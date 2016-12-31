Name Description

Christoph Klenk Mr. Christoph Klenk is Chairman of the Executive Board of KRONES AG since January 1, 2016. He is responsible for Human Resources, Communication, Quality, Information Management. Prior to that, he has served as Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer at the Company since January 1, 2012, he was responsible for Finance, Controlling and Information Management. Prior to that, he was Member of the Executive Board with responsibility for Engineering, Research and Development at the Company from January 1, 2003. He joined the Company in 1994. His roles at the Company have included Regional Sales Manager for the Asia-Pacific region. Mr. Klenk has also served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Winkler & Duennebier AG. He holds a degree in mechanical engineering.

Volker Kronseder Mr. Volker Kronseder is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of KRONES AG since June 15, 2016. He served as Chairman of the Executive Board at Krones AG with effect from December 31, 2015, a position he has held since 1996. His responsibilities include Human Resources, Communications and Quality. He has been Member of the Executive Board since 1989. He has also served on the Supervisory Board at Krones Inc. He is an industrial engineer.

Werner Schroedl Mr. Werner Schroedl has been Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Krones AG since June 21, 2007. Additionally, he acts as Member of the Audit and Risk Management Committee (former Supervisory Board Committee) and the Standing Committee of the Company. Before that, he served as Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at the Company from June 22, 2005. Mr. Schroedl is Chairman of the Central Works Council and of the Group Works Council. He also serves as Member of the Advisory Board of Bayerische Betriebskrankenkassen.

Michael Andersen Mr. Michael Andersen is Member of the Executive Board, Chief Financial Officer at KRONES AG with effect from January 1, 2016. He has many years of experience in the packaging industry. He is currently the Chief Financial Officer of GEA Heat Exchangers and, as such, the Member of the Management Board responsible for the areas Finance, IT, and Purchasing.

Rainulf Diepold Mr. Rainulf Diepold is Member of the Executive Board, Responsible for Sales and Marketing of Krones AG since 1996. He is a graduate in Economics. He began an educational program in Sales Engineering with Krones AG in 1983 after completing his university studies.

Ralf Goldbrunner Mr. Ralf Goldbrunner is Member of the Executive Board, Responsible for Plants and Components at KRONES AG since September 1, 2014. He has degrees in mechanical and business engineering. He joined Krones in 1999. From 2003 onwards, he was responsible for the production operations in Neutraubling and Nittenau, a remit subsequently expanded to cover all the German plants and international facilities. Most recently, he has also been in charge of Steinecker’s plant as well.

Thomas Ricker Mr. Thomas Ricker is Member of the Executive Board, Responsible for Bottling and Packaging Equipment of Krones AG since January 1, 2012. He has been with Krones since 1994 as part of the design and development team, most recently from 2006 until 2011 as a Senior Department Manager and Head of Research and Development. Mr. Ricker graduated in Mechanical Engineering.

Markus Tischer Mr. Markus Tischer is Member of the Executive Board, Responsible for International Operations and Services of Krones AG since January 1, 2014. He joined the Company in 1993 after graduating in electrical engineering and information technology. Following his service in various posts in Research & Development and in Finance and Controlling, he has since 2006 been responsible for Lifecycle Service.

Verena Di Pasquale Dr. Verena Di Pasquale is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at KRONES AG since July 14, 2014. She is Deputy Chairperson of the German Trade Union Confederation, Bavaria and has also been Alternating Executive Board Chairperson of the South Bavarian Raiffeisen Association as well as Executive Director of the Bavarian Welfare Network.

Klaus Gerlach Mr. Klaus Gerlach is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Krones AG. He is also Head of International Operations and Services.

Philipp Graf von und zu Lerchenfeld Mr. Philipp Graf von und zu Lerchenfeld is Member of the Supervisory Board at Krones AG since June 17, 2009. Additionally, he acts as Chairman of the Audit and Risk Management Committee (former Supervisory Board Committee) of the Company. An agricultural engineering graduate, and a qualified tax consultant and auditor, he has been Member of the German Bundestag.

Norman Kronseder Mr. Norman Kronseder is Member of the Supervisory Board of Krones AG. Additionally, he acts as Member of the Audit and Risk Management Committee (former Supervisory Board Committee) and the Standing Committee at the Company. He also serves as Supervisory Board Member at Bayerische Futtersaatbau GmbH. He is Farmer and Forester.

Susanne Nonnast Prof. Dr. Susanne Nonnast is Member of the Supervisory Board of KRONES AG since June 15, 2016. She serves as Professor at Ostbayerische Technische Hochschule Regensburg (OTH).

Beate Poepperl Ms. Beate Eva Maria Poepperl is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of KRONES AG since 2017. She is a Full-time member of the Employees’ Council.

Petra Schadeberg-Herrmann Ms. Petra Schadeberg-Herrmann is Member of the Supervisory Board of Krones AG since June 15, 2011. She is Managing Partner at Krombacher Finance GmbH, Schawei GmbH and Diversum Holding GmbH & Co. KG. Moreover, she has been on the Board of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG and Commerzbank AG till April 30, 2015.

Juergen Scholz Mr. Juergen Scholz is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Krones AG since June 21, 2007. He is First Authorized Representative and Treasurer of the IG METALL administrative office in Regensburg. Moreover, Mr. Scholz has been Supervisory Board Member at INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG.

Hans-Juergen Thaus Mr. Hans-Juergen Thaus is Member of the Supervisory Board at KRONES AG since June 25, 2014. He was former Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, responsible for Finance and Accounting, Controlling, Information Management and Process Management, at Krones AG from 1997 to December 31, 2011. He is a graduate in Business Administration and Commercial Informatics. Currently, Mr. Thaus also serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH and Schuler AG, among others.