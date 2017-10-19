Name Description

Inan Kirac Mr. Inan Kirac is performing as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret AS. He began his career as Sales Officer in Ormak A.S. in 1961, which is a Koc Group Company. In 1966, he served as General Manager of Otoyol, producer of Fiat light trucks and minibuses. He was appointed as General Manager of Tofas Oto Ticaret, the sales and distribution company of Fiat cars produced in Turkey, in 1970. Mr. Kirac was then appointed as Vice General Manager of Koc Holding, and later served as Automotive Group President of the holding. He served in Koc Holding as Chief Executive Officer until his retirement in 1998. He graduated from City College.

Klod Nahum Mr. Klod Nahum has been performing as Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret AS since April 30, 2008. Prior to his current post, he was performing as Executive Board Member of the Company. He joined the Koc Group as Technical Maintenance Supervisor of Tofas Oto AS in 1969. He relocated to Switzerland as President of the Kofisa Trading Company in 1980, where he began forming Koc's other foreign trading companies. He was appointed as Vice President of the International Trade Group in 1991, and was promoted to President of the International Trade Group in 1997. He is founding partner of Kiraca Companies. Mr. Nahum graduated from the Kings College of University of London with a Bachelors degree in Automotive Engineering.

Jan Nahum Mr. Jan Nahum has been performing as Executive Member of the Board of Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret AS since April 30, 2008. Prior to his current post, he was performing as Board Member of the Company. In 1973, he joined the Koc Group as Project Engineer in Otosan. He was General Manager of Otokar between 1984 and 1994, and then in Tofas between 1994 and 1997. Between 2002 and 2004, he served in FIAT S.P.A., as Head of International Business Development. He also acts as General Manager of Petrol Ofisi. He is founding partner of Hexagon Danismanlik AS, which is a Kiraca Group company. Mr. Nahum graduated from the Royal College of Art with a degree in Automotive Design after his engineering education in Robert College.

Ipek Kirac Ms. Ipek Kirac is Board Member of Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret AS. She graduated from Private Koc High School in 2002 and from Brown University department of Biology in 2007. She is currently studying towards a Masters degree in the same university. She is also Board Member of Temel Ticaret A.S.

Antonio Bene Mr. Antonio Bene has been performing as Independent Board Member of Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret AS since April 29, 2008. He also acts as Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He began his career in Alfa Romeo SpA in 1972. Later, he worked as Factory Director of Mirafiori, Platform Director and Industry Director in Fiat Auto SpA. He also performed as General Manager of Industry in Ferrari SpA. Between 1998 and 2002, Mr. Bene worked in Tofas Turk Otomobil Fabrikasi A.S. as Factory Manager, and as Chief Executive Officer of the Company from 2002 until 2004. Between 2002 and 2005, he also acted as Senior Vice Chairman and Global Production Director of Fiat Auto SpA. Mr. Bene received an education on Mechanical Engineering.