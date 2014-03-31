Name Description

Sajjan Jindal Mr. Sajjan Jindal is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of JSW Energy Ltd. Mr. Sajjan Jindal holds Directorship in TCPL Packaging Limited, JSW Steel Limited, JSW Holdings Limited, Vrindavan Fintrade Limited, JSOFT Solutions Limited and JSW Bengal Steel Limited.

Prashant Jain Mr. Prashant Jain has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Joint Managing Director, Whole Time Director of the Company effective 16th June, 2017. He is a mechanical engineer with more than 2 decades of rich experience in the areas of Corporate Strategy & Development, Policy Advocacy, Domestic & International M&A, Business Development, Information Technology & Digitization, Investor Relations and Corporate & Regulatory Affairs.

Satish Jindal Mr. Satish Jindal is Chief Executive Officer - Power Trading of JSW Energy Ltd.

Kamal Kant Mr. Kamal Kant is Senior Vice President of JSW Energy Ltd.

Vijay Paranjape Mr. Vijay Paranjape is Senior Vice President of JSW Energy Ltd.

Chhavi Singh Mr. Chhavi Nath Singh is Senior Vice President of JSW Energy Ltd.

Vijay Sinha Mr. Vijay Sinha is Vice President of JSW Energy Ltd.

Nirmal Jain Mr. Nirmal Kumar Jain is Non - Executive, Non - Independent Director of JSW Energy Ltd. He served as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has over four decades of wide experience in the areas of mergers and acquisition, finance, law and capital restructuring. Combining his deep and abiding passion for people, Mr. Jain adds depth to his leadership roles by also serving as executive coach and mentor of human resources for the JSW Group’s 10,000 workforce. Mr. Jain who joined the JSW Group in 1992, held positions of increasing responsibilities including as Director- Finance in 1994, Deputy MD & CEO in 1996 and Executive Vice-Chairman of Jindal Iron & Steel Co. Ltd. Mr. Jain was involved in the management of joint ventures with business partners from the globe. His deep knowledge and astute eye for all aspects of business have helped establish JSW as a still-rapidly growing diversified conglomerate. He holds B.com, FCA and FCS.

Shailaja Chandra Ms. Shailaja Chandra is Independent Director of JSW Energy Ltd., Effective from June 18, 2014.

Sheila Sangwan Ms. Sheila Sangwan is an Independent Director of the Company. She has completed her Master in Economics from Delhi School of Economics, Delhi University. Master in Public Administration, University of Washington, U.S.A. and Bachelor of Law, University of Delhi. She is from 1976 batch Indian revenue Service (Customs and Central Exercise) and former Member ( Central Board of Excise and Custom), Ex- officio Special Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Government of India.