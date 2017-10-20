Name Description

Jose Fernandez Carbajal Mr. Jose Antonio Fernandez Carbajal serves as Chairman of the Board of Coca-Cola Femsa, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2001. He has been on the Company's Board since 1993. He also serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of FEMSA, as well as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fundacion FEMSA A.C., Instituto Tecnologico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and US-Mexico Foundation. He is Member of the Board of Directors of Heineken Holding N.V. and Vice Chairman of Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V. He is the Board of Directors of Industrias Penoles, S.A.B. de CV, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. de C.V. or Televisa, and Co-Chairman of Woodrow Wilson Advisory Council Center, Mexico Institute. He also worked as Member of the Board of Directors in Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer, Grupo Bimbo and Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (Volaris). In the past, he acted as Director of FEMSA Cerveza’s Commercial Division and the Oxxo Retail Chain. He has experience in the Strategic Planning Department of FEMSA and has been involved in many managerial and operational aspects of FEMSA’s businesses. He holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Engineering and a Masters of Business Administration degree, both from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

John Anthony Santa Maria Otazua Mr. John Anthony Santa Maria Otazua serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Coca-Cola Femsa, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2014. Before that, he has been Chief Operating Officer for South American Division of Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV since August 25, 2011. He joined the Company in 1995 as Chief Operating Officer for Mexico, position he held until 2000. He was also Director of Strategic Planning and Business Development from 2000 to 2003, Chief Operating Officer for Mexico from 2003 until January 1, 2009, and Director of Strategic Planning and Commercial Development from January 1, 2009 until August 25, 2011. In addition, he has experience with different bottling companies in Mexico in such areas as Strategic Planning and General Management. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration and a Masters of Business Administration degree in Finance, both from the Southern Methodist University.

Hector Jesus Trevino Gutierrez Mr. Hector Jesus Trevino Gutierrez serves as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Coca-Cola Femsa, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1993. He has also served as Head of Corporate Development Department of the Company. Moreover, he acts as Non-Member Secretary of the Finance and Planning Committee within the Company. At FEMSA, he was in charge of International Financing and he served as General Manager of Financial Planning and General Manager of Strategic Planning. He holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a Masters of Business Administration degree from The Wharton School of Business of the University of Pennsylvania.

Tanya Avellan Pinoargote Ms. Tanya Avellan Pinoargote serves as Director of Sales, Planning and Information Technology of Coca-Cola Femsa, S.A.B. de C.V. Previously, she served as Commercial Planning and Strategic Development Officer of the company. She has consultant experience as Vice President-Partner at Bain & Co., working with different companies in the consumer goods and retail sector, including FEMSA. She also served as Head of the Electronic Service Department at Banco del Pacifico in Ecuador. She holds a Master of Business Administration degree from INCAE in Costa Rica.

Raymundo Yutani Vela Mr. Raymundo Yutani Vela serves as Director of Human Resources of Coca-Cola Femsa, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2014. He was director of human resources of FEMSA Comercio from 1999 to 2014. He worked as Director of Human Resources at Banco Santander from1994 to1999. He holds a Degree in Public Accounting and a Masters degree in Human Resources from Universidad Regiomontana, Monterrey. He is Certified Public Accountant.

Ian Marcel Craig Garcia Mr. Ian Marcel Craig Garcia serves as Chief Operating Officer of Brazil of Coca-Cola Femsa, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2017. He worked within the group in the area of Corporate Finance and in the division of FEMSA Cerveza in the supply chain area. Additionally, he worked in other companies in the area of strategic planning. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from ITESM, an MBA from the University of Chicago at Booth Business School and a master's degree in International Business Law from ITESM.

Jose Ramon de Jesus Martinez Alonso Mr. Jose Ramon de Jesus Martinez Alonso serves as Director of Corporate Affairs of Coca-Cola Femsa, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. Previously, He has served as Chief Operating Officer - Brazil of Coca-Cola Femsa, S.A.B. de C.V. He joined the Company in 2012. In the past, he worked Director of Corporate Affairs Mexico and Central America and Director of Strategic Planning of South America Division. He served as Vice President of Operations at Panamco from 1994 to 1999, Chief Operating Officer of Panamco from1999 to 2002 and president of Asociación Nacional de Embotelladores Coca-Cola in Mexico from 2005 to 2012. He holds a Bachelors degree in Chemical Engineering from La Salle University and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Alejandro Duncan Ancira Mr. Alejandro Duncan Ancira serves as Director of Engineering and Chain Supply of Coca-Cola Femsa, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. Prior to this, he served as Chief Technology Officer of the Company. He joined the Company in 1995. In the past, he worked at the Planning and Manufacturing Departments of FEMSA, and was Plant Manager in Central Mexico and Manufacturing Director in Buenos Aires. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Universidad de Monterrey.

Eduardo Guillermo Hernandez Pena Mr. Eduardo Guillermo Hernandez Pena serves as Director of Strategic Planning of Coca-Cola Femsa, S.A.B. de C.V. Previously, he was Director of New Business of Coca-Cola Femsa, S.A.B. de C.V. from 2015 to 2017. He held various positions at Empresas Polar in the business of beer, wine and food. Since 2010, he held the post of Director General in food division of Gloria group. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidad Metropolitana of Venezuela and postgraduate in Marketing from Harvard University. He also obtained a Masters of Business Administration degree from Northwestern University.

Stanislas Pierre Marie Auber Mr. Stanislas Pierre Marie Auber serves as New Businesses Officer of Coca-Cola Femsa, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2017. He has served as managing director for Latin America at Beam Suntory. He has experience with different bottler companies in Mexico in areas such as General Management. He holds a MBA from ESSEC Business School (France).

Rafael Alberto Suarez Olaguibel Mr. Rafael Alberto Suarez Olaguibel serves as Chief Operating Officer - Latin America of Coca-Cola Femsa, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. Prior to this, he served as Director of New Business and Commercial Development of the company. Previously, he acted as Director of Special Projects from August 25, 2011. Previously, he served as Chief Operating Officer for Latincentro Division since 2006. He joined the Company in 1986 and has served as Chief Operating Officer in Mexico, Planning and Projects Director, Corporate Marketing Manager for the Valley of Mexico and Director of Marketing. He also served as Distribution and Director of Marketing of FEMSA’s Soft Drink Division, as well as Chief Operating Officer of Coca-Cola FEMSA de Buenos Aires. He also worked in the Administrative, Distribution and Marketing Departments of The Coca-Cola Export Company. He holds a degree in Economics and a Masters of Business Administration degree, both from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Xiemar Zarazua Lopez Mr. Xiemar Zarazua Lopez serves as Chief Operating Officer of Mexico of Coca-Cola Femsa, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2017. He has more than 30 years of experience in The Coca-Cola Company in various positions, including General Manager of the business unit in Brazil from 2008 to 2016 and General Manager of the business unit in Latin America from 2006 to 2008. He also held several Positions in Mexico and Central America. He holds a degree in Economics from Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon and post-graduate studies in finance at ITESM.

Carlos Eduardo Aldrete Ancira Mr. Carlos Eduardo Aldrete Ancira serves as Secretary of the Board of Coca-Cola Femsa, S.A.B. de C.V. He has also acted as General Counsel of FEMSA. He holds a Bachelors degree.

Javier Astaburuaga Sanjines Mr. Javier Gerardo Astaburuaga Sanjines serves as Director of Coca-Cola Femsa, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2006. Moreover, he acts as Member of the Finance and Planning Committee within the Company. He also serves as Vice President of Corporate Development of FEMSA. He joined FEMSA as Financial Information Analyst. He worked at FEMSA Cerveza between 1993 and 2001, and held the posts of Chief Financial Officer and FEMSA Cerveza’s Director of Sales for the North Region of Mexico. He also served as Co-Chief Executive Officer of FEMSA Cerveza. He served as Chief Financial and Corporate Officer of FEMSA from 2006 to 2015. He holds a Bachelors degree in Accounting from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores Monterrey and is Certified Public Accountant.

Jose Luis Cutrale Mr. Jose Luis Cutrale serves as Director of Coca-Cola Femsa, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2004. He is also General Director of Sucocitrico Cutrale Ltda. and Member of the Board of Directors in Cutrale North America, Cutrale Citrus Juice and Citrus Products. He is Founding Partner of Sucocitrico Cutrale and Member of ABECITRUS (the Brazilian Association of Citrus Exporters) and CDES (the Brazilian Government’s Counsel for Economic and Social Development). He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration.

Barbara Garza De Braniff Ms. Barbara Garza De Braniff serves Director of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. She works as Private Investor and Director of FEMSA and Grupo Financiero and BBVA Bancomer. She has experience in finance. She holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration and a Masters in Administration degree from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Studies.

Paulina Garza Laguera Gonda de Marroquin Ms. Paulina Garza Laguera Gonda de Marroquin serves as Director in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV. since 2005. Previously, She has served as Director of Pronatura del Noreste and Patronato de Chipinque. She has experience in private banking and marketing and held different positions at Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer and FEMSA Cerveza. She holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Ricardo Guajardo Touche Mr. Ricardo Guajardo Touche serves as Directors of Coca-Cola Femsa, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1993. He is Member of the Finance and Planning Committee within the Company. In addition, he acts as Chairman of the Board of SOLFI SA. He also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors in Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer. In addition, he serves as Member of the Board of Directors of BBVA Bancomer, Grupo Bimbo, El Puerto de Liverpool, Alfa, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR) and FEMSA. He has held Senior Executive positions at FEMSA, Grupo AXA SA de CV and Valores Monterrey SA de CV. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and from the University of Wisconsin, as well as a Masters degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

Miguel Eduardo Padilla Silva Mr. Miguel Eduardo Padilla Silva serves as Director of Coca-Cola Femsa, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He served as Chief Executive Officee of FEMSA Comercio, Member of the boards of directors of Club Industrial, Casino de Monterrey and the Asociación Nacional de Tiendas de Conveniencia y Departamentales. He has held a various positions at Grupo Alfa and served as FEMSA’s Chief Executive Officer of the Trade Division, Director of FEMSA’s Planning and Control and Chief Executive Officer of Terza. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from ITESM and an MBA from Cornell University.

Federico Reyes Garcia Mr. Federico Reyes Garcia serves as Director of Coca-Cola Femsa, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1992. Moreover, he acts as Member of the Finance and Planning Committee within the Company. He is also Member of the Board of Directors of FEMSA, Fundacion FEMSA and Tec Salud. He served as Corporate Development Officer of FEMSA till 2015. In the past, he served as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development of FEMSA from 1992 to 1993 and Financial Director of FEMSA from 1999 to 2006. Prior to that, he served as Corporate Staff at Grupo AXA and Chief Executive Officer of Seguros Monterrey and Fianzas Monterrey. He holds a Bachelors degree in Finance and Administration from Instituto Technologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Jose Octavio Reyes Lagunes Mr. Jose Octavio Reyes Lagunes serves as Director of Coca-Cola Femsa, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. He has served as Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the MasterCard Worldwide, and member of the board of directors and sustainability committee of Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company. He has started his career with The Coca-Cola Company in 1980 as Strategic Planning at Coca-Cola in Mexico. He was appointed Manager of the Sprite and Diet Coke brands at headquarters in Atlanta in 1987, was Marketing Director for Brazil's division in 1990, was appointed Vice President of Marketing and Operations for the Division Mexico and became President of the Mexico Division in 1996. He was President of the Latin American group of The Coca-Cola Company from 2002 to 2012. He holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and an MBA from ITESM.

Carlos Salazar Lomelin Mr. Carlos Salazar Lomelin serves as Director of Coca-Cola Femsa, S.A.B. de C.V. since January 1, 2013. He also acts as Chief Executive Officer of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. He was Chief Executive Officer of the Company from 2000 to January 1, 2013. He joined the Company's Board in 2001. He is also Member of the Board of FEMSA, Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer, S.A. de C.V., BBVA Bancomer, S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer, AFORE Bancomer, S.A. de C.V., Seguros BBVA Bancomer, S.A. de C.V., Pensiones BBVA Bancomer, S.A. de C.V., ITESM y Fundación FEMSA. He is Executive Chairman of the Board strategic planning of Nuevo Leon State, Mexico. In the past, he has worked at FEMSA subsidiaries, including Grafo Regia and Plasticos Tecnicos Mexicanos. In addition, he served as Chief Executive Officer of FEMSA Cerveza until 2000. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics and a postgraduate degree in Business Administration, both from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey. He also holds a postgraduate degree in Economic Development in Italy.

Brian Smith Mr. Brian Smith serves as Director of Coca-Cola Femsa, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2017. He has Started at The Coca-Cola Company in 1997 as Manager of Mergers and Acquisitions From Latin America until 2001. From July 2001 to July 2002 worked as Assistant Executive Director of Operations and Vice President of The Coca-Cola Company. From August 2002 to October 2008 was the President of the Brazil Division and from 2008 to 2012 was the president of the Mexico Division. Prior to his current position he was the President of the Latin American Group from 2013 to 2016. He holds MBA degree from the University of Chicago.

Jose Manuel Canal Hernando Mr. Jose Manuel Canal Hernando serves as Independent Director of Coca-Cola Femsa, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2003. Moreover, he has acted as Chairman of the Audit Committee within the Company since March 20, 2012. He works as Private Consultant. He has also served as Chairman of the Board of Banco Compartamos SA and Member of the Board of Directors of FEMSA, ALSEA, DINE and KUO. Between 1981 and 1999, he served as Managing Partner of Ruiz, Urquiza y Cia. From 1984 to 2002, he acted as Statutory Examiner. He also was Chairman of the Committee of Surveillance of the Mexican Institute of Finance Executives, and has participated in several commissions at the Mexican Institute of Public Accountants. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico. He is Certified Public Accountant.

Herman Harris Fleishman Cahn Mr. Herman Harris Fleishman Cahn serves as Independent Director of Coca-Cola Femsa, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2012. He has served as Chairman of the Board of Grupo Tampico, S.A. de C.V. as well as Board Member of Banco Nacional de Mexico SA, BBVA Bancomer, Banco de Mexico, Telefonos de Mexico SA and Administracion Portuaria Integral de Tampico SA de CV. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana, as well as a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Harvard University. In addition, he completed postgraduate studies at Wharton School, the University of Texas, Columbia University and Massachusetts Institute of Techonology.

Charles McTier Mr. Charles H. McTier serves as Independent Director of Coca-Cola Femsa, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1998. Moreover, he is Member of the Audit Committee within the Company. He also serves as Administrator of Robert W. Woodruff Foundation Inc. He has served as Member of the Boards of Directors of AGL Resources and SunTrust Bank of Atlanta. In addition, he has worked as Trustee of Joseph B. Whitehead Foundation, Lettie Pate Evans Foundation, Robert W. Woodruff Foundation, Joseph B. Whitehead Foundation, Lettie Pate Evans Foundation and Lettie Pate Whitehead Foundation. He also served as Director of CDC Foundation. He holds a degree in Business Administration from the Emory University.

Enrique Senior Hernandez Mr. Enrique Francisco Jose Senior Hernandez serves as Independent Director of Coca-Cola Femsa, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2004. Moreover, he acts as Member of the Finance and Planning Committee within the Company. He also serves as Managing Director of Allen & Company Inc, as well as Member of the Board of Directors at Grupo Televisa and Cinemark Corp, Cinemark USA, Inc. and Univision Comunications Inc. He has provided financial advice to FEMSA and Coca-Cola FEMSA, among other customers.

Daniel Javier Servitje Montull Mr. Daniel Javier Servitje Montull serves as Independent Director of Coca-Cola Femsa, S.A.B. de C.V. since March 20, 2012. He joined the Company's Board in 1998. Moreover, he acts as Chairman of the Corporate Practices Committee within the Company. He also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Industrial Bimbo, as well as Director of Banco Nacional de Mexico, Grupo Bimbo and Transforma Mexico. In the past, he served as Vice President of Grupo Bimbo. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Stanford University.