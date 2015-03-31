Name Description

Atul Kirloskar Shri. Atul Chandrakant Kirloskar is Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. He graduated with degree in engineering from the Worcester Institute of Technology, USA. He began his career with the erstwhile Kirloskar Cummins Limited in the year 1978. He started out as a trainee, where he worked on the shop floor in various manufacturing departments in KOEL. In December 1981, he was appointed as the Chief Executive of Cummins Diesel Sales & Services. On November 1, 1984, he was appointed as the Executive Vice President of KOEL. He was co-opted on the board of directors of KOEL on August 6, 1985 wherein he subsequently became the managing director. In 1988, he became the Vice Chairman of KOEL and held the position till July 25, 1998 when he was as the appointed Chairman of KOEL. He has been the Chairman of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited since its inception. Since the year 1984 when he joined KOEL as an Executive Vice President, he has been involved in enhancing the KOEL’s presence in the diesel engine market; both in India and in the overseas markets. He is also a member of the World Economic Forum, Chairman of the Defence Sub-Committee & National Committee Member of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and Past President of the Maratha Chamber of Commerce Industries & Agriculture (MCCIA).

Rahul Kirloskar Mr. Rahul Chandrakant Kirloskar is the Additional Director of the Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. Mr. Rahul C. Kirloskar is qualified as B.S. (Mechanical Engineering) in USA. He has been with the Kirloskar Group of Companies for more than 25 years at senior levels in different capacities. Presently, he is the Executive Chairman in Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited. He has actively participated in a week long intensive course for top management professionals of major international companies on Total Quality Management (TQM) in Japan, conducted by Japanese Union of Scientists and Engineering (JUSE). This course has exposed him to the latest methods of TQM prevailing in Japan. He is also on the Board of several companies. He has also been Chairman of the CII Pune Zonal Council as well as CII Maharashtra Council.

Chandra Panicker Mr. Chandra Shekhar Panicker is Compliance Officer and Company Secretary of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce and is also a qualified Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary and joined the company Company on December 14, 1999. He has a career spanning 26 years and before joining the Company was working with Magnetti Marelli Automotive Components India Limited. Mr. Panicker has experience in the fields of finance, accounts and secretarial practice, wherein his responsibilities entailed effective financial control and systems, taxation and secretarial compliances. Mr. Panicker is currently Senior General Manager- Corporate Finance and the Company Secretary of the Company.

Ravindranath Gumaste Mr. Ravindranath Venkatesh Gumaste is Managing Director, Executive Director of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. He has completed B.Tech in Metallurgical Engineering from Karnataka Regional Engineering College, Surathkal, in the year 1981, securing first class with distinction. He has been associated with the Kirloskar Group since July, 1981. In Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited he worked in several departments such as Heat Treatment, Metallurgical Quality Control, etc. in various capacities for a period of 12 years till June 1993. In 1993, he joined the Company and worked for development of project concepts, layouts and implementation of both pig iron and foundry projects after which he took over as chief of pig ironproduction operations and subsequently took charge of materials and marketing. In the year 1998, he was promoted as Chief of pig iron business. He was with the Company for 8 years till February, 2001. Thereafter, for a short span of 8 months, he joined another organisation and in November, 2001, he rejoined the Company as Senior Vice President (Operations). He was Executive Director from 25th July, 2002 till 30th June, 2003 and from 1st July, 2003 he was appointed as the Managing Director of the Company.

Anil Alawani Mr. Anil Narayan Alawani is Non-Executive Non Independent Director of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. He a Chartered Accountant by profession and has been associated with the Kirloskar Group of Companies since 1977. Prior to his appointment as a Director in the Company, he was Director (Finance) of Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited. Besides his area of finance and taxation, he has experience in import - export and labour matters.

Yashwant Bhave Mr. Yashwant Shripad Bhave serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company. He has completed B.Sc. and M. Sc. from Nagpur University and Master in Public Administration (M. P. A.) from Harvard University, USA. He was the Chairperson of Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) and the Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, New Delhi. He has more than 40 years of experience in areas of Finance, Industry, Personnel, Infrastructure Development and Integrated Development Cooperation.