Name Description

Henry Keswick Sir Henry Keswick is Executive Chairman of the Board of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited. He joined the Board in 1988 and became Chairman in 1989. He is chairman of Jardine Matheson, having first joined the group in 1961, and is a director of Dairy Farm, Hongkong Land and Mandarin Oriental. He is also vice chairman of the Hong Kong Association.

Benjamin Keswick Mr. Benjamin William Keswick is Managing Director, Executive Director of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited. He was appointed as Managing Director in 2012. He has held a number of executive positions since joining the Jardine Matheson group in 1998, including finance director and then chief executive officer of Jardine Pacific between 2003 and 2007 and, thereafter, group managing director of Jardine Cycle & Carriage until 2012. He has an MBA from INSEAD. Mr Keswick is chairman of Jardine Matheson Limited and Jardine Cycle & Carriage and a commissioner of Astra. He is also chairman and managing director of Dairy Farm, Hongkong Land and Mandarin Oriental, managing director of Jardine Matheson and a director of Jardine Pacific and Jardine Motors.

David Hsu Mr. David Hsu is Executive Director of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited. He joined the Board in 2014 having first joined the Jardine Matheson group in 2011. He is chairman of Jardine Matheson (China) with responsibility for supporting the group’s business developments in mainland China, Taiwan and Macau. He was previously chief executive of J.P. Morgan Asset Management in the Asia Pacific Region. Mr Hsu is also a director of Jardine Matheson Limited and joined the board of Jardine Matheson in 2016.

Adam Keswick Mr. Adam Phillip Charles Keswick is Executive Director of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited. He was appointed a Director in 2012. He first joined the Jardine Matheson group in 2001 and was deputy managing director of Jardine Matheson from 2012 to 2016. Mr Keswick is deputy chairman of Jardine Lloyd Thompson and a director of Dairy Farm, Hongkong Land, Jardine Matheson and Mandarin Oriental. He is also a director of Ferrari, and a supervisory board member of Rothschild & Co.

Simon Keswick Mr. Simon Lindley Keswick is Executive Director of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited. He joined the Board in 1986. He joined the Jardine Matheson group in 1962 and is a director of Dairy Farm, Hongkong Land, Jardine Matheson and Mandarin Oriental.

Yiu Kai Pang Mr. Yiu Kai Yiu Kai is Executive Director of the company. He was appointed a Director in August 2016. He is deputy managing director of Jardine Matheson. He has held a number of senior executive positions in the Jardine Matheson group, which he joined in 1984, including chief executive of Hongkong Land between 2007 and 2016. He is chairman of Jardine Pacific and chairman and chief executive of Jardine Motors. Mr Pang is also deputy chairman of Jardine Matheson Limited and a director of Dairy Farm, Hongkong Land, Jardine Matheson (China), Mandarin Oriental, Yonghui Superstores and Zhongsheng. He is chairman of the Employers’ Federation of Hong Kong and a past chairman of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce.

Charles Allen-Jones Mr. Charles Allen-Jones is Non-Executive Director of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited. He joined the Board in 2008. He was formerly senior partner of Linklaters, where he had been a partner for 33 years until 2001. Mr Allen-Jones is a non-executive director of Hongkong Land.

Chun Hang Hui Mr. Chun Hang Hui is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Board in 2015. He is an executive director of Owens Company, and a director of Central Development and Mandarin Oriental.

George Koo Dr. George C.G. Koo is Non-Executive Director of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited. He is a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons, joined the Board in 1996. He is also a director of Dairy Farm.

Anthony Nightingale Mr. Anthony John Liddell Nightingale is Non-Executive Director of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited. He was Managing Director of the Company from 2006 to 2012. He held a number of senior positions since first joining the Jardine Matheson group in 1969 until his retirement from executive office in 2012. He is also a director of Dairy Farm, Hongkong Land, Jardine Cycle & Carriage, Jardine Matheson, Mandarin Oriental, Prudential, Schindler, Shui On Land and Vitasoy and a commissioner of Astra. Mr Nightingale also holds a number of senior public appointments, including acting as a non-official member of the Commission on Strategic Development, a Hong Kong representative to the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business Advisory Council and a director of the UK-ASEAN Business Council. He is chairman of The Sailors Home and Missions to Seamen in Hong Kong.