Edition:
India

Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (KRDMA.IS)

KRDMA.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

2.69TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.04TL (-1.47%)
Prev Close
2.73TL
Open
2.74TL
Day's High
2.75TL
Day's Low
2.68TL
Volume
2,578,292
Avg. Vol
4,472,803
52-wk High
3.05TL
52-wk Low
1.20TL

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Mutullah Yolbulan

2015 Chairman of the Board

Kamil Gulec

2002 Vice Chairman of the Board

Metin Altan

2010 Vice General Manager - Operations

Nuvit Gurpinar

2015 Vice General Manager - Investments and Technical Affairs

M. Ugur Yilmaz

2015 General Manager

Hakan Onur

2015 Vice General Manager - Human Resources

Ercument Unal

2015 Vice General Manager - Commercial Affairs

Huseyin Gulec

2009 Member of the Board

Ahmet Yolbulan

2009 Member of the Board

Burak Yolbulan

Member of the Board

Mustafa Yolbulan

2008 Member of the Board

Cavit Yucel

2007 Member of the Board

A. Kerim Dervisoglu

Independent Member of the Board

Bekir Eren

2014 Independent Member of the Board

Necati Ozsoy

Independent Member of the Board

Mehmet Ulusoy

2015 Independent Member of the Board

Aydin Erol

Finance Manager
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Mutullah Yolbulan

Kamil Gulec

Metin Altan

Mr. Metin Altan has been performing as Vice General Manager of Operations of Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. Prior to his current appointment he was performing as Vice General Manager responsible for Finance, Trade and Administration. He joined the Company in 2002, as Data Processing Training Project Manager, a post he held until his appointment as Vice General Manager. Mr. Altan received a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Yildiz Teknik Universitesi in 1974.

Nuvit Gurpinar

M. Ugur Yilmaz

Hakan Onur

Ercument Unal

Huseyin Gulec

Ahmet Yolbulan

Burak Yolbulan

Mustafa Yolbulan

Cavit Yucel

A. Kerim Dervisoglu

Bekir Eren

Mr. Bekir Eren has been Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS since May 30, 2014. He has acted also as Early Identification of Risk Committee since then.

Necati Ozsoy

Mehmet Ulusoy

Aydin Erol

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading