John Feldmann Dr. John Feldmann serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Kion Group AG. He is Member of the Supervisory Board and Member of the Chairman's Committee of the Supervisory Board of Bilfinger Berger SE, Mannheim (Germany) and Chairman of the Board of Hertie Foundation, Frankfurt am Main (Germany). He is former member of the Board of Executive Director of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen. He is also Member of Supervisory Board at HORNBACH Baumarkt AG. He was Member of Supervisory Board at HORNBACH Holding AG, Co. KGaA and HORNBACH Management AG until October 9, 2015.

Gordon Riske Mr. Gordon Riske serves as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Kion Group AG. He was Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KION Material Handling GmbH 2008 to August 15, 2016. He was Chairman of the Management Board at Linde Material Handling GmbH, Aschaffenburg (Germany) in 2007 until 2009; and served as Chairman of the Executive Board of Deutz AG, Cologne (Germany); Managing Director of KUKA Roboter GmbH, Augsburg (Germany); Member of the Board at KUKA Schweissanlagen & Roboter GmbH, Augsburg (Germany) among others. He holds MBA programme at the GSBA, Zurich (Switzerland), in collaboration with the State University of New York (USA); Degree as Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) at the Oekreal School of Business, Zurich (Switzerland); Degree course in electrical engineering, Lawrence Institute of Technology, Southfield/Michigan (USA).

Oezcan Pancarci Mr. Oezcan Pancarci is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at KION GROUP AG since January 1, 2016. He is Chairman of the Plants I and II Works Council of Linde Material Handling GmbH and Group Works Council of the KION Group. He is also Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Linde Material Handling GmbH since January 1, 2016.

Thomas Toepfer Mr. Thomas Toepfer serves as Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Kion Group AG since 2013. He is also Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Labour Director of KION Material Handling GmbH. In 2008 - 2011, he was Chief Financial Officer at Karstadt Warenhaus GmbH, Essen (Germany). He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of STILL GmbH and Linde Material Handling since January 15, 2015. He also served as Director Group Controlling at Arcandor AG, Essen (Germany); Director Group Controlling at Hapag Lloyd AG, Hamburg (Germany); Consultant at McKinsey & Company Inc., Munich/Hamburg (Germany). He holds Ph.D. program and Degree: Dr. rer. pol. from WHU – Otto Beisheim Graduate School of Management, Koblenz (Germany) since 1999 as well as Diploma program in Business Administration (Diplom Kaufmann) from WHU – Otto Beisheim Graduate School of Management, Koblenz (Germany) in 1996.

Eike Boehm Dr. Eike Boehm is Chief Technology Officer, Member of the Executive Board at Kion Group AG since August 1, 2015. He has served at Daimler AG, Mercedes-Benz and Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation. He is Member of Supervisory Board at e.GO Mobile AG.

Ching Quek Mr. Ching Pong Quek serves as Member of the Executive Board, Chief Asia Pacific Officer of Kion Group AG. He is also Member of the Executive Board of KION Material Handling GmbH as Chief Asia Pacific Officer since 2013. He is Board Member at KION South Asia Pte Ltd. (Singapore) since 2012. in 2003 until 2005, he served as President – Asia Pacific at Invensys Powerware (then Eaton Power Quality); served as Country Manager – Malaysia, Thailand & Brunei at General Electric USA (Industrial Control System) in 1996. He also holds various position at Linde Material Handling Asia Pacific Ltd. He holds MBA (International Management) – Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology University, Australia (2000); as well as Bachelor of Science Degree (Hons) – Mechanical/Aeronautical Engineering, University of Technology, Malaysia (1992).

Birgit Behrendt Ms. Birgit Behrendt has been appointed Member of the Supervisory Board of KION GROUP AG effective January 1, 2015. She has been at Ford since 1978, has especially detailed knowledge of procurement structures gained in various senior international positions at the US car manufacturer. She holds a degree from the Administration and Business Academy in Cologne, Germany. She is Vice President, Global Programs and Purchasing Operations at Ford Motor Company in the US.

Holger Brandt Mr. Holger Brandt serves as Member of the Supervisory Board, Representative of the Employees of Kion Group AG. He is also Head of Sales and Member of the Supervisory Board of the STILL GmbH, Hamburg (Germany).

Alexander Dibelius Dr. Alexander Dibelius serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Kion Group AG. He is also Chairman of the Executive Board and holds various responsibility in Goldman Sachs AG, Frankfurt am Main (Germany). He is also Managing Partner at CVC Capital Partner GmbH since September 1, 2015. He was Member of the Shareholder Committee of Xella International, Member of Supervisory Board of Wincor Nixdorf International GmbH and Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Wincor Nixdorf AG June 30, 2015.

Joachim Hartig Mr. Joachim Hartig is Member of the Supervisory Board, Representative of the Employees at KION GROUP AG since 2016. He served as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Kion Group AG until December 31, 2015. He was representative of the employees. He is also Chairman of the works council of plants I & II of Linde Material Handling GmbH, Aschaffenburg (Germany).

Denis Heljic Mr. Denis Heljic is Member of the Supervisory Board and Representative of the Employees at KION GROUP AG since June 12, 2013. He is spokesperson of STILL branches. He is also Chairman of the European Works Council and Deputy Chairman of the Works Council of STILL GmbH, Dortmund plant.

Jiang Kui Mr. Jiang Kui serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Kion Group AG. He is also President of Shandong Heavy Industry Group, Jinan (China) and Director of Weichai Power Co., Ltd., Weifang (China). He is Member of Board of Directors of Ferretti International Holding S.p.A., Milan, Italy. He is also Member of the Executive Board of Hydraulics Drive Technology Beteiligungs GmbH. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of Linde Hydraulics Verwaltungs GmbH and Director of Shandong Heavy Industry India Private Ltd.

Olaf Kunz Mr. Olaf Kunz is Member of the Supervisory Board, Representative of the Employees at KION GROUP AG since September 1, 2014. He is District Secretary at IG Metall, District Office for the Coast, Hamburg. He is also Member of the Supervisory Board of STILL GmbH, Hamburg.

Jorg Milla Mr. Jorg Milla is Member of the Supervisory Board at KION GROUP AG since November 16, 2015. He is Chairman of Work council of STILL GmbH, Hamburg.

Xu Ping Ms. Xu Ping is appointed Member of the Supervisory Board of KION GROUP AG effective January 1, 2015. She has more than 20 years' international advisory experience, particularly in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and corporate restructuring. She studied law at Stanford Law School (USA) and the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing. She is a partner at the law firm King & Wood Mallesons, where she is Head of the Corporate M&A practice group.

Hans Peter Ring Mr. Hans Peter Ring is Member of the Supervisory Board KION GROUP AG since June 9, 2013. He is Member of Supervisory Board at Airbus Defense und Space GmbH, Bilfinger SE, Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH, Fokker Technologies Holding B.V. He was Member of Supervisory Board at MAG IAS GmbH until June 5, 2015.

Alexandra Schaedler Ms. Alexandra Schaedler is Member of the Supervisory Board, Representative of the Employees at KION GROUP AG since October 2, 2013. She is Trade Union Secretary on the National Executive of IG Metall, Frankfurt am Main and Member of Supervisory Board of Fujistu Technology Solution GmbH, Munich.

Claudia Wenzel Ms. Claudia Wenzel is Member of the Supervisory Board at KION GROUP AG since November 01, 2016. She is also Deputy Chairman of the Plants I & II Works Council of Linde Material handling Gmbh.