Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd (JYBM.NS)

JYBM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

580.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.35 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs576.20
Open
Rs578.00
Day's High
Rs591.00
Day's Low
Rs573.10
Volume
61,513
Avg. Vol
83,468
52-wk High
Rs747.00
52-wk Low
Rs240.20

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

S. Arya

2007 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Anand Swaroop

2010 President, Chief Financial Officer

Ravi Arora

2016 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Esha Arya

2014 Additional Director

Virender Ganda

2015 Additional Director

Rajiv Gandhi

2015 Additional Director - Nominee of Maruti Suzuki India Limited

Nishant Arya

28 2007 Non-Executive Director

Dharampal Agarwal

66 1991 Non-Executive Independent Director

Uday Agarwal

86 1989 Non-Executive Independent Director

Achintya Karati

69 2009 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

S. Arya

Mr. S. K. Arya is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. He is promoter of the Company and associated with the Company since incorporation. Mr. Arya is actively associated with the automobile industry and under his leadership, the Company has done extremely well. Mr. Arya has been bestowed with various awards for his contribution to automotive and engineering industry viz: National Unity Award in 1991, Gem of India Award in 1992, Udyog Ratan Award in 1993, Entrepreneur for the Year Award in 1994, PIE Foundation Award in 2001 for his tremendous contribution to the engineering industry, Udyog Ratan Award in 2005 and Haryana Ratan Award in 2005. Mr. S. K. Arya is Member of CII- Northern Region Council and is Member of Executive Committee of ACMA. Mr. Arya is Ex-Chairman of SME Sub-Committee of CII - Northern Region, Ex-Chairman of CII - Haryana State Council, Ex- Member of PHDCCI Management Committee, Ex- Co-Chairman of Haryana Committee of PHDCCI and Ex-Chairman of Sheet Metal and Chassis parts panel of ACMA. With the concerted and untiring efforts of Mr. Arya, the Company got various accolades and recognitions. Mr. S. K. Arya is Chairman of JBM Auto Limited and also hold directorships in various other companies.

Anand Swaroop

Ravi Arora

Esha Arya

Virender Ganda

Rajiv Gandhi

Nishant Arya

Mr. Nishant Arya is Non-Executive Director of Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. He has completed his bachelors degree in business administration from Bradford University, U. K. He has also completed a course in Business development and strategy from the London School of Economics. Mr. Nishant Arya is also Director on the Board of Neel Metal Products Limited, Neel Metal Fanalca Environment Management Pvt. Ltd., JBM MA Automotive Pvt. Ltd., ANS Steel Tubes Ltd.

Dharampal Agarwal

Mr. Dharampal P. Agarwal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. since September 7, 1991. He is VThe Chairman & Managing Director of Transport Corporation of India Ltd.(TCI), India’s logistics service provider transporting more than 1% of India’s GDP. His charismatic leadership has forged a dedicated, corimitted and enthusiastic team at TCI. He is associated with FICCI, PHDCCI, CII, AN India Motor Transport Congress, All India Transporter’s Welfare Association and Management Development Institute (Advisory Board of Centre for Supply Chain Management). With a motive to service to society, he continues to focus in Social Services through TCI Foundation.

Uday Agarwal

Mr. Uday Chand Aggarwal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. Mr. U. C. Agarwal is a retired lAS Officer. Immediately after retirement from lAS, he was appointed as Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) for the period 1985-88. Prior to becoming CVC, Mr. U. C. Agarwal had served in various important assignments at State and Central Government levels like as Secretary, Union Ministry of Economic Coordination for Infrastructure Sectors; Secretary, Union Ministry of Personnel & Administrative Reforms etc. at Central Level and as Agricultural Production Commissioner, Mining Commissioner, Chairman, Orissa Mining Corporation and Chairman, Orissa Industrial Development Corporation etc. at State level. Mr. Agarwal had visited many foreign countries and International & UN Organizations viz. UN Headquarter, Harward and Boston University, World Bank, IMF, UNICEF, UNESCO etc. He was Vice Chairman of the Asia Pacific Development Centre (Kuala Lumpur). He had also held senior positions in a number of high level committees of Govt. of India. He serves as Director of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd.

Achintya Karati

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

S. Arya

26,510,000

Anand Swaroop

--

Ravi Arora

--

Esha Arya

--

Virender Ganda

--

Rajiv Gandhi

--

Nishant Arya

--

Dharampal Agarwal

--

Uday Agarwal

--

Achintya Karati

--
As Of  31 Mar 2014

