of the Reliance Group. He was one of the Group’s key resource in guiding the transformation of Reliance - ADA Group demonstrating competencies of leading acquisitions, demergers, incubations and steady state operations.

Dinesh Saraogi Shri. Dinesh Kumar Saraogi serves as Whole- Time Director of the Company. He is Executive Director & Location Head of JSPL, Angul. He is also a Wholetime Director of the Company. His professional experience spans 35 years out of which he has been associated with Jindal Group for more than 27 years. Mr. Saraogi holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Govt. Engg. College, Jabalpur in the year 1981. He joined Jindal Group in November 1988 and since then, Mr. Saraogi rose to positions of increasing responsibility as he moved from Dy. Manager to the level of Executive Director in-charge on April 01, 2012. He has served the organization at many locations starting from Jindal Hisar, Raigarh [C.G.], Oman (Middle East), and mega green field Steel and Power project at Angul (Odisha). He has worked directly under the legendary and visionary leader Late Babuji Shri O.P. Jindal who is the founder of Jindal Group of companies, and received his training. Mr. Saraogi has visited several plants in India and abroad, such as USA, Holland, Austria, France, Thailand, Germany, Korea, Africa, China, Oman, Saudi Arabia, UAE and others. His rich experience, knowledge and business sense has added value to the organization and won several awards to his credit.

Shallu Jindal Smt. Shallu Jindal serves as Non-Executive Director of Jindal Steel And Power Ltd. She is a renowned Kuchipudi dancer and has performed with much acclaim and alacrity, both nationally and internationally at various venues across India and abroad. She currently heads National Bal Bhavan as Chairperson with vision to give the children the best, equipping them for the future and nurturing their talents so that they become the leaders of tomorrow. She was honoured with the 2nd Aaadhi Aabadi Women Achievers Award, 2010 and the ‘Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award 2007’ for her outstanding achievements in the field of Indian classical dance (Kuchipudi) and contribution in the field of art and culture, education and community development. She was awarded the 2012 Rex Karmaveer Puraskaar – ‘artist for change’ for her outstanding services and achievements in the field of Indian Classical Dance (Kuchipudi). The award also marks her contributions towards social activities through the field of art and culture, education and community development. She has also been awarded with the International Women’s Day award under the category of ‘Dance’ (IWD award) by ICUNR (Indian Council for UN Relations). She has been honoured with ‘Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award’, ‘Devdasi National Award’ & ‘Art Karat Award for Excellence’ for Best Classical Danseuse and remarkable contribution in field of Indian Classical Dance. She co-chairs JSPL Foundation with her husband Mr. Naveen Jindal and spearheading the CSR initiatives of the conglomerate. She focuses on participation in field of children, education and health through her foundations. She firmly believes that inclusive growth can only come about if we ensure that there is no distinction made with regard to caste, creed, religion, faith or gender. Working towards educating for better minds and helping the underprivileged get access to the best in education is the motto of her life.

Sudershan Garg Shri. Sudershan Kumar Garg serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Shri Ram College of Commerce and is a Chartered Accountant by profession since 1973. He has 42 years of varied experience in the field of Oil & Power. He has worked with Indian Oil Corporation Limited for 29 years and has acquired rich experience in Finance, Marketing, Pipelines, Excise & Customs, Oil Pricing etc. He was Executive Director (Finance) in Indian Oil Corporation. He joined the Board of NHPC Limited (A Govt. of India enterprise) as Director (Finance) in 2003. In October 2005, he was appointed Chairman and Managing Director of NHPC and NHDC Limited (a subsidiary of NHPC) and served at these posts for more than five years till his superannuation in December 2010. He was also the Chairman of Loktak Downstream Hydroelectric Corporation Limited. Under his able guidance, NHPC was conferred with ‘Mini Ratna Category – I’ status by GOI. He was conferred with ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ by the Institute of Economic Studies in 2010, ‘CA Professional Manager’s Award’ in personal capacity by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in 2008, the ‘SRCC Alumni award’ by Shri Ram College of Commerce in 2009 and ‘CEPM – PMA Honorary Fellowship Award’ by the Centre for Excellence in Project Management (CEPM) and Project Management Associates apart from getting several other awards. He is the Chief Advisor to M/s Astrazure Private Limited dealing in training and human resource solutions. Institute of Directors have conferred ‘Golden Peacock National Training Award’ to M/s Astrazure Private Limited at Dubai. He has widely travelled both within India as well as abroad and gained rich experience in oil and power sectors. He is a senior partner in M/s Apra and Associates, Chartered Accountants Firm. He is Director on the Board of Jindal Power Limited, Etalin Hydro Electric Power Company Limited and Kamala Hydro Electric Power Company Limited.

Arun Kumar Shri. Arun Kumar serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He holds a master’s degree in Physics from Delhi University and in Mathematics from Banaras Hindu University. He is an I.A.S. Officer (Retired) of 1965 batch. During his tenure of 39 years in the State / Central Government, he has held various important positions. He was the Chief Secretary to the Government of Chhattisgarh from November 2000 to January 2003. After retirement, he was Chairman, Administrative Reforms Commission Chhattisgarh and Vice Chairman, State Planning Board Chhattisgarh. Earlier, he was President, Board of Revenue (Madhya Pradesh); Textile Commissioner, Govt. of India at Mumbai; Principal Secretary to Govt of M.P., Commerce and Industry/ Energy/ Commercial Taxes/ Higher Education Department. He is the Chairman of Health, Safety CSR and Environment Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee and a member of Audit Committee and Investment Committee.

Arun Purwar Shri. Arun Kumar Purwar serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is currently the Chairman of ILFS Renewable Energy Limited, one of the largest renewable energy company of India. He holds a master’s degree in Commerce and a diploma in Business Administration. He also works as an independent director in leading companies across diverse sectors like Power, Telecom, Steel, Textiles, Engineering Consultancy, Pharma and Financial Services. He also acts as an advisor to Mizuho Securities, Japan. Mr. Purwar was the Chairman of State Bank of India the largest Bank in the country from November 2002 to May 2006. He held several important and critical positions like Managing Director of State Bank of Patiala, Chief Executive Officer of Tokyo covering almost entire range of commercial banking operations in his long and illustrious career at the Bank. He was also associated in setting up of SBI Life. Mr. Purwar also worked as Chairman of Indian Bank Association during 2005- 2006. Post his retirement from SBI, he was associated with a leading industry house in setting up the first healthcare focused private equity fund, and highly successful NBFC focused on funding real estate projects and educational institutions. He is regularly invited to various conferences and workshops and other forums to share his views on Banking and Monetary Policy. He is passionate about creation of infrastructure viz. healthcare, education and solar power. Awards received: CEO of the year Award from The Institute of Technology and Management (2004), ’Outstanding Achiever of the year’ award from Indian Banks’ Association (2004) ‘Finance Man of the Year’ Award by the Bombay Management Association in 2006. He is a Director on Board of Vardhman Textiles Limited, Reliance Communications Limited, Apollo Tyres Limited, IIFL Holdings Limited, ONGC Tripura Power Company Limited, Jindal Power Limited, Alkem Laboratories Limited, Saurya Urja Company of Rajasthan Limited, Energy Infratech Private Limited.

Ram Shahi Shri. Ram Vinay Shahi serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur, post graduation in Industrial Engineering from the National Productivity Council, Chennai, post graduate diploma in Business Management (equivalent to MBA) from Xavier Institute, Ranchi and a diploma in Advanced Industrial Management from Delft, Holland. He is a fellow of the World Academy of Productivity Sciences. He is also a fellow of the Institution of Engineers (India), a fellow of International Institute of Electrical Engineers and a fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering. He has technical, administrative and managerial experience of approximately 45 years. He has served as the Secretary, Ministry of Power, Government of India (GoI), from April 2002 to January 2007, prior to which he was Chairman and Managing Director of BSES Limited from 1994 to 2002. He also worked in various capacities with Hindustan Steel Limited (now Steel Authority of India Limited) for over ten years and NTPC Limited for sixteen years and was Director (Operations) on the Board of NTPC. During his tenure as the Secretary to GoI, the Indian power sector witnessed major restructuring through the formulation and implementation of legislative and policy initiatives aimed at creating a competitive market structure. These included, among others, the Electricity Act (2003), National Electricity Policy (2005), Electricity Tariff Policy (2006), Accelerated Power Development Reform Programme (2002) and Ultra Mega Power Project Policy (2006). He is Chairman (Executive) of Energy Infratech Private Limited, an Engineering and Project Development Consulting Company; Chairman; Chairman, Advisory Board of Indian Energy Exchange; Chairman, Adani Power Advisory Board; Chairman; Member, Advisory Group on Power, Government of India.