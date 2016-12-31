Name Description

Nonkululeko Nyembezi-Heita Ms. Nonkululeko Merina Cheryl Nyembezi-Heita is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of JSE Limited. She has been Non-executive director of Old Mutual plc, Old Mutual Group Holdings (Pty) Ltd, Macsteel International Holdings BV, Macsteel Services Centres SA (Pty) Ltd, CEO of IchorCoal N.V.

Nicky Newton-King Ms. Nicky F. Newton-King is an Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of JSE Limited. She has been Director of JSE-related companies. World Economic Forum Young Global Leader; Yale World Fellow 2006.

Aarti Takoordeen Ms. Aarti Takoordeen is an Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of JSE Ltd. She has appointed as CFO on March 12, 2013.

Riaan van Wamelen Mr. Riaan van Wamelen is Chief Information Officer of the Company. BCom (Hons) (Informatics), University of Pretoria, MBA, Stellenbosch.

Zeona Jacobs Ms. Zeona Jacobs is Director - Marketing and Corporate Affairs of JSE Ltd. Chairman of the Johannesburg Social Housing Company.

Donald Khumalo Mr. Donald Khumalo is Director - Human Resources of the Company. He holds BA (University of the North); BA (Hons) (RAU, now University of Johannesburg); Management Development Programme, Unisa School of Business Leadership; Advanced Executive Programme (Vodacom Programme in collaboration with the Gordon Institute of Business Science).

John Burke Mr. John H. Burke is Director - Issuer Regulation of JSE Limited. He is Chairman of the Issuer Services Advisory Committee; member of the King Committee on Corporate Governance; director of the Institute of Directors.

Alicia Greenwood Ms. Alicia Greenwood is Director - Post-Trade Services of the Company. She is Invitee to JSE Group Risk Management Committee, JSE Clear Risk Committee. Member of JSE Clear board and Strate board.

Donna Oosthuyse Ms. Donna Oosthuyse is Director - Capital Markets of the Company. She holds MA in Comparative Area Studies/Economics – Cum Laude (Georgetown University, Washington DC); BA in Latin American studies/Economics (Duke University Durham, North Carolina). She has been Chairman of the Trading Advisory Committee; Member of the New Products Committee and invitee to the Group Risk Management Committee; board Member of AMCHAM, Operation HOPE and Junior Achievement.

Leanne Parsons Ms. Leanne V. Parsons is Director of Information Services of JSE Limited. She holds BCom, University of South Africa.

Graeme Brookes Mr. Graeme Brookes serves as Group Company Secretary of the Company. He is Director of Governance, Risk and Compliance. He holds BCom - University of the Witwatersrand.

Anton Botha Mr. Anton Dirk Botha is Lead Non-Executive Independent Director of JSE Limited. He has been Director and co-owner of Imalivest; non-executive director of Sanlam Ltd and African Rainbow Minerals Ltd; chairman of Vukile Property Fund Ltd; member of University of Pretoria Council.

Suresh Kana Dr. Suresh P. Kana is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a Retired CEO and territory partner of PwC Africa. Non-executive director of Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd and Ilovo Sugar Ltd; chairman of Imperial Group Ltd.

Michael Jordaan Dr. Michael Jordaan is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company since 1 January 2014. He has been CEO of Montegray Capital (Pty) Ltd; chairman of Consumer Data Bureau, Compuscan Holdings.

David Lawrence Mr. David M. Lawrence is an Independent Non-Executive Director of JSE Limited. He is Deputy chairman of Investec Bank Ltd. Director of various companies.

Mantsika Matooane Dr. Mantsika Amelia Matooane is an Independent Non-Executive Director of JSE Ltd. She has Experience as IT executive and director. Non-executive director of NMG Consultants and Actuaries (Pty) Ltd; director of Truesport Investments (Pty) Ltd.

Andile Mazwai Mr. Andile M. Mazwai is Independent Non-Executive Director of JSE Ltd. He has been Chief executive officer of National Stokvel Association of South Africa (NASASA).

Nomavuso Mnxasana Ms. Nomavuso Patience Mnxasana is Independent Non-Executive Director of JSE Limited. She has been Director of Nedbank Group Ltd, AWCA Investment Holdings, Noma Namuhla Trading and Projects, Pareto Ltd; non-executive director of Acelor Mittal.