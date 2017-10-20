Name Description

Paulo Sergio Coutinho Galvao Mr. Paulo Sergio Coutinho Galvao, Filho serves as Chairman of Klabin SA. He acts as Vice President of GL Participacoes SA, Member of the Board of Directors of Tantra Participacoes Ltda, GL Agropecuaria Ltda and GEPEL Rural Ltda. He acts also as Member of the Board of Directors of Drogasil SA. He gained a degree in Business Administration from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo. He has a degree in Market Finance from the University of California and a program degree in Management from Harvard Business School.

Fabio Schvartsman Mr. Fabio Schvartsman serves as the Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Klabin SA. He was Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SanAntonio International and CEO of Telemar Participacoes SA. At Ultrapar (Grupo Ultra), he was Chief Financial Officer (Ultrapar), Managing Partner (Ultra SA - parent company of Ultrapar), CEO (Ultraprev), Investor Relations Officer, Planning and Control Director and Head of Planning. He also served as Head of the Department of Planning, Head of Development Division and Head of Department of Economic Studies at Duratex. He is Member of the Board of Directors of Duratex and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD). He has a graduate and a Masters degree in Production Engineering from the Universidade de Sao Paulo and a post graduate degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Antonio Sergio Alfano Mr. Antonio Sergio Alfano serves as Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Klabin SA since 2008. Prior to this, he was Chief Planning Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of the Company from 2000 to 2008. He joined in Klabin in 1974, working in the areas of Economic Studies, Sales and Marketing. He was Chief Executive Officer of Klabin Export, Chief Financial Officer of Norske Skog Klabin, companies incorporated by Klabin SA, and Chief Financial Officer Bacell. He also has degrees of global finance at INSEAD and IMD Business School, Switzerland. He has a graduate degree in Business Administration and a Masters of Business Administration (1996) both from Business School Sao Paulo.

Francisco Cesar Razzolini Mr. Francisco Cesar Razzolini serves as Chief Planning, Projects and Industrial Technology Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Klabin SA. He joined the Company in 1985, serving as Production Engineer and Head of Production at the paper mill in Monte Alegre and Coordinator of Planning and Projects Development Manager in the corporate area of the Company. In 2006, he was Project MA1100 Director and in 2008 was elected Project, Technology and Industrial Supplies Officer. He graduated in Chemical Engineering from Universidade Federal do Parana in 1985. He also holds a Masters in Package Engineering from Universidad Politecnica de Cataluna in 1991.

Sergio Piza Mr. Sergio Piza serves as a Member of the Executive Board and Human Resources Director of Klabin SA. With a career of more than 25 years in Human Resources, he appeared in national and multinational industries in Brazil and the United States, working in companies such as Claro, Kraft Foods and Ford Brazil. In the last years, he was responsible for HR strategy and operations of Contax. He has a graduate degree and a Masters degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in addition to having attended the Executive Education program for Human Resource Strategy at Cornell University (the United States).

Edgard Avezum Mr. Edgard Avezum, Jr. serves as a Member of the Executive Board and Commercial Director of Coated Boards at Klabin SA since 2008. With 27 years of experience in organizations such as Rhodia and Suzano, he has knowledge in organizational structuring and management of business units. He has managed commercial expansions in three continents, participated in strategic and operational post-acquisition integration, as well as in mergers of companies. He works at Klabin since 2003 and serves as Commercial Director of Coated Boards since 2008. He has a graduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from Faculdade de Engenharia Industrial (FEI) and post graduate degree in Business Administration from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie.

Adriano Canela Mr. Adriano Canela serves as Member of the Executive Board, Director of Commercial Planning at KLABIN S.A. With more than 20 years of experience, he has worked in large companies, among them Ambev, Motorola do Brasil and Suzano Papel e Celulose. He holds an MBA in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and a Masters Degree in Business Strategy from Instituto de Ensino e Pesquisa - INSPER.

Arthur Canhisares Mr. Arthur Canhisares serves as the Monte Alegre Industrial Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Klabin SA since April 2010. He joined Klabin in 1986, working as Production Engineer. After having worked as Production Coordinator of the Paper Machine Seven and Production Manager, in May 2000, he was appointed Director of the Industrial Unit in Parana. Since 2001, he has served as Director of the Industrial Units in Parana, Angatuba and Recycled Paper.

Cristiano Cardoso Teixeira Mr. Cristiano Cardoso Teixeira serves as the Corrugated Boxes, Kraftliner, Sack Kraft and Recycled Paper Commercial Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Klabin SA. Prior to this, he served as Supply Chain Officer of the company. He has 20 years of experience in the supply chain area, working in many industries such as Pulp and Paper, Forestry, Industrialized Wood, Metals, Ceramics and Oil & Gas. He holds a graduate degree in Administration from Universidade Paulista, UNIP, a Masters degree in Logistics from Ecole Superieure des Affaires (ESA) and a Masters of Business Administration in Foreign Trade from Fundacao Instituto de Administracao.

Douglas Dalmasi Mr. Douglas Dalmasi serves as Member of the Executive Board, Industrial Bags Director at Klabin SA. He occupied for four months, the function of general manager of industrial bags in Klabin. He is with the Company since 1991, and throughout this period, he developed skills and delivered results in several areas. In his career, he held several functions among which: Economic Accounting analyst, Advisor to Planning, Planning Manager and General Manager of Supplies. He has a degree in Business Administration and Masters of Business Administration in Accounting from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP).

Sadi Carlos de Oliveira Mr. Sadi Carlos de Oliveira serves as a Industrial Director of Ortigueira and Member of the Executive Board of Klabin SA. Prior to this, he served as Industrial Director of Santa Catarina. He joined Klabin in 1977. He is the Head of the operation of paper industrial plants at Otacilio Costa and Correia Pinto, in Santa Catarina. He has a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade do Vale do Rio dos Sinos.

Eduardo de Toledo Mr. Eduardo de Toledo serves as the Supply Chain Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Klabin S.A. With over 20 years of experience, he has worked in large companies, including MSP Group, OdontoPrev and Ultra Group. He holds a degree in Production Engineering from Universidade de Sao Paulo and Economics from Universidade de Sao Paulo, with a postgraduate degree in Entrepreunership and Competitiveness (Columbia University / NYC) and International Executive Programme (INSEAD - Fontainebleau).

Gabriella Michelucci Ms. Gabriella Michelucci serves as a Member of the Executive Board and Corrugated Boxes Director of Klabin SA. She became Packaging Manager in 2009 and she was responsible for the production of recycled papers and the industrial and commercial areas of the Southeast and Midwest of Brazil. With over 25 years of experience in the packaging industry, she previously served as Industrial Manager and Unit Manager at Klabin. She has a graduate degree in Chemical Engineering from Faculdade de Engenharia Industrial (FEI).

Jose Soares Mr. Jose Soares serves as Commercial Director of Pulp and Member of the Executive Board of Klabin S.A. Prior to this, he served as Commercial Director of Kraftliner of the company. He joined Klabin in 2005, and serves as Commercial Director of papers since 2008. Previously, he served as Head of the Division of Graphics Products AS Ripasa. He has over 30 years of experience in the pulp and paper sector. He has a graduate degree in Business Administration and a post graduate degree in Business Management.

Jose Artemio Totti Mr. Jose Artemio Totti serves as a Member of the Executive Board and Forestry Director of Klabin SA. He already acted at Klabin SA from 1980 to 2003 at the units of Guaiba-RS and Camacari-BA. He served as Forestry Director in Bahia Pulp SA in Camacari. He was the President of the Association of Forestry Engineers in Rio Grande do Sul State (AGEF) and the Association of Forestry Companies (AGEFLOR) also in Rio Grande do Sul State. He was also a Board Member of the Brazilian initiative of FSC (Forest Stewardship Council). Moreover, he participated in the creation of the Brazilian Association of Planted Forest Producers (ABRAF) and Bahia Association of Planted Forest Producers (ABAF), where served as the Vice President. He has a graduate degree in Forest Engineering from Universidade Federal de Santa Maria and a post graduate degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Armando Klabin Mr. Armando Klabin serves as the Director of Klabin SA. His experience includes Chief Executive Officer of Dawojobe Participacoes SA, Managing Associate of Klabin Irmaos & Cia, President of Companhia Sisal do Brasil-COSIBRA, Controller of Aquinor-Aquicultura do Nordeste Ltda, Chief Executive Officer of Ibitiguaia Agropecuaria Ltda and of Sociedade Israelita Brasileira. In addition, he is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ferias Henrique Lemle and Member of Board of Directors of Fundacao Getulio Vargas. He graduated in Engineering from the Universidade do Brasil in 1955 and gained a post graduate degree from IMEDE Business School, Lausanne, Switzerland in 1972.

Daniel Miguel Klabin Mr. Daniel Miguel Klabin serves as Director of Klabin S.A. since December 31, 2013. Prior to this, he also served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Klabin S.A.until Dec 31, 2013. He was President of DARO Participacoes S.A., managing partner of Klabin Irmaos & Cia., the holding company of the Klabin group. Managing Partner of DaMaro Agricultural Trade Ltda. Director of Daram Participacoes Ltda. Member of the Strategic Committee of the Brazilian Chapter of Ceal ( Business Council of Latin America), since 1990. Member of the Permanent Business Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Founder and 1st President (1998), current Nato Vice President and Member of the Curator Council of CEBRI ( Brazilian Center for International Relations). Klabin counselor S.A. (President in 1981, 1987, 1993, 1999, 2005 and 2011). Member of the Council Superior of Trade Association of Rio de Janeiro. He graduated in Engineering from Universidade do Brasil.

Israel Klabin Mr. Israel Klabin serves as Member of the Board of Directors at Klabin SA. He was the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Klabin SA from Dec 31, 2013 until 2014. He has been at the Board of Directors of the Company since 2004. He also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Glimdas Participacoes SA and Member of the Board of Directors of Mekla Participacoes SA. He holds degrees in Civil Engineering and in Mathematics, both from the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro and a post graduate degree from Institut de Sciences Politiques de Paris or Sciences Po.

Vera Lafer Ms. Vera Lafer serves as Director of Klabin SA. She is a Member of the Board of Directors of VFV Participacoes SA. She also serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Mekla Beta Participacoes Ltda, VL Participacoes Ltda, Novo Horizonte Agropecuaria Ltda, VEMI Participacoes Ltda, Kla Gama Agropecuaria Ltda and Lavesube Comercio e Representacoes Ltda.

Roberto Klabin Martins Xavier Mr. Roberto Klabin Martins Xavier serves as the Director of Klabin S.A. since March 10, 2016. He is Shareholder and Director of LKL Participacoes S.A and of Esli Participacoes S.A, both companies are shareholders managers of Klabin Irmaos & Cia, part of Klabin Group holding. Shareholder and Director of Levine Part S.A.

Luis Eduardo Pereira de Carvalho Mr. Luis Eduardo Pereira de Carvalho serves as the Director of Klabin S.A. He worked as System Analyst in Construcoes e Comercio Camargo Correa S.A. (1970-72); Investment Analyst at Delta Metal Overseas Ltd. (1974-75); New Manager of Delta Business Metal S.A. (1975-80); Chief Financial Officer of PZM Commercial, Agricultural and Construtora Ltda. (1980-83); Vice President of Carlos Pereira Chemical Industries S.A. (1983-93); Director of Boucinhas & Campos Consultores Ltda. (1993-98) ; Managing Director of SETAPE Economic Advisory Ltda. (since 1999). Fiscal Council of Klabin S.A. (since February/2007). He holds a Bachelor degree in Engineering from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo ( 1970); MBA from London Business School, London, England (1974).

Pedro Franco Piva Mr. Pedro Franco Piva serves as Director of Klabin S.A. Prior to this, he served as Chairman of the company. He served as Senator of the Republic in Sao Paulo from 1995 to 2002. During the term he occupied the Presidency and Vice Presidency of the Committee of Economic Affairs. He serves as Chief Executive Officer of Presh SA. He is Member of the Board of Directors of Santangelo Agropecuaria Ltda, Fundacao Bienal de Sao Paulo, Museu de Arte Moderna - MAM, Museu de Arte de Sao Paulo - MASP, Instituto de Estudos Avancados para o Desenvolvimento Industrial - IEDI and Member of the Conselho de Empresarios da America Latina - CEAL. He holds a Bachelors in Law from the Universidade de Sao Paulo.

Rui Manuel de Medeiros D'Espiney Patricio Mr. Rui Manuel de Medeiros D'Espiney Patricio serves as an Independent Director of Klabin SA. He serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Monteiro Aranha SA, Monteiro Aranha Participacoes SA, Oxiteno SA, Oxiteno SA Comercio e Industria, CISP Companhia Industrial Sao Paulo and Rio SA, Chairman of the Board of AXA Seguros, Telesp Celular, Grupo Jeronimo Martins. He is Chief Executive Officer of Maes - Administracao, Participacao e Consultoria. He is also Member of the Board of Directors of Mael - Masa Empreendimentos Ltda. He gained a degree in Law from Universidade de Lisboa in 1953. He also has an additional course in Political Science and Economics from the same institution, achieved in 1955. In addition, he attended a course in Business Administration at Fundacao Getulio Vargas in 1975.

Celso Lafer Mr. Celso Lafer serves as an Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Klabin SA. He also serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Metal Leve SA Industria e Comercio. He was Minister of the Brazilian State for Foreign Affairs in 1992. In 1999, he was Minister of State for Development, Industry and Trade. From 1995 to 1998, he served as Ambassador, Head of Permanent Mission of Brazil in the United Nations UN and the World Trade Organization in Geneva. Since 2003, he is Member of the Board of Directors of Fundacao de Amparo a Pesquisa do Estado de Sao Paulo - FAPESP. In 2007, he was appointed Chairman of this institution by the Governor of the state of Sao Paulo. He is Member of Academia Brasileira de Ciencias since 2004 and Effective Member of Academia Brasileira de Letras since 2006. He holds a Honoris Causa Doctorate degree from University of Buenos Aires, obtained in 2001, and from Universidad Nacional de Cordoba, Argentina, in 2002. He received in 2001 the Moinho Santista Award in International Relations. He gained a Doctorate in Philosophy in Political Science from Cornell University in 1970.

Roberto Luiz Leme Klabin Mr. Roberto Luiz Leme Klabin serves as an Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Klabin SA. He is Managing partner of KL & KL Participacoes Ltda., RK Hotels and Tourism Ltda. and Caiman Agropecuaria Ltda.; President of SOS Atlantic Forest Foundation; President of SOS Pantanal Foundation; Member of the Board of Directors of Klabin S.A.; Member of the board of the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein; Member of the Advisory Council of Conservation lnternational Brazil; Member of Renctas- Advisory Council National Network for Combating Wild Animal Trafficking; Member of the Advisory Econsenso and member of the Institute Advisory Board of Funbio- Brazilian Fund for Biodiversity Council. He is a Lawyer graduated from Universidade de Sao Paulo, postgraduate diploma in Business management from Mackenzie University.

Sergio Francisco Monteiro de Carvalho Guimaraes Mr. Sergio Francisco Monteiro de Carvalho Guimaraes serves as Independent Director of Klabin S.A. He was Director of Monteiro Aranha S.A. and Monteiro Aranha Participações S.A.. Member of the Board of Klabin S.A, since March 2005 and member of the Board of Monteiro Aranhas S.A, since June 2011.