Kelt Exploration Ltd (KEL.TO)

KEL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

6.59CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$6.59
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
597,915
52-wk High
$7.70
52-wk Low
$5.43

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

William Guinan

61 2016 Chairman of the Board, Corporate Secretary

David Wilson

56 2012 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Sadiq Lalani

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Vice President

Ashley Hohm

2016 Vice President - Finance

Douglas MacArthur

2012 Vice President - Operations

Douglas Errico

2012 Vice President - Land

Alan Franks

2012 Vice President - Production

Bruce Gigg

2016 Vice President - Engineering

Patrick Miles

2012 Vice President - Exploration

Robert Dales

69 2016 Lead Independent Director

Eldon McIntyre

75 2012 Independent Director

Neil Sinclair

69 2012 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

William Guinan

Mr. William C. Guinan is Chairman of the Board, Corporate Secretary of the Company. Prior to which he was the Corporate Secretary, Director of Kelt Exploration Ltd. Mr. Guinan is a Partner with Borden Ladner Gervais LLP.

David Wilson

Mr. David John Wilson is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. Prior thereto, President and Chief Executive Officer of Celtic from September 2002 to February 2013.

Sadiq Lalani

Mr. Sadiq H. Lalani is a Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of Kelt Exploration Ltd. Prior thereto, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Celtic from October 2002 to February 2013.

Ashley Hohm

Ms. Ashley Dawn Hohm is Vice President - Finance of the Company. Prior thereto, Controller of Kelt from February 2013 to March 2016. Prior thereto Manager, Financial Reporting of Celtic from June 2011 to February 2013.

Douglas MacArthur

Mr. Douglas O. MacArthur is Vice President - Operations of the Company. Prior thereto, Operations Manager with Celtic from January 2007 to February 2013.

Douglas Errico

Mr. Douglas J. Errico is Vice President - Land of the Company. Prior thereto, Landman and then Senior Landman with Celtic from September 2005 to February 2013.

Alan Franks

Mr. Alan G. Franks is Vice President - Production of the Company. Prior thereto, Vice President, Operations of Celtic from December 2002 to February 2013.

Bruce Gigg

Mr. Bruce D. Gigg is Vice President - Engineering of the Company. Prior thereto, President of Giggajoule Energy Inc. from October 2014 to March 2016. Prior thereto Team Lead at NuVista Energy Ltd. from April 2005 to October 2014.

Patrick Miles

Mr. Patrick W.G. Miles is Vice President - Exploration of the Company. Prior thereto, Geology Consultant with Celtic from November 2009 to February 2013. Prior thereto, Vice President, Exploration of NuVista Energy Ltd., a public oil and gas company.

Robert Dales

Mr. Robert J. Dales is an Lead Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Dales is President, Valhalla Ventures Inc., a private investment corporation from January 1999 to the present. President of Drako Capital Corp., a corporation engaged in oil and gas exploration and production, from January 2010 to August 2012.

Eldon McIntyre

Mr. Eldon A. McIntyre is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. McIntyre is the President of Jarrod Oils Ltd., a private Saskatchewan corporation engaged in oil and gas exploration and production, from 1980 to the present.

Neil Sinclair

Mr. Neil G. Sinclair is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Sinclair is the President, Sinson Investments Ltd., a private British Columbia corporation engaged in property development, from 1973 to the present.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

William Guinan

85,680

David Wilson

508,488

Sadiq Lalani

427,038

Ashley Hohm

--

Douglas MacArthur

399,438

Douglas Errico

399,438

Alan Franks

399,438

Bruce Gigg

--

Patrick Miles

399,438

Robert Dales

85,680

Eldon McIntyre

85,680

Neil Sinclair

85,680
As Of  31 Dec 2016

