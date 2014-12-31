Name Description

Ross Smith Mr. Ross S. Smith, FCA., is an Independent Chairman of the Board of K-Bro Linen Inc., since January 1, 2011. Mr. Smith is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia with extensive experience in accounting and consulting, and has served major public and private companies from an audit and securities perspective. He had a 35-year career at KPMG LLP where he held various roles, including Senior Partner for British Columbia, prior to his retirement in 1998. In 2010, Mr. Smith was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia. Mr. Smith is chair of the boards of Kal Tire Holdings Ltd, and N&T Properties Ltd., a member of the boards of Canfor Corporation, and Rotherham Holdings Ltd. He is also a member of the Canadian Advisory Board of Marsh Canada Limited. He is also a former member of the board of HSBC Bank Canada and a former Governor of the University of British Columbia.

Linda McCurdy Ms. Linda J. McCurdy, MBA, is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of K-Bro Linen Inc. Ms. McCurdy joined K-Bro in May 1998 as Chief Financial Officer and became President & Chief Executive Officer in January 2000. Prior to joining K-Bro, she was Chief Financial Officer of Canadian Inovotech Inc., a biochemical products processor. Ms. McCurdy’s prior experience also includes six years at the Overwaitea Food Group where she held a number of financial positions. Ms. McCurdy is a Certified General Accountant and has an MBA from the University of Western Ontario.

Kristie Plaquin Ms. Kristie Plaquin is Chief Financial Officer of K-Bro Linen Inc. Ms. Plaquin has been with the corporation since 2001, and was the CFO from January, 2004, through May, 2005, during which time the company completed its initial public offering and various debt financings. After stepping away from K-Bro for a year from June, 2005, to June, 2006, Ms. Plaquin has served as director of financial planning, during which time she has played a lead role in all of K-Bro's growth and financing initiatives. During this time, she worked closely with the chief executive officer, chief operating officer, CFO and all of the general managers. Ms. Plaquin joined K-Bro from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, and holds a bachelor of commerce degree from the University of Alberta and a chartered accountant designation.

Sean Curtis Mr. Sean P. Curtis is Senior Vice President & General Manager - Edmonton of K-Bro Linen Inc. Mr. Curtis joined K-Bro in 1984 and has over 30 years of experience in the laundry and linen services industry. As Senior Vice President, Mr. Curtis works directly with K-Bro’s President & CEO in the areas of plant expansions, capital equipment installations and business development into new markets.

Jeff Gannon Mr. Jeff Gannon is General Manager - Calgary of K-Bro Linen Inc. Mr. Gannon joined K-Bro in 1992 and has over 23 years of experience in the laundry and linen services industry. Prior to being named General Manager (Calgary) in 2003, Mr. Gannon served as the Operations Manager of K-Bro’s Edmonton facility. As General Manager (Calgary), Mr. Gannon is responsible for the overall management of the K-Bro’s Calgary operation.

Ronald Graham Mr. Ronald J. Graham is General Manager - Vancouver of K-Bro Linen Inc. Mr. Graham originally joined K-Bro in 1984 and has over 29 years of experience in the laundry and linen services industry. Prior to returning to K-Bro and being named General Manager (Vancouver) in 2002, Mr. Graham worked as an independent consultant for the laundry and linen services industry in North America and the United Kingdom. As General Manager (Vancouver), Mr. Graham is responsible for the overall management of K-Bro’s original Vancouver operation.

Jerry Ostrzyzek Mr. Jerry M. Ostrzyzek is General Manager - Toronto of K-Bro Linen Inc. Mr. Ostrzyzek joined K-Bro in 1987 and has over 28 years of experience in the laundry and linen services industry. Mr. Ostrzyzek has served as General Manager (Toronto) since 1995. As General Manager (Toronto), Mr. Ostrzyzek is responsible for the overall management of K-Bro’s Toronto operation.

Matthew Hills Mr. Matthew B. Hills is Director of K-Bro Linen Inc., since January 1, 2011. Mr. Hills is a Managing Director of LLM Capital Partners, a private equity firm. He was the senior partner at BG Affiliates, the private equity group that acquired the Corporation in 1997. Matt has also held positions at Signature Capital, LEK Partnership, Drexel Burnham Lambert and Bain & Company. Mr. Hills provides advisory consulting services to the Corporation primarily in the area of acquisitions. He received an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA (Economics and Politics) from Brandeis University. Mr. Hills is a director of Vology Inc., Berkshire Income Realty and a director for hedge funds managed by Basso Capital Management.