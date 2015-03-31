Name Description

Harishchandra Bharuka Mr. Harishchandra M. Bharuka is Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited. He holds B.Com., A.I.C.W.A., with a varied experience of around 33 years, joined the Company on 1st October, 1985. Mr. Bharuka was appointed on the Board of Directors on 1st April, 1999, and was Deputy Managing Director, prior to his appointment as the Managing Director from April 1, 2001. He is a qualified Cost Accountant with a varied experience of around 33 years in various facets of management and profound knowledge of the Paint Industry.

Pravin Chaudhari Mr. Pravin D. Chaudhari is Wholetime Director of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited. He holds B.E. (Production), MMS. He joined the Company on 14th June, 1993 and was Director – Supply Chain, prior to his appointment on the Board as a Wholetime Director since 1st May, 2008.

Hidenori Furukawa Mr. Hidenori Furukawa is a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited since July 2014. Mr. Furukawa is the Managing Executive Officer of Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Japan. He is the is a graduate from Graduate School of Engineering, Osaka University and joined Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Japan in April 1983.

Masaru Tanaka Mr. Masaru Tanaka is the Additional Non-Executive Director - Nominee of Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. Mr. Tanaka graduated from the Faculty of Technology, Doshisha University, Japan and joined Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Japan in April 1981. Mr. Tanaka has experience in the Technical field, in Automotive and Industrial Coatings. Mr. Tanaka is the Managing Executive Officer of Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Japan.

Brinda Somaya Mrs. Brinda Somaya was appointed as an Non- Executive Independent Director of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited with effect from 22nd July, 2014.

Pradip Shah Mr. Pradip P. Shah is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited since January 2007. He is a qualified Cost Accountant and ranked first in India in the Chartered Accountancy examinations. Mr. Shah also holds an MBA from Harvard Business School. He was the founder Managing Director of The Credit Rating Information Services of India Limited (CRISIL), India’s first and credit rating agency. Prior to founding CRISIL, Mr. Shah assisted in founding Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) in 1977. Mr. Shah also served as a consultant to USAID, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank. Mr. Shah started IndAsia, a corporate finance and private equity advisory business in April 1998. Prior to starting IndAsia, he helped establish the Indocean Fund in 1994. Mr. Shah has written a number of articles and given talks in India and abroad on credit rating, housing finance, capital markets, venture capital and other subjects. Mr. Shah is Chairman / member of the Board of Directors of the following Companies (excluding private companies, foreign companies and companies registered under Section 25 of the Companies Act, 1956): Chairman of Grindwell Norton Limited, Shah Foods Limited, Sonata Software Limited and Wyeth Limited and member of Board of Directors of BASF India Limited, Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Limited, KSB Pumps Limited, Mukand Limited, Panasonic Energy India Company Limited, Pfizer Limited and Tata Investment Corporation Limited. Mr. Shah is a member of the following Board Committees (other than that of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited) as required for the purposes of the Listing Agreement. Audit Committee of BASF India Limited, Panasonic Energy India Co. Limited, Pfizer Limited, Sonata Software Limited and Tata Investment Corporation Limited. Shareholders / Investors Grievance Committee of Panasonic Energy India Co. Limited and Pfizer Limited.