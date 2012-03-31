Name Description

Anil Gupta Shri. Anil Gupta is Non Independent Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of KEI Industries Limited. He has been on the Board of Directors of KEI Industries Limited since formation of the Company. He is M.Com and has about 31 years of experience in managing the KEI group of companies, as a partner of erstwhile Krishna Electrical Industries thereafter as Chairman-cum-Managing Director of MIS KEI INDUSTRIES LIMITED which has executed implementation of SS Wire manufacturing project at Bhiwadi, setting up of new / expansion project of HT / LT Cable at Bhiwadi in Rajasthan & Silvassa. Besides, he has set up 100% Export Oriented Undertaking (EOU) at Chopanki, Near Bhiwadi (Rajasthan). Under his guidance, the Company is executing two expansion projects adjacent to its existing plant at Bhiwadi, one for up-gradation of HT cable capacity from 33kV up to 132kV and another additional LT capacity expansion by 7000 kms. He looks after the policies of marketing, production, quality control and product development. As CMD of the Company he is responsible for motivating the team of professionals to implement management policies.

S. Kakkar Mr. S. L. Kakkar is the President of KEI Industries Limited.

Rajeev Gupta Mr. Rajeev Gupta is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director - Finance, Non-Independent Director of KEI Industries Limited. He is a member of Finance Committee

Lalit Sharma Mr. Lalit Sharma is the Chief Operating Officer of KEI Industries Limited.

Manoj Kakkar Mr. Manoj Kakkar is the Senior Vice President - Marketing of KEI Industries Limited.

Kishore Kunal Mr. Kishore Kunal is the Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of KEI Industries Limited.

K. Sharma Mr. K. C. Sharma is the Vice President - Operation of KEI Industries Limited.

Pawan Aggarwal Mr. Pawan K. Aggarwal is the Vice President - Corporate of KEI Industries Limited.

Manish Mantri Mr. Manish Mantri is the Vice President - EPC/EHV of KEI Industries Limited.

N. Bajaj Mr. N. K. Bajaj is the Sr. General Manager - Marketing Wires & Flexibles of KEI Industries Limited.

Dilip Barnwal Mr. Dilip Barnwal is the General Manager - Works, Silvassa of KEI Industries Limited.

Ajit Durve Mr. Ajit Dinesh Durve is the General Manager - International Business of KEI Industries Limited.

M. Gananath Mr. M. V. Gananath is the General Manager - Sales & Marketing of KEI Industries Limited.

Chirag Garg Mr. Chirag Garg is the Sr. General Manager - EPC of KEI Industries Limited.

Munishvar Gaur Mr. Munishvar Gaur is the General Manager (Head - North Marketing Cables) of KEI Industries Limited.

Adarsh Jain Mr. Adarsh Jain is the General Manager - Finance of KEI Industries Limited.

Umesh Kank Mr. Umesh B. Kank is the General Manager - Marketing of KEI Industries Limited.

Anand Kishore Mr. Anand Kishore is the General Manager - HR of KEI Industries Limited.

Alok Maity Mr. Alok K. Maity is the Sr. General Manager - Works of KEI Industries Limited.

Deepak Manchanda Mr. Deepak Manchanda is the General Manager - Business Development of KEI Industries Limited.

Ajay Mehra Mr. Ajay Mehra is the General Manager - Works, Bhiwadi of KEI Industries Limited.

Keshav Mitra Mr. Keshav K. Mitra is the General Manager - Sales & Marketing of KEI Industries Limited.

Alok Saha Mr. Alok Saha is the General Manager - Marketing of KEI Industries Limited.

Mukesh Sethi Mr. Mukesh Sethi is the General Manager - Marketing EHV of KEI Industries Limited.

Naval Yadav Mr. Naval Singh Yadav is the General Manager - Technical of KEI Industries Limited.

Gaurav Sahi Mr. Gaurav Sahi is the Head - Corporate Communication of KEI Industries Limited.

Arvind Shrowty Mr. Arvind Shrowty is the Corporate Advisor of KEI Industries Limited.

Archana Gupta Smt. Archana Gupta is Non Independent Non Executive Director of KEI Industries Limited. She holds Bachelors of Arts (hons) degree. Mrs. Gupta is a graduate and has been associated with the group for a long period. She is looking after day to day business affairs of the company’s Stainless Steel Wire segment at Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) and under her guidance SS Wire segment has recorded continuous growth in terms of sales and profitability.

Vikram Bhartia Mr. Vikram Bhartia is an Independent Non-Executive Director of KEI Industries Limited. He is a Businessman. He is a member of Audit Committee, Shareholders Grievance Committee, Chairman of Remuneration & Compensation Committee. He holds B. Tech. From IIT Kharagpur. He has 42 Years of industrial experience. He was a member of the Confederation of Indian Industries.

Pawan Bholusaria Mr. Pawan Bholusaria is an Independent Non-Executive Director of KEI Industries Limited. He is the Chairman of the Audit Committee, Share Allotment Committee and member of Remuneration & Compensation Committee. He is the Chartered Accountant.

Vijay Bhushan Mr. Vijay Bhushan is an Independent Non-Executive Director of KEI Industries Limited. He is a Chairman of Shareholders Grievance Committee, member of Remuneration & Compensation Committee, Share Allotment Committee. He holds MBA from Delhi University. He has served as the Chairman of Federation of Indian Stock Exchanges representing 20 Stock Exchanges of the Country from 2002 to 2004. He was nominated as Member of SEBI’s Secondary Market Advisor Committee in 2002 and SEBI’s Apex Committee for Securities Market Awareness Campaign in 2002 and also nominated as Member of SEBI’s Committee on Participation of Securities Brokers in Commodity Forward Markets. He was elected as the President of the Delhi Stock Exchange Association Ltd. for 2001-2002. He was Member of the Committee on Settlement of Issues and Dispute Resolution Committee of National Stock Exchange from 1998-2001. He was also elected as the Director to the Board of the Delhi Stock Exchange Association Ltd. from 1996-98, and was actively involved in introducing the Trade Guaranteed Fund and Modified Badla Mechanism in Delhi Stock Exchange. He was involved in Merchant Banking Activities from 1994-96 and also actively associated with The Primary and Secondary Market of Stock Exchange since 1981. His other directorships includes Bharat Bhushan Equity Traders Ltd., Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd., Bharat Bhushan Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., Bharat Nidhi Ltd., Paramount Communication Ltd., Bharat Bhushan Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Association of National Exchanges Members of India.