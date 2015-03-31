Dr. Rattan Sagar Khanna is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Kwality Ltd. He is Director General of IA/s Ganesh Scientific Research Faundafian New Delhi He is M Sc IHonsI from Punjab Agri University He is Diploma holder in Semen Freezing Gynaecolagy & Anthology from Royal Veterinary and Agriculture University, Copenhagen, Diploma in Farm & Science Journalism from Institute of Farm & Science Joumalism, New Delhi. Dr Rattan Sagar Khanna has around 40 years of experience in Dairy, Farming and in Agriculture Sector His shnts include Consultant of Department of Animal Husbandry, Fishenes & Vetennary Services, Chief Fxecutive Dfhcer Animal Feeds Business in Dabur Ayrirvet limited , Advisor to the GCMMF, General Manager in Dujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation, New Delhi Managing Director of Ralasthan Co-operative Dairy Federation, Jaipor, Resident Representative B’Iorthern Regionj of National Dairy Development Board, New Delhi, and Head lProiectsl of Indian Dairy Corporation, Baroda Dr Raffan Sagar Khanna has an impressive track record of having memberships & chairmanships of various Dairy Associations. He has been providing inputs on initiatives taken by the Company as well as the technologies infraduced in the Company.