Jindal Poly Films Ltd (JPLY.NS)

JPLY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

407.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.20 (-1.74%)
Prev Close
Rs414.30
Open
Rs416.20
Day's High
Rs418.30
Day's Low
Rs400.00
Volume
101,311
Avg. Vol
103,128
52-wk High
Rs476.75
52-wk Low
Rs299.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Vinay Jindal

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Sanjay Kapote

2016 Whole Time Director

Sanjeev Saxena

2017 Whole Time Director

Sanjeev Kumar

2014 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Rathi Pal

48 2017 Additional Director

Shakshi Gupta

26 2016 Non-Executive Director

Prakash Matai

2017 Non-Executive Independent Director

R. Pandey

75 2007 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Vinay Jindal

Mr. Vinay Jindal serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He has 18 years of experience in corporate finance, fund raising.

Sanjay Kapote

Sanjeev Saxena

Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Saxena serves as Whole Time Director of the Company. He has 24 years of Industrial experience.

Sanjeev Kumar

Rathi Pal

Mr. Rathi Binod Pal serves as Additional Director of the Company. He was the Whole-Time Director of Jindal Poly Films Limited. He is B.Com, CA (inter) and is having more than 26years of experience in the matters of Commercial, Management and Accounts, etc.

Shakshi Gupta

Ms. Shakshi Gupta is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is a qualified Chartered Accountant and has around four years experience in Account and finance.

Prakash Matai

R. Pandey

Shri. R. K. Pandey is Non-Executive Independent Director of Jindal Poly Films Limited. He has experience in Corporate matters. He holds M.Com, LLB, PCS. His other Directorships include PTC Industries Limited., Precise Laboratories Pvt Ltd., British Health Care Pvt. Ltd., Welcure Drugs and Pharmaceutical Ltd, Shree Rajasthan Synthex Ltd., Hanug Toys and Industries Limited., Amar Ujala Publications Limited, Kamdhenu Ispat Limited, Mefcom Capital Market Limited, Morgan Venture Limited, Richo India Limited, Sanghi Industries Limited, Ventura Strategic Mgt. Solution Pvt. Ltd., Kanpur Fertilizer and Cement Limited., Jaypee Uttarbharat Vikas Pvt. Limited.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Vinay Jindal

--

Sanjay Kapote

--

Sanjeev Saxena

--

Sanjeev Kumar

--

Rathi Pal

5,690,400

Shakshi Gupta

--

Prakash Matai

--

R. Pandey

--
As Of  31 Mar 2014

Insider Trading

