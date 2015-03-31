Edition:
Kwality Ltd (KDAI.NS)

KDAI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

101.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.25 (-1.21%)
Prev Close
Rs103.10
Open
Rs103.00
Day's High
Rs103.15
Day's Low
Rs101.40
Volume
941,073
Avg. Vol
1,844,562
52-wk High
Rs168.80
52-wk Low
Rs95.20

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Rattan Khanna

70 2015 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

S. Gupta

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Sanjay Dhingra

44 2015 Managing Director, Executive Director

Satyendra Bhalla

2015 Whole-Time Director

Sidhant Gupta

38 2015 Non-Executive Director

Ankita Mehrotra

2016 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Rattan Khanna

Dr. Rattan Sagar Khanna is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Kwality Ltd. He is Director General of IA/s Ganesh Scientific Research Faundafian New Delhi He is M Sc IHonsI from Punjab Agri University He is Diploma holder in Semen Freezing Gynaecolagy & Anthology from Royal Veterinary and Agriculture University, Copenhagen, Diploma in Farm & Science Journalism from Institute of Farm & Science Joumalism, New Delhi. Dr Rattan Sagar Khanna has around 40 years of experience in Dairy, Farming and in Agriculture Sector His shnts include Consultant of Department of Animal Husbandry, Fishenes & Vetennary Services, Chief Fxecutive Dfhcer Animal Feeds Business in Dabur Ayrirvet limited , Advisor to the GCMMF, General Manager in Dujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation, New Delhi Managing Director of Ralasthan Co-operative Dairy Federation, Jaipor, Resident Representative B’Iorthern Regionj of National Dairy Development Board, New Delhi, and Head lProiectsl of Indian Dairy Corporation, Baroda Dr Raffan Sagar Khanna has an impressive track record of having memberships & chairmanships of various Dairy Associations. He has been providing inputs on initiatives taken by the Company as well as the technologies infraduced in the Company.

S. Gupta

Sanjay Dhingra

Shri. Sanjay Dhingra is Managing Director, Executive Director of Kwality Ltd. He is graduate by education but has exceptional leadership & business acumen. He has grass root level eoperiesce in FMCG industry that helps in identifying the areas of growth and opportunity for the company.

Satyendra Bhalla

Dr. Satyendra Kumar Bhalla is Whole-Time Director of the Company. He worked as Chief Operating Officer with Mother Dairy fruit & Vegetable Limited.

Sidhant Gupta

Shri. Sidhant Gupta is Non-Executive Director of Kwality Limited. He is MBA in Finance by qualification. He has ioined the Board of KDIL recently in April 2011 but has already given fresh growth perspectives to the company including the initiative to incorporate foreign subsidiary to expand the company’s global footprint.

Ankita Mehrotra

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Rattan Khanna

--

S. Gupta

--

Sanjay Dhingra

13,020,000

Satyendra Bhalla

--

Sidhant Gupta

10,000,000

Ankita Mehrotra

--
As Of  31 Mar 2015

Options Compensation

Name Options Value

Rattan Khanna

0 0

S. Gupta

0 0

Sanjay Dhingra

0 0

Satyendra Bhalla

0 0

Sidhant Gupta

0 0

Ankita Mehrotra

0 0

