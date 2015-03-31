Name Description

Hari Bhartia Mr. Hari Shanker Bhartia is Non-Executive Co-Chairman of the Board of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited. He holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. Mr. Bhartia has interests in the Pharma, Lfr Sciences & Healthcare, Oil & Gas (Exploration & Production), Agri & Performance Polymers, Food & Retail and Consulting Services in Aerospace and Oilfield Services. Han role in institutional work includes his role in various capacities with Indian Institute of Technology (lIT), Delhi and lIT Kanpur as Chairman of the Board of Governors. He has served as the President of Confederation oflndian Industry (CII) & Chairman of Indian Institute of Management (Raipur). He has been also a member in several educational and science & technology programmes of Government oflndia. He joined the Board ofyour Company on March 16, 1995.

Shyam Bhartia Mr. Shyam Sunder Bhartia is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited. He holds a bachelor's degree in commerce from St. Xaviers College, Calcutta University He is also a fellow member of the ICWAL Mr. Shyam S. Bhartia has experience in the pharmaceuticals andspecialiy chemica Is, food, oil and gas, aerospace and IT sectors. He also serves on the board of several companies such as Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited, Vam Holdings Limited and Zuari Industries Limited. Mr Shyam S. Bhartia has also served on the Board ofAirlndia Limited and is currently a member of the executive committee ofFICCI He has also served as a member of the Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai, and the Indian Institute ofManagement, Ahmedabad. Hejoined the Board ofyour Company on March16, 1995.

Mona Aggarwal Ms. Mona Aggarwal is Compliance Officer and Company Secretary of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited.

Berjis Desai Mr. Berjis Minoo Desai serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Berjis has been practicing law for the last 37 years. Since 2003, he was the Managing Partner, and from 2016, the Senior Partner, of J. Sagar Associates (JSA), a national law firm having more than 300 lawyers with offices at Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. He retired from JSA on April 1, 2017, upon turning 60. He graduated with first class honours from the Elphinstone College and stood first in the University of Bombay in the final year law exams. He was awarded the Rotary International Scholarship to study post-graduate law at Cambridge University, U.K. where he secured a starred first. He also topped the solicitor exams conducted by the Bombay Incorporated Law Society. Mr. Desai specializes in mergers and acquisitions, derivatives, corporate and financial laws, International business laws and international commercial arbitration. He is a director of several leading listed companies including The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited, Adani Enterprises Limited, Edelweiss Capital Limited, Praj Industries Limited, Himatsingka Seide Limited and Man Infraconstruction Limited.

Aashti Bhartia Ms. Aashti Bhartia serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She holds a bachelors degree in Anthropology and History from Columbia University in New York, USA and Business Bridge Program from Tuck School of Business, Hanover, New Hampshire. She is an Executive Director at Ogaan India Private Limited and is also on Board of number of Companies including Wholetime Director. She was head of Strategy and Business Development for Jubilant First Trust hospitals during 2009-2014. She has expertise in management building and business expansion.

Shamit Bhartia Mr. Shamit Bhartia serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Shamit Bhartia, 38 years, holds a bachelors' degree in Economics from Dartmouth College, USA. He has worked in the Corporate Finance and M&A Group, Lazard Frere, New York, from July 2001 till August 2002. He is a versatile personality having expertise in media and motors industries. He is a Managing Director of Hindustan Media Ventures Limited and is also on Board of number of Companies including HT Media Ltd. Jubilant Industries Limited.

Vishal Marwaha Mr. Vishal Kirti Keshav Marwaha is Non-Executive Independent Director of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited., since October 5, 2009. He holds a bachelor degree in commerce from the University of Delhi and is a qualfied chartered accountant. Since 2001, Mr Vishal Marwaha has been working with Henderson Equity Partners as a senior partner where he is principally responsible for investments in India. He also jointly oversees Henderson Equity Partners Asian operations. He has knowledge in private equity and investment banking having previously led Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation’s South Aciaprivate equity operations. He has also worked with ALVZ Bank and Donaldson, Luf kin and Jenrette (DLJ). He joined the Board of Company on October 5, 2009.

Ramni Nirula Ms. Ramni Nirula is Non-Executive Independent Director of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited. She holds a bachelor degree in economics and a masters’ degree in business administration from University of Delhi. She has knowledge in the banking and finance industry Having joined ICICI Bank in 1976 in the project appraisal division, she has held various leadership positions in areas ofProject Financing, Strategy, Planning & Resources and Corporate Banking. She is presently associated with ICICI Foundation as an advisor and key management team member She has been a member of the Board of many ICICI group and associate companies like ICICI Securities Limited, ICICIDirect and3i Infotech. Additionally, she has been a member of Board of Companies in India including Ballarpur Industries Limited, Crompton Greaves Limited, Jindal Steel and Power Limited, Haldia Petrochemicals Limited. She joined the Board of Company on October 5, 2009.

Arun Seth Mr. Arun Seth is Non-Executive Independent Director of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited., since October 5, 2009. He holds a bachelor degree in engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (lIT), Kanpur, as well as a MBA from Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta. He has commercial and technical knowledge in ITand telecommunications industry in India. Mr Arun Seth has been working with British Telecom for over 14 years having set up British Telecom office in India in 1995 as its country manager Mr. Seth is also a member of the executive committee of the NASSCOM, India's industry association for lTand BPO and is the founding Chairman of the BPO forum for NASSCOM. Mr. Arun Seth also serves on the board of various companies includingBalmerLawrie & Co. Limited, Desi Crew Solutions Pvt. Limited, Centum Learning Limited and Globeop Financial Services S.A. He joined the Board of Company on October 5, 2009.