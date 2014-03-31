Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KAPT.BO)
KAPT.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
371.15INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.95 (-1.32%)
Prev Close
Rs376.10
Open
Rs376.00
Day's High
Rs377.50
Day's Low
Rs365.80
Volume
4,309
Avg. Vol
20,816
52-wk High
Rs404.45
52-wk Low
Rs208.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mofatraj Munot
|69
|2017
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Manish Mohnot
|44
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Kamal Jain
|57
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Director - Finance
|
Rahul Shah
|2013
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Anjail Seth
|2015
|Woman Director
|
Parag Munot
|44
|1991
|Non-Executive Director
|
K. Mani
|70
|2014
|Additional Independent Director
|
Vimal Bhandari
|57
|2002
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Sajjanraj Mehta
|62
|1998
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Narayan Seshadri
|59
|2007
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Mofatraj Munot
|Shri. Mofatraj Pukharaj Munot has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company effective April 01st, 2017. He is currently serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited. He is Founder, Promoter and Chairman of Kalpataru Group with five decades of experience in the field of real estate and property development, civil contracting and various other industries.
|
Manish Mohnot
|Mr. Manish Mohnot serves as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. He was Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited. He possess an experience of more than 17 years in areas related to infrastructure, power, consulting, banking and business development. He is also on the Board of various subsidiaries of the Company namely JMC Projects (India) Ltd. and Shree Shubham Logistics Ltd. He has been associated with a reputed multinational bank and consulting firms before joining us as Executive Director in 2006.
|
Kamal Jain
|Mr. Kamal K. Jain is Chief Financial Officer, Director - Finance of the Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited. He is Chartered Accountant with professional experience of more than three decades in Strategic Finance, Corporate Strategy, Accounts and Taxation.
|
Rahul Shah
|
Anjail Seth
|
Parag Munot
|Mr. Parag M. Munot is Non-Executive Director of Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited. He is the Managing Director of Kalpataru Ltd. and has been leading the Group’s real estate development and property management business for two decades. At Group level, he drives new business initiatives and provides strategic support.
|
K. Mani
|Mr. K. V. Mani is Additional Independent Director of Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited. An expert in the T&D business with more than 45 years of experience across project management, marketing, construction and international business. He has been associated with the Company for more than a decade and served as the Managing Director during 2001 to 2009.
|
Vimal Bhandari
|Shri. Vimal Bhandari is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited. A finance expert with more than 25 years of rich experience in the financial services industry. He is currently the CEO and Managing Director of Indostar Capital Finance, an NBFC sponsored by private equity houses like Everstone and Goldman Sachs. Before this, he was the Country Head - India of the Dutch insurance major AEGON N.V. He has also served IL&FS Ltd. as an executive director for a period of 12 years and is also on the Board of many prominent Indian companies.
|
Sajjanraj Mehta
|Mr. Sajjanraj R. Mehta is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited. An eminent professional with four decades of experience in the field of foreign exchange, taxation, corporate affairs and strategy.
|
Narayan Seshadri
|Mr. Narayan K. Seshadri is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited. An expert with over 25 years of consulting experience in the field of finance, accounts, tax and business strategy. He is the founder of Tranzmute Capital & Management Pvt. Ltd. Established with objective of providing new ideas, management and capital to first generation entrepreneurs and family businesses. Before starting his own venture, he was the Managing Partner with KPMG for their advisory services. He is also on the Board of many prominent Indian companies.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Mofatraj Munot
|11,100,000
|
Manish Mohnot
|33,700,000
|
Kamal Jain
|4,044,150
|
Rahul Shah
|--
|
Anjail Seth
|--
|
Parag Munot
|--
|
K. Mani
|7,302,000
|
Vimal Bhandari
|--
|
Sajjanraj Mehta
|520,000
|
Narayan Seshadri
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Mofatraj Munot
|0
|0
|
Manish Mohnot
|0
|0
|
Kamal Jain
|0
|0
|
Rahul Shah
|0
|0
|
Anjail Seth
|0
|0
|
Parag Munot
|0
|0
|
K. Mani
|0
|0
|
Vimal Bhandari
|0
|0
|
Sajjanraj Mehta
|0
|0
|
Narayan Seshadri
|0
|0