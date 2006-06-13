Name Description

Juergen Peddinghaus Mr. Juergen Peddinghaus is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Jungheinrich AG since June 13, 2006. He is Chairman of the Personnel Committee and the Joint Committee at the Company. He is a Management Consultant. Until the end of 2007, Mr. Peddinghaus served as Member of the Advisory Board at Booz Allen Hamilton GmbH, and was Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Faber-Castell AG until July 31, 2011. He is Member of the Supervisory Boards of Zwilling J.A. Henckels AG, Solingen.

Hans-Georg Frey Mr. Hans-Georg Frey is Chairman of the Management Board and Labor Director at Jungheinrich AG since March 31, 2014. Prior to that, he was Chairman of the Management Board and Interim Head of Marketing & Sales at the Company from November 15, 2013. He was appointed Chairman of the Company's Management Board on May 1, 2007. He served as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Jungheinrich Moosburg GmbH from July 7, 2008 until October 26, 2009. He is also Member of the Supervisory Board of Fielmann AG.

Markus Haase Mr. Markus Haase is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Jungheinrich AG since May 24, 2016. He was Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Jungheinrich AG since June 15, 2011. He is Chairman of the Group Works Council and Member of the Company's Personnel Committee.

Volker Hues Dr. Volker Hues is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board at Jungheinrich AG since April 1, 2009. Since 1990, Dr. Hues has been working in the field of Controlling for the Haniel-Gruppe. After two years of corporate auditing, he did investment controlling for six years at Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH. In 1998, he took over the position of Chief Financial Officer at boco-Gruppe in Hamburg, which was merged with Haniel-Unternehmensbereich CWS in 2000 to form CWS-boco International GmbH. He also serves at A.S. Creation Tapeten AG, Gummersbach. Dr. Hues served as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Jungheinrich Moosburg GmbH. He graduated from Ruhr-Universitaet Bochum with a degree in Economics.

Lars Brzoska Dr. Lars Brzoska is Member of the Management Board, Head of Marketing & Sales of Jungheinrich AG since April 1, 2014. He also serves as Member of the Executive Committee, Executive Vice President of Industrial Cranes at Terex Material Handling & Port Solutions AG.

Oliver Luecke Dr. Oliver Luecke serves as Member of the Management Board - Engineering of Jungheinrich AG.

Klaus-Dieter Rosenbach Dr. Klaus-Dieter Rosenbach has been Member of the Management Board - Logistics Systems of Jungheinrich AG since January 1, 2008. Prior to that, he was responsible for Engineering Department. He served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Jungheinrich Moosburg GmbH.

Antoinette Aris Dipl.-Ing. Antoinette P. (Annet) Aris is Member of the Supervisory Board at Jungheinrich AG since June 15, 2011. She is Honorary Professor of Strategy at INSEAD, Fontainebleau, France. She was Deputy Chairwoman of Hansa-Heemann AG, and Member of the Supervisory Board of Tomorrow Focus AG, among others. She is Member of the Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG and Kabel Deutschland Holding AG. She also serves at Sanoma Group, Finland and Nederland N.V Niederlande. She holds an MBA degree in Engineering.

Rainer Breitschaedel Dipl.-Ing. Rainer Breitschaedel is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Jungheinrich AG since May 24, 2016. He serves as Head of Product Support for After-sales Services at Jungheinrich Services & Parts AG & Co.KG.

Rolf Haschke Mr. Rolf Uwe Haschke is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Jungheinrich AG since June 15, 2011. He is Chairman of the General Works Council Information technology and Member of the Company's Construction Committee.

Beate Klose Ms. Beate Klose is Member of the Supervisory Board of Jungheinrich AG since May 24, 2016. She is a Business Graduate.

Wolff Lange Mr. Wolff Lange is Member of the Supervisory Board at Jungheinrich AG since June 7, 2005. He is Member of the Personnel Committee and Chairman of the Construction Committee at the Company. Mr. Lange further serves as Managing Director of LJH-Holding GmbH in Wohltorf, and was Chairman of the Supervisory Boards of Hansa-Heemann AG and Wintersteiger AG (Ried/Austria), among others. He also serves at WAGO kontakttechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Minden.

Meike Luedemann Ms. Meike Luedemann is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Jungheinrich AG since May 24, 2016. She is a Trade Union Secretary and Lawyer at IG Metall Region Hamburg.

Ulrich Schmidt Dr. Ulrich Schmidt is Member of the Supervisory Board of Jungheinrich AG since May 24, 2016. He is a business Manager.

Steffen Schwarz Mr. Steffen Schwarz is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Jungheinrich AG since June 15, 2011. He is Deputy Chairman of the Group Works Council and Member of the Company's Finance and Audit Committee.

Birgit von Garrel Ms. Birgit von Garrel is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Jungheinrich AG since June 13, 2006. She is Member of the Joint Committee at the Company. She is Second Authorized Representative of IG Metall in Landshut.