Name Description

Safwan Thabet Eng. Safwan Ahmad Thabet is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director and Founder for Juhayna Food Industries SAE since 1983. In addition to his position, Eng. Thabet is Chairman of Bonyan and a Member of the Boards of SODIC (6th of October Development and Investment Company) and Consukorra (a trade and agencies technical consultation). Eng. Thabet also serves as Chairman of the Sixth of October Investors’ Association, and a Member of the Boards of the Federation of Egyptian Industries and the Chamber of Food Industries. Eng. Thabet has a Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering from Cairo University.

Hisham Zaki Mr. Hisham Zaki serves as Administration Affairs and Government Relations Director at Juhayna Food Industries since December 2006 until 2012. He has worked for the Company since 1982. During his time with the Company, Mr. Zaki worked variously as a Sales Director for the Company from 1999 to 2001, General Manager of El Masreya, and General Manager of Tiba. Mr. Zaki has a Bachelors degree in Military Academy and Accounting and a diploma in Islamic Studies.

Saif Alddin Thabet Mr. Saif Alddin Safwan Ahmad Thabet serves as Deputy Managing Director at Juhayna Food Industries as of August 27, 2013. Since he started working for the Company in 2004, Mr. Thabet has worked in various departments, including Marketing and Project Management. Having gained technical experience during a year working in at Muller in Germany, Mr. Thabet was appointed as the first Plant Manager for the Company's new El Dawleya factory in 2009. Mr. Thabet has a Bachelors Degree in Mass Communications.

Claus Pedersen Mr. Claus Pedersen serves as Marketing & Innovation Director for Juhayna Food Industries SAE. Mr. Pedersen joined Juhayna in February 2013. Mr. Pedersen holds 18 years of consumer goods marketing experience. Mr. Pedersen spent 6 years (2001-2007) as Global Marketing Manager for Arla Foods Ingredients and most recently he held the position as General Manager for Arla Foods in Vietnam, where he was responsible for setting up the company and launching a range of nutritional products for children.

Ahmad Al Abin Mr. Ahmad Amin Mahmoud Al Abin serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board at Juhayna Food Industries since 1983. He has been a Member of the Board of Directors of the Scientific Centre of Documents and Information at Cairo University since 2009. Mr. Al Abin is the founder of the Academic Library and co-founder of Mars Publishing House in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He was Manager of the foreign language books department at Al Ahram Institution from 1969 to 1973 and Manager of the import department at El-Tahrir Publishing and Journalism House from 1962 to 1968. Mr. Al Abin has a diploma in Library Studies and a Bachelors degree in Libraries and Information Studies from Cairo University.

Mohammed Al Deghaim Mr. Mohammed Bin Abdullah Bin Mohammed Al Deghaim serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board at Juhayna Food Industries, representing Pharon Investment Limited since 2012. He is on the Board since 1983. He is a member of the Saudi Egyptian Business Council and a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in El Dowadmi. From 2004 to 2008, Mr. Al Deghaim served as a member of the City Council of El Dowadmi Governorate. Prior to this, he worked in a variety of positions in the real estate, fabrics, garments and food industries, and worked variously as a Financial Controller, Financial Director and Budget Director at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh. Mr. Al Deghaim has completed Institute of Public Administration courses in Finance and Budgeting, Office and Secretarial Work and Administrative Supervision.

Yaser Al Mallawani Mr. Yaser Suleiman Hisham Al Mallawani serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board at Juhayna Food Industries, representing Pharon Investment Limited. He has also acted as Chief Executive Officer of EFG Hermes Holding Company S.A.E., since 2008, as Vice President of the Board of Trustees of EFG Hermes Foundation, since 2006, and as Chairman of EFG Hermes Private Equity, Non-Executive Chairman of ACE Insurance Company and Vice Chairman of Commercial International Investment Company, since 2003. Prior to this, Mr. Al Mallawani worked for 16 years at Commercial International Bank, most recently as General Manager of the Corporate Banking Division. Mr. Al Mallawani is a member of the Policies High Committee and the Economic Committee of the National Democratic Party and a member of the Advisory Council of the Emerging Markets Private Equity Association. Mr. Al Mallawani has a Bachelors degree in Accounting from Cairo University.

Aqil Bashir Mr. Aqil Hamed Bashir serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board at Juhayna Food Industries since 2010. Prior to this, Mr. Bashir acted as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Telecom Egypt from 2000 to 2009. From 1975 to 2000, he worked for Giza Systems Engineering, most recently as General Manager and Managing Director from 1978 to 2000. In addition, Mr. Bashir acted as Vice Chairman of Al-Ahly Computer Equipment from 1996 to 2000, and as Vice President of Egyptian Computer Systems from 1983 to 2000. He worked as a programmer, systems analyst and manager at AMAC (Al-Ahram Computer Center) from 1969 to 1975, and taught mathematics at Cairo University Engineering Faculty from 1966 to 1969. Mr. Bashir has a Masters of Business Administration and a Professional Diploma in Management from the American University in Cairo, and a Bachelors degree in Electronic Engineering from Cairo University.

Heba Thabet Ms. Heba Safwan Ahmad Thabet serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board for Juhayna Food Industries, representing Pharon Investment Limited since 2012. As an Associate Director for External Affairs, Ms. Thabet is responsible for group corporate communications and media relations. Since she started working for the Company in 2001, Ms. Thabet has worked in the marketing department for fresh products, and in the Juice and Milk segments as a Brand Manager and then as a Senior Brand Manager. Ms. Thabet is a member of the Business Advisory Council for SIFE Egypt, a member of the IPRA International Public Relations Association and a member of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the American Chamber of Commerce in Egypt. Ms. Thabet has a Bachelors degree in Finance and Accounting from the American University in Cairo.