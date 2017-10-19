Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS (KOZAL.IS)
KOZAL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
33.24TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Hayrullah Dagistan
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
Ismet Sivrioglu
|2005
|General Manager
Arif Yalcin
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board
Ozlem Ozdemir
|Vice General Manager - Finance
Zafer Kara
|2007
|Vice General Manager - Technical
Okan Bayrak
|2015
|Vice General Manager - Investor Relations
Cemalettin Cetin
|2016
|Vice General Manager - Security - Operation Manager
Suleyman Aksit
|Project Manager
Feridun Akyol
|Operation Manager
Deniz Besir
|Operation Manager
Ahmet Deniz
|Operation Manager
Mustafa Akcil
|2015
|Member of the Board
Ozen Pala
|2015
|Member of the Board
Mustafa Simsek
|2015
|Member of the Board
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Hayrullah Dagistan
Ismet Sivrioglu
|Mr. Ismet Sivrioglu has served as General Manager of Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS since March 2005. Prior to his current position, from 1970 to 1983, he worked at Etibank’s sulfuric acid, asitborik and perporat plants as Engineer, Chief Engineer and Vice General Manager of Technical Affairs. In 1984 Mr. Sivrioglu was appointed as General Manager of Kutahya Mine where he served until 1994. Between the years 1994 and 1998 he worked at Etibank as Vice General Manager. At the same time he was performing as Chairman of Cayeli bakir Isletmeleri A.S. In 1997 he was appointed as State Counsel and performed in this position until 1999. Mr. Sivrioglu served as General Manager responsible for community and public relations at Eurogold, Normandy and Newmont between 1999 and 2005. He graduated from Istanbul Robert College as Chemical Engineer in 1968.
Arif Yalcin
Ozlem Ozdemir
|Ms. Ozlem Ozdemir serves as Vice General Manager, responsible for Finance of Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS. Between the years 1996 and1997 she was performing as Cost Engineer at Bateman Kinhill and EPGM. In 1996 she joined Eurogold and then Normandy and Newmont companies as Financial Controller. Ms. Ozdemir graduated from Marmara University Department of Business Administration in 1996.
Zafer Kara
|Mr. Zafer Kara is performing as Vice General Manager - Technical of Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS since March, 2007. Mr. Kara has 20 years of experience in Mining sector, particularly on Ovacik Gold Mines, Newmont and Normandy. Mr. Zafer Kara joined search activities in countries such as Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Australia. He graduated from Dokuz Eylul University Geological Engineering Department in 1988. Mr. Kara is a member of Australian Institute of Geology.
Okan Bayrak
|Mr. Okan Bayrak has served as Vice General Manager of Investor Relations at Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS since May 19, 2010. He started his career as Assistant Specialist at Capital Markets Board in 1995. He performed as Capital Market Boards (CMB) Partnerships Finance Division Head in 1999. Between 2002 and 2003, Mr. Bayrak participated in a training program of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania on securities regulation, financial institutions and capital markets. He graduated from Middle East Technical University Department of Economics in 1995.
Cemalettin Cetin
|Mr. Cemalettin Cetin has served as Vice General Manager of Security - Operation Manager of Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS since 2011. Prior to joining the Company he worked at Calik Holding as Project Management Director in Turkmenistan. Between 1992 and 2005 he worked at Normandy and Newmont companies as Public Relations Director. He graduated from Gazi University Department of Mechanics in 1981 and completed his Masters degree in the same university in 1990.
Suleyman Aksit
Feridun Akyol
Deniz Besir
Ahmet Deniz
Mustafa Akcil
Ozen Pala
Mustafa Simsek
