Duco Sickinghe Mr. Duco W. Sickinghe has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Koninklijke KPN N.V. since April 15, 2015. Mr. Sickinghe was appointed as Member of the Supervisory Board on April 9, 2014. He is chair of the Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee and Member of the Strategy & Organization Committee and the Remuneration Committee at the Company. Mr. Sickinghe has been Managing Director of Fortino Capital (Belgium). He furthermore has served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Van Eeghen & Co (the Netherlands), Member of the Board of uniBreda (Belgium) and Member of the Board of Guberna (Belgium). Mr. Sickinghe was previously Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Telenet N.V. (Belgium) in the period 2001-2013. Prior to that, he has held various management positions at Hewlett-Packard (Switzerland), NeXT Computer (France), Wolters Kluwer (the Netherlands) and was founder of Software Direct (France).

Eelco Blok Mr. Eelco Blok has been Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Koninklijke KPN N.V. since April 6, 2011. Mr. Blok was appointed as Member of the Board of Management on June 1, 2006 and was responsible for KPN’s Fixed division until January 1, 2007. Until February 1, 2010, he was Managing Director of the Business, Getronics and Wholesale & Operations Segments (including iBasis). As of February 1, 2010, Mr. Blok assumed responsibility for KPN’s international operations, comprising Mobile International and iBasis, KPN’s wholesale international voice traffic carrier. He assumed the additional role of Chief Operating Officer in October 2010. Mr. Blok joined KPN in 1983 and has had various management positions, including as director of KPN’s Carrier Services, Corporate Networks and Fixed Net Operator, and he was responsible for Corporate Strategy & Innovation. More recently, he was Chief Operating Officer of KPN’s former Fixed division. He has been co-chairman of the National Cyber Security Council.

Derk Haank Mr. Derk J. Haank has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Koninklijke KPN N.V. since 2015. Prior to that, he served as Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from April 7, 2009. He is Chairman of the Strategy & Organization Committee at the Company. He holds a degree in Economics and Business Administration from Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, and a Masters degree in Economics and Business Administration from Universiteit van Amsterdam. He has served as Chief Executive Officer of SpringerNature. He has been Member of the Supervisory Council of the Dutch broadcast association AvroTros. Before his appointment at Springer, Mr. Haank was Chief Executive Officer of Elsevier Science and Executive Board Member of Reed Elsevier PLC. .

Jan de Jager Mr. Jan Kees de Jager has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of Koninklijke KPN N.V. since November 1, 2014. He was appointed to the Board of Management of KPN on September 26, 2014. In the period from 2007 to 2012, he was a member of the Dutch Cabinet, first as State Secretary for Finance (from 2007 to 2010), thereafter as Minister of Finance (from 2010 to 2012). As Minister of Finance, he was responsible for, among others, the budget, general financial and economic policy, supervision of financial markets and cooperation with international financial institutions. As State Secretary for Finance, he was responsible for many change processes, among others within the Dutch Tax Administration. In the period 1992-2007, he founded and was Managing Partner at ISM eCompany, an eBusiness solutions company, for which he has acted as special advisor since his resignation from the Dutch Cabinet until his employment on the board of KPN.

Jos Donvil Mr. Jos Donvil has been Chief Executive Officer of BASE Company within Koninklijke KPN N.V. since July 2012. Having studied Economics at the Catholic University of Leuven, he began his working career in 1983 at Mars, where he occupied various sales and marketing positions in Belgium and the Netherlands, including marketing director Benelux. In 1995, he moved to Kraft Foods, where he worked until 2006. His last position there was Global Customers Director. After a short period with Unilin-Quickstep, he came to KPN Group Belgium in 2007. Before his appointment, he was Commercial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

Joost Farwerck Mr. Joost F.E. Farwerck has been Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Management Board of Koninklijke KPN N.V. since September 2014. He was Member of the Management Board of the Company from April 10, 2013. He has also served as Managing Director of KPN The Netherlands. He also served as Secretary within the Company until 2002. Since being appointed Managing Director for The Netherlands in February 2012 he has been responsible for all KPN’s activities in the Netherlands. He studied law at the University of Amsterdam and followed a variety of study courses at such institutions as the International Institute for Management Development. He started work at KPN in 1994 as a legal assistant. He subsequently became an account manager and occupied senior management positions in various divisions. For example, he was manager of the Wholesale division, head of Network Operations in the Netherlands and manager of Consumer Residential. He regards developing the Wholesale strategy and improving KPN’s position in the broadband and TV market as being among the highlights of his career so far. Mr. Farwerck has been a member of the executive committee of VNO-NCW and a member of the Board of Nederland-ICT. He is Chairman of the Board of the KPN Group company iBasis.

Janine Vos Ms. Janine Vos has been Chief Human Resource Officer of Koninklijke KPN N.V. since March 1, 2014. After graduating in Law and Employment Law from Universiteit Utrecht, she started her career in 1997 at KPN. She then occupied several commercial management positions at KPN Retail. In 2004, she switched to Human Resources, working for, among others, KPN Mobile, Sales and Telfort. Before her appointment as Chief Human Resources Officer, she was responsible for the HR policy of the Consumer Market division. In her last position as Director HR at KPN Business Market she oversaw organizational changes as well as the integration with ITS.

Erik Hoving Mr. Erik H. M. Hoving has been Group Chief Technology Officer of Koninklijke KPN N.V. since August 28, 2013. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Erasmus University Rotterdam and a Masters degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Delft. He began his career at the end of the 1980s at AT&T NSI, moving three years later to consultancy firm Arthur D. Little, where he worked for 10 years. He then pursued his career at Monitor Group and subsequently became CEO of telecom company Zenitel in Brussels. From 2008 to 2013, he was Chief Technology Officer and CEO NetCo at KPN Mobile International. Alongside his work with KPN, he used to be a Member of the Board of Stichting Lezen en Schrijven, which he co-founded. He is also a Member of the Board of Stichting Toekomst der Techniek.

Jan Wildeboer Mr. Jan Wildeboer has been Vice President Strategy of Koninklijke KPN N.V. since 2009. He studied Applied Mathematics, known nowadays as Econometrics, at the Delft University of Technology, graduating in 1977. His first employer was the Ministry of Transport, Public Works and Water Management, where he spent his final years on the privatization of state-owned companies. He moved to PTT in 1988, forming part of the team that led KPN to privatization a year later. In his KPN career, which has spanned more than 25 years, he has occupied several line management positions. He played a role in setting up the fixed telephony segment, was a mover in the introduction of Digitenne in the early 1990s and was responsible for rolling out broadband. He was also a player in bringing about the partnership between KPN and Reggefiber, the company responsible for installing the fiber network in the Netherlands.

Jasper Spanbroek Mr. Jasper Spanbroek has been General Counsel and Company Secretary of Koninklijke KPN N.V. since February 1, 2013. He studied Law at the University of Nijmegen, graduating in 1998. Postdoctoral training in European Business Law followed immediately and he began his career with KPN in 1999 as a company lawyer. In 2004, he became Secretary of the Board of Management, a position he filled until 2007. That was the year in which he was appointed Group Compliance Officer. From then until 2013, he was General Counsel for three different divisions of the Company. Alongside his regular functions at KPN, he is a Member of the Aufsichtsrat (Supervisory Board) of E-Plus.

Bouke Hoving Mr. Bouke Hoving is Director of Simplification and Innovation of Koninklijke KPN N.V. His primary objective is to simplify the KPN organization. He studied Applied Physics and Economics at the University of Groningen. His introduction to the telecom industry was at NTT Basics Research Laboratories, where he was an intern. In 1999, he joined KPN International Network Services as a Project Manager, moving a year or so later to KPNQwest as Director Access. In the ensuing years, he worked in various business development and procurement positions. From 2005 to 2013, he occupied several product management positions in the fixed and mobile segments with KPN Business Market. Before being appointed Director of Simplification and Innovation, he was closely involved in the introduction of KPN EEN on the business market.

Jaap Postma Mr. Jaap Postma has been Director of Consumer Residential and Mobile of Koninklijke KPN N.V. since December 1, 2013. Having graduated in Economics at the University of Groningen, he began his KPN career in 1998 as a Management Trainee in KPN’s Retail organization. In the years that followed, he occupied three positions at KPN Mobile, being responsible among other things for the rollout of the UMTS network (3G) in the Netherlands. At the beginning of 2007, he became General Manager Network Operations, a job he performed for two years. After that, he was Vice President Wholesale and Carrier Services for over three years and, until December 2013, he was Vice President Consumer Products. In that capacity, he was responsible for the Interactive TV.

Pieter Swarts Mr. Pieter Swarts is Chief Procurement Officer of Koninklijke KPN N.V. He joined KPN in April 2012. His ambition as Chief Procurement Officer (CPO) is to make a contribution to achieving a lower and more flexible level of costs. Graduating in Business Studies from Hogere Technische School Alkmaar, he started his career in 1988 with chemical company Dow Chemical, for whom he worked for 12 years. He was also CPO at Maxeda (formerly Vendex KBB), where he was employed until 2012 before switching to KPN.

John van Vianen Mr. John W. L. van Vianen is Director of Business Market of Koninklijke KPN N.V. He has 18 years of experience in the telecommunications and ICT sector, in which he has occupied various management positions. Alongside his function within Business Market, he is also Chairman of the Supervisory Board of KPN subsidiary iBasis. He studied Business Economics at the University of Tilburg, subsequently completing a Master of Business Telecommunications at the Delft University of Technology. Prior to his current position, he was CEO of iBasis in the USA, where he achieved improvement in sales and growth. Before that, he was Managing Director of Information and Communication Solutions at Getronics and a Member of the Getronics Executive Committee. Between 1999 and 2008, he held various management positions at KPN and KPN subsidiaries. For example, he was director of KPN Network Services. He was also Senior Vice President of KPN ICT Services and worked in various senior management positions at KPNQwest, among them Vice President Mergers and Acquisitions. He represents KPN on the Supervisory Board of various companies and is a Board Member of the KPN Mooiste Contact Fonds.

Frank van der Post Mr. Frank H.M. van der Post has been Member of the Management Board and Chief Commercial Officer of Koninklijke KPN N.V. since March 1, 2015. Following his studies at the Hotel School in the Netherlands and then at Florida International University in Miami, he began his career in the hotel sector in 1985. His positions included that of general manager at the American and Amstel Hotels in Amsterdam and he worked for the InterContinental Group for 20 years. In 2005 he entered the employment of the Jumeirah Group, where he occupied a variety of positions, including chief operating officer. In 2011 he switched from the hotel sector to the aviation industry, becoming executive director of British Airways, where he was responsible for branding policy, products and the customer experience.

Carlos Garcia Moreno Elizondo Dr. Carlos Jose Garcia Moreno Elizondo has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Koninklijke KPN N.V. since April 10, 2013. He is Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He has served as Chief Financial Officer of America Movil. He holds several supervisory and advisory positions, including those of Banco Inbursa and Nacional Financiera. Prior to joining America Movil, he held amongst other positions at the Mexican Ministry of Finance as the Director General of Public Credit and at the Swiss bank Corporation Warburg as executive director and managing director.

Peter Hartman Mr. Peter F. Hartman has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Koninklijke KPN N.V. since April 15, 2015. He is Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and Member of the Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee and the Strategy & Organization Committee at the Company. Since 2013, Mr. Hartman has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Air France/KLM Group. Before that, he spent 40 years working for KLM, the last seven of those as Chief Executive Officer. He has served as Member of the Supervisory Boards of Fokker Technologies Group and Koninklijke Ten Cate, a non-executive director of Constellium and Member of the Supervisory Board of Wageningen UR. In addition, Mr. Hartman has been chair of the Advisory Council for Aeronautics Research in Europe (ACARE) and Member of the Advisory Boards of Space Expedition Corporation and the Nederlands Lucht- en Ruimtevaartfonds (Dutch Aviation and Space Travel Foundation).

Jolande Sap Ms. Jolande C.M. Sap has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Koninklijke KPN N.V. since April 15, 2015. Ms. Sap is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. Since 2014, Between 2008 and 2012, Ms. Sap represented the Dutch Green Party, GroenLinks, in the lower house of the Dutch parliament, during the last two years of which she was party leader. Before that she worked as an economist in the fields of science, policy and business. She was, among other things, head of the Incomes Policy department at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment, and director of the LEEFtijd center of expertise, a consultancy for sustainable employment issues.

Peter van Bommel Mr. Peter A. M. van Bommel has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Koninklijke KPN N.V. since April 12, 2012. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. He has been Member of the Board of Management and Chief Financial Officer of ASM International N.V. Mr. van Bommel has also served as non-executive director of ASM PT (Hong Kong) and Member of the Supervisory Board of Neways Electronics International N.V. Before his appointment as Chief Financial Officer at ASMI, he was Chief Financial Officer at Odersun (a start-up company in the solar industry), Chief Financial Officer at NXP and Chief Financial Officer at various divisions of Phillips.