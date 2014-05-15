Name Description

Sabu Jacob Mr. Sabu M. Jacob is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Financial Officer, Managing Director of Kitex Garments Ltd. He holds B. A. Economics. He has 30 years of experience. He served as Executive Director of Kitex Limited. Mr.Sabu M Jacob, holds a graduate degree in Economics from Kerala University. He belongs to a family of entrepreneurs who have promoted many industrial units for producing textiles, garment, vessels, spices, umbrellas, school bags etc. Mr. Sabu M Jacob has been involved in the promotion and management of the Company as Chairman and Managing Director right from its inception.

A. Babu Mr. A. Babu serves as Compliance Officer and Company Secretary of the company

Sindhu Chandrasekhar Mrs. Sindhu Chandrasekhar serves as Whole-time Director of the company. She is a Science Graduate joined Kitex Group in April 1995 and later-on inducted into Kitex Garments Limited in 1997. She has been holding various positions and presently holding the post of Dy. Manager (Finance). Mrs. Sindhu Chandrasekhar has handled the Treasury Management of the company for a quite long period. Mrs. Sindhu Chandrasekhar was instrumental in maintaining a perfect cash management system in the company during her long career in the Company.

C. Philipose Mr. C. P. Philipose serves as Additional Director of the company.

Benni Joseph Mr. Benni Joseph is an Independent Director of the Company (appointed pursuant to Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement on 15/5/2014 ) whose period of office is liable to determination by retirement of Directors by Rotation under the erstwhile applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 1956. He joined the Board of Directors (‘the Board’) of the Company on 31st July, 1998. Mr.Benni Joseph holds a Bachelor in Chemistry Degree and is a Chartered Accountant by profession with vast experience in Financial Management and Auditing. He has a good command and knowledge on Accounting and related matters. He is the Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of the Company.

K. L. V. Narayanan Mr. K. L. V. Narayanan serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the company.