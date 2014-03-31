Name Description

S. Arya Mr. S. K. Arya is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. He is promoter of the Company and associated with the Company since incorporation. Mr. Arya is actively associated with the automobile industry and under his leadership, the Company has done extremely well. Mr. Arya has been bestowed with various awards for his contribution to automotive and engineering industry viz: National Unity Award in 1991, Gem of India Award in 1992, Udyog Ratan Award in 1993, Entrepreneur for the Year Award in 1994, PIE Foundation Award in 2001 for his tremendous contribution to the engineering industry, Udyog Ratan Award in 2005 and Haryana Ratan Award in 2005. Mr. S. K. Arya is Member of CII- Northern Region Council and is Member of Executive Committee of ACMA. Mr. Arya is Ex-Chairman of SME Sub-Committee of CII - Northern Region, Ex-Chairman of CII - Haryana State Council, Ex- Member of PHDCCI Management Committee, Ex- Co-Chairman of Haryana Committee of PHDCCI and Ex-Chairman of Sheet Metal and Chassis parts panel of ACMA. With the concerted and untiring efforts of Mr. Arya, the Company got various accolades and recognitions. Mr. S. K. Arya is Chairman of JBM Auto Limited and also hold directorships in various other companies.

Nishant Arya Mr. Nishant Arya is Non-Executive Director of Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. He has completed his bachelors degree in business administration from Bradford University, U. K. He has also completed a course in Business development and strategy from the London School of Economics. Mr. Nishant Arya is also Director on the Board of Neel Metal Products Limited, Neel Metal Fanalca Environment Management Pvt. Ltd., JBM MA Automotive Pvt. Ltd., ANS Steel Tubes Ltd.

Dharampal Agarwal Mr. Dharampal P. Agarwal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. since September 7, 1991. He is VThe Chairman & Managing Director of Transport Corporation of India Ltd.(TCI), India’s logistics service provider transporting more than 1% of India’s GDP. His charismatic leadership has forged a dedicated, corimitted and enthusiastic team at TCI. He is associated with FICCI, PHDCCI, CII, AN India Motor Transport Congress, All India Transporter’s Welfare Association and Management Development Institute (Advisory Board of Centre for Supply Chain Management). With a motive to service to society, he continues to focus in Social Services through TCI Foundation.