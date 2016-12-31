Name Description

Peter Hill Mr. Peter J. Hill, CBE is a Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Keller Group Plc. A Mining Engineer by background, Peter was appointed as Non-executive Chairman and Chairman of the Nomination Committee in July 2016. Peter is also Non-executive Chairman of Volution Group plc and of Imagination Technologies plc, and is a Non-executive Director of the Royal Air Force. He was previously Nonexecutive Chairman of Alent plc from 2012 to the end of 2015; Chief Executive of the electronics and technology group Laird PLC from 2002 to late 2011; a Non-executive Director on the Boards of Cookson Group plc, Meggitt plc and Oxford Instruments plc, and was a Non-executive Board member of UK Trade and Investment. His early career was spent with natural resources companies Anglo American, Rio Tinto and BP; he was an Executive Director on the Board of Costain Group plc, and he has also held management positions with BTR plc and Invensys plc.

Alain Michaelis Mr. Alain Michaelis is a Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Keller Group Plc. Alain was appointed Chief Executive of Keller in May 2015 and is a member of the Board of Directors. He was previously Group Operations Director of Rolls-Royce plc where he also served as a major divisional head. He has held senior leadership positions at Tenneco, a Tier 1 automotive supplier and at Wolseley, the building products distributor. Alain began his career at Arup. Alain has extensive operational and strategic management experience within international businesses across America, Asia-Pacific and EMEA. Alain has a BEng (Hons) from Imperial College and an MBA from INSEAD. He is a fellow of the Institute of Mechanical Engineers. Alain is Chairman of the Executive Committee.

James Hind Mr. James William G. Hind is a Finance Director, Executive Director of Keller Group Plc. James was appointed Finance Director in 2003 and is a member of the Board of Directors. He was previously Group Financial Controller at DS Smith plc. James worked in the New York office of Coopers & Lybrand advising on mergers and acquisitions. The role of the Committee is to assist the Chief Executive in: –– Developing and implementing strategy, operational plans, budgets, policies and procedures; –– Monitoring operating and financial performance; –– Assessing and controlling risks; –– Prioritising and allocating resource; and –– Monitoring competitive forces in each area in which we operate. He has 12 years’ experience in the engineering sector and has extensive financial and strategic management experience. He qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Coopers & Lybrand. James has an MA (Hons) in History from Cambridge University. Appointed to the Executive Committee on its formation in 2012.

Thorsten Holl Mr. Thorsten Holl is a President of EMEA of Keller Group Plc. Thorsten was Chief Executive at the ARVOS-Group (Alstom’s Steam Auxiliary Components division as independent spin-off) which he successfully developed as a stand-alone business. He has held a number of leadership roles with ABB and the Alstom Group, where he led several of its international businesses, including in China, where he built up a number of joint ventures. He qualified as an Industrial Engineer at the Technical University of Karlsruhe and has a Masters of Commerce (Finance & Accounting) from the University of Wollongong. Thorsten was appointed to the Executive Committee in 2015.

Mark Kliner Mr. Mark Kliner is a President of APAC of Keller Group Plc. Mark was appointed President of APAC in January 2016, following the merger of Keller Australia and Keller Asia. Between 2009 and 2015, he was Chief Executive Officer of Keller Australia, prior to which, he was Managing Director of Piling Contractors. Mark has an extensive career spanning over 30 years in piling, diaphragm walling, ground improvement and marine construction, commencing in the UK in 1985. He has over 20 years of international experience including Directorships in the UK and Middle East, MD/CEO Australia and New Zealand and President ASEAN. He is qualified as a Chartered Professional Engineer and has a Postgraduate Diploma from Oxford University. Mark was appointed to the Executive Committee on its formation in 2012.

John Rubright Mr. John Rubright is a President of North America of Keller Group Plc. John was appointed as President of North America in January 2013. John joined the group in 1986 and was appointed as Senior Vice-President, Southern Region, of Hayward Baker in 2005. He became President of Hayward Baker in 2011 and in 2013, John was appointed President of Keller North America. John attended Penn State University and qualified as a Civil Engineer. John was appointed to the Executive Committee in 2013.

Venu Raju Mr. Venu Raju has been appointed as Executive Director, Engineering and Operations Director of Keller Group Plc, effective 1 January 2017. Venu was appointed Engineering and Operations Director on 1 January 2017 and is a member of the Board of Directors. Venu began his career with Keller in Germany in 1994 as a geotechnical engineer. He has held the roles of Managing Director Keller Singapore, Malaysia and India; Business Unit Manager, Keller Far East in 2009; and Managing Director, Asia. Venu has extensive operational and strategic management experience. Born in India, he studied civil engineering in India and the USA, has a PhD in structural engineering from Duke University and a Doctorate in geotechnical engineering from Karlsruhe University. Venu was appointed to the Executive Committee on its formation in 2012.

Graeme Cook Mr. Graeme Cook is Human Resources Director of the Company. Graeme was appointed HR Director in January 2017. He joins from EnQuest, a FTSE oil and gas production company where he was the Group HR Director. Graeme has significant international experience having been assigned to management roles in the UK, Africa and the Middle East. Graeme has over 25 years’ experience in both finance and HR leadership roles in a number of blue-chip companies. Graeme was Group Head of Talent and Leadership for Legal & General, HR Director, Mediterranean Basin and Africa region for BG Group, and spent most of his early career with Schlumberger in various HR and financial controller roles. He received an MA (Hons) in Accountancy & Economics from the University of Dundee in 1991. Graeme joined the Executive Committee in January 2017.

Joseph Hubback Mr. Joseph Hubback is a Strategy Director of a Keller Group Plc. Joseph was appointed Strategy Director in January 2016. He was previously a Partner at McKinsey & Company in London where he worked with clients in the engineering and high-tech industries. Prior to McKinsey he held a variety of roles with ICI over a 10-year period. Joseph started in project engineering, building factories, before moving into operations and supply chain management and managing global client accounts. Joseph has a MEng from Oxford University. Joseph was appointed to the Executive Committee in January 2016.

Michael Sinclair-Williams Mr. Michael Sinclair-Williams is a Health, Safety, Environment & Quality Director of Keller Group Plc. Michael was appointed Health, Safety and Environment Director in 2012. In 2016, he also became responsible for Quality and Continuous Improvement. Michael has worked on some of the world’s most interesting projects in both an operational and technical role. He played instrumental roles in the transport elements of the London 2012 Olympic Games and delivery of a new high speed line in Europe and has worked extensively abroad. Michael holds a PhD in Risk/ Quality Management and is a graduate of the Saïd Business School Oxford senior leadership programme. Michael joined the Executive Committee in 2012.

Kerry Porritt Ms. Kerry A. A. Porritt is a Group Company Secretary of Keller Group Plc. Kerry has over 20 years’ experience of company secretarial roles within international listed companies. She has also provided strategic advice and business development consultancy services and acted as a specialist advisor for IPOs. In 2015 she was appointed Group Ethics and Compliance Officer, with responsibility for the group’s Ethics and Compliance programme. She oversees the group’s risk, compliance and governance. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and holds a degree in Law from Birmingham City University. Kerry is an Aspire Foundation mentor. Kerry was appointed to the Executive Committee in 2013.

Chris Girling Mr. Chris Girling is a Non-Executive Independent Director of Keller Group Plc. Chris was appointed to the Board in 2011 and is a member of the Remuneration, Nomination and Health, Safety, Environment & Quality Committees and is Chairman of the Audit Committee. A Chartered Accountant by training, Chris was formerly Group Finance Director of Carillion plc and he brings to Keller his background in a range of sectors, as well as recent and relevant financial experience. He is a Non-executive Director of Workspace Group PLC and South East Water Limited and the independent Chairman Trustee for Slaughter and May’s pension fund.

Eva Lindqvist Ms. Eva Lindqvist has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Eva, a Swedish citizen, graduated with a Master of Science in Engineering and Applied Physics from the Linkoping Institute of Technology, and holds an MBA from the University of Melbourne. She is a member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences, and has lived and worked across Europe, North America and Asia. Eva spent 20 years with Ericsson in progressively senior roles, focusing on strategy, production development and international sales, which included assignments in the USA and in Japan. In 2000 she joined the Scandinavian telecommunications company Telia Sonera, being Senior Vice President, Marketing Products and Services for its mobile telecoms division, before becoming Chief Executive of Telia Sonera’s international carrier. Eva brings a broad and global management skillset in the industrial and service sectors to the Board. She is a Non-executive Director, and Chair of the Remuneration Committee, of Bodycote plc; a Non-executive Director of Assa Abloy AB, the global security products company, Caverion AB, the global provider of energy efficient solutions to the building industries, and Sweco AB, Europe’s leading architecture and engineering consultancy.

Nancy Moore Ms. Nancy Tuor Moore is a Non-Executive Independent Director of Keller Group PLC. Nancy was appointed to the Board in 2014 and is a member of the Audit, Nomination and Remuneration Committees and Chairman of the Health, Safety, Environment and Quality Committee. Nancy’s extensive international business experience, together with a proven record in winning and safely delivering both global and local contracts, was gained at CH2M Hill, Inc., where she held the board position of Group President and Corporate Sponsor for Sustainability before retiring in 2013. Nancy is a Non-executive Director of Global Food Exchange and Terracon, Inc. and a member of the Board of Governors for Colorado State University.