Gabriel Mario Rodrigues Mr. Gabriel Mario Rodrigues serves as the Chairman of Board of Kroton Educacional S.A. since September 17, 2014. Previously, he was the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Anhanguera Educacional S.A. He was responsible for overseeing the State of São Paulo’s Constructions and Public Services Department (1968-1971) and for the Press Office of the Superintendence of the State of São Paulo’s Constructions and Public Services Department (1968-1971). He is the founder and organizer of the first Tourism degree program in Brazil in 1971 at Faculdade de Turismo do Morumbi - OBTC and acted as a director at Faculdade Anhembi Morumbi (1971-1997) and dean of the Universidade Anhembi Morumbi - ISCP. Currently, he is the elected Chairman of the Brazilian Association of Post-Secondary Education Sponsors (Abmes) for the 2004/2007, 2007/2010 and 2010/2013 mandates, having been Vice-Chairman between 1992 and 2004. He participates in the leadership of professional associations, such as SEMESP - State of São Paulo Association of Post-Secondary Supporting Entities (2011-2014), having been Chairman from 1993 to 2004 and Second Vice-Chairman from 2008 to 2011. He was the Chairman of the Anchor Project for the Rights of the Child, Teenager and Elderly (2009-2012), full member of the Trustee Board and full member of the Representative Entities of the National Foundation of the Development of Private Post-Secondary Education - FUNADESP (2005-2009), Chairman of the Sponsor Council and Partner of the Brazilian Network of Distance Learning - Brazilian Virtual University and member of the State Board of Food and Nutrition Safety - CONSEA/SP. Currently, Mr. Rodrigues acts as Officer of GMR Participações S.A., Officer of Rádio Brasil 2000, President of the Deliberative Council of the Brazilian Center of Post-Secondary Education Development (CEBRADE), since 2003. He has a degree in Architecture and Urbanism from Mackenzie Presbyterian University (1955) with a specialization in Business Communication (1960).

Rodrigo Calvo Galindo Mr. Rodrigo Calvo Galindo serves as the Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Kroton Educacional SA since January 1, 2011. He has served in executive positions at various educational institutions over the last 22 years. He was associate dean for administration at the University of Cuiabá and was responsible for the accreditation and installation of institutions of higher learning in the states of Bahia, Mato Grosso, Amapá, Acre and Rondônia. He was chief executive officer of Grupo Educacional IUNI, which has over 50,000 postsecondary students and campuses in six states. He was chief operating officer and chief postsecondary education officer at Kroton. He is currently the chief executive officer of Grupo Kroton Educacional, which is the world‘s largest educational institution (in market capitalization), with over 1 million students and 37,000 employees, and offers academic programs of recognized quality, with standardized quality scores on par with those of public universities. Publications: author of the dissertation "Políticas Públicas de Avaliação: análise crítica do modelo e perspectiva das associações representativas" and co-author of the book "Políticas Públicas de Avaliação," both of which explore public policy for student assessment in Brazil. Awards: IR Magazine - Best investor relations performance by a CEO (2012 and 2013), Institutional Investor - Best CEO (2012, 2013 and 2014), Valor Econômico - Best Executive in the Education Industry and Best Company (2014). He holds a Bachelors degree in Law and a Masters degree in Education, both from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo.

Walfrido Silvino dos Mares Guia Mr. Walfrido Silvino dos Mares Guia, Neto serves as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Kroton Educacional SA since April 29, 2009. He acts as Member of the Finance, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Human Resources and Compensation Committees of the Company. He joined the Company in 1966 as one of its founding Partners. He has held various public offices, most recently during the Lula Administration as Tourism Minister between 2003 and 2007, and as Head of the Institutional Relations Secretariat of the President’s Office in 2007. He received a Bachelors in Chemical Engineering from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais in 1966 and a Bachelors in Business Administration from the Universidade Fundacao Mineira de Educacao e Cultura (FUMEC) in 1973.

Frederico do Casal Ribeiro de Brito e Abreu Mr. Frederico do Casal Ribeiro de Brito e Abreu serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Kroton Educacional SA since 2012. He has been with the Company since 2010 as Director of M&A and in 2012, was appointed as VP of Finance. Previously, he was Director at Advent International private equity fund and an executive with McKinsey & Company, holding positions in New York, São Paulo and Lisbon. He holds an M.B.A. degree from INSEAD and a degree in Business Administration from the Universidade Catolica Portuguesa (Lisboa).

Maron Marcel Guimaraes Mr. Maron Marcel Guimaraes serves as the Chief Administrative Officer of Kroton Educacional S.A. Previously he served as financial and planning director of Anhanguera Educacional Ltda. and as director at AESA Empreendimentos Imobiliários Ltda., Clínica Médica Anhanguera Ltda., Sociedade Educacional Plinio Leite S/S Ltda., Instituto Educacional Prof. Luiz Rosa Ltda., AESA Empreendimentos Imobiliários do ABC Ltda., AESA Empreendimentos Imobiliários da Região Metropolitana Ltda. and Instituto Excelência Ltda. He also served as executive director of the financial department and shared services center at Camargo Corrêa Group (2008-2011), financial, accounts payable and treasury manager at Grupo Vivo/Telefônica (1999-2008), general manager of the financial and administrative departments at Clube Pequeninos do Jockey (1996-1998) and external auditor at KPMG - Auditores Independentes S.A. (1996-1993). He was awarded Bachelors degree in Business Administration (1995) and Accounting Sciences (1996) from Universidade Paulista, UNIP, and an MBA from the IBMEC.

Paulo de Tarso Mr. Paulo de Tarso serves as the Vice President - Business and Innovation of Kroton Educacional S.A. He joined Kroton in 2012. He has served as Operations Director, New Business Director, General Director of Uniasselvi, Director of Graduate and Vocational Programs. Since April 2015, he is Business & Innovation Vice-President. Previously he worked for eight years in financial services for individuals at Banco Itaú, at a company in the portfolio of Advent International in Brazil and at Citibank in New York. He holds an MBA from Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and a degree in Computer Engineering from the Instituto Tecnologico de Aeronautica - ITA and completed a non-degree program in business administration at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV).

Guilherme Franco Mr. Guilherme Franco serves as Vice President - Marketing & Sales at KROTON EDUCACIONAL S.A. since 2014. He previously served as director of sales and marketing Telefónica and General Manager of Electronic Arts of Latin America. He began his career in the financial sector having served as Commercial Superintendent and Head of commercial planning area of Banco Real / ABN (Current Santader). He has degrees in Business Administration from the Federal University of Juiz de Fora and System Analysis from CES (PUC of Juiz de Fora). He has Postgraduate degree in Process and Quality Management and an M.B.A. from the Business School Sao Paulo extending the Rotman Business School in Toronto-Canada.

Mario Ghio Mr. Mario Ghio Junior serves as the Vice President - Undergraduate Academic of Kroton Educacional S.A. With vast experience in the education industry in both higher and basic education, Mr. Ghio Junior previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Basic Education at Somos Educação, responsible for the education company‘s Publishing, Learning Systems and Schools businesses. Previously he also held various key positions at higher education institutions and at publishers of textbooks and learning systems. He holds Bachelors degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in 1993 and in Business Administration from Universidade Anhembi Morumbi - UAM in 2006 and an Executive MBA from Instituto de Ensino e Pesquisa - INSPER.

Americo Matiello Mr. Americo Matiello, Jr. serves as Vice President Classroom and Campus at Kroton Educacional S.A. since 2013. He has over 15 years of experience in the education market with passages by the Ministry of Education of Sao Paulo, IBTA, Ibmec Group and HSM Education - the latter two as CFO and COO. He was also COO of Living SA and the passage by multinational companies ABB and Lucent Technologies, including performances abroad. He holds degree in Electrical Engineering from Escola de Engenharia Maua, Masters in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) with credits from NYU - New York University and specialized courses at Harvard Business School and Aspen Institute.

Roberto Valerio Mr. Roberto Valerio serves as the Vice President - Undergrad Distance Learning & Centers Officer at Kroton Educacional S.A. Previously he served as chief executive officer of Anhanguera and as a member of the company‘s following committees: Audit, Compensation, Finance, Marketing and Relationship, Academic (Educational), Strategy and Social Responsibility. He also served as director at Aesa Empreendimentos Imobiliários Ltda., Aesa Empreendimentos Imobiliários do ABC Ltda., Clínica Médica Anhanguera Ltda., Sociedade Educacional Plinio Leite S/S Ltda., Instituição Educacional Professor Luiz Rosa Ltda., Aesa Empreendimentos Imobiliários da Região Metropolitana Ltda. and Instituto Excelência Ltda. He received a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration (1998) and a graduate degree in Business Administration (2003), both from the Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and graduate degrees in Mergers and Acquisitions: Strategies and Implementation (2001) from Thunderbird University and in Marketing and Customer Experience (2010) from Columbia University. He served as director of the marketing and product development departments of DIRECTV Peru and Puerto Rico (2005 to 2008) and as senior director of marketing and new media at DIRECTV Latin America (2008 to 2011).

Leonardo Augusto Leao Lara Mr. Leonardo Augusto Leao Lara serves as Legal Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Kroton Educacional SA. He joined the Company in 1996 and is currently in charge of the Legal Department. For two years, he served as coordinator of the Law program at Faculdades Pitagoras in Belo Horizonte, where he was also Professor for five years. He gained a degree in Civil Law from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Minas Gerais, a degree in Corporate Law from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Minas Gerais, a Masters in Civil Law from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Minas Gerais and a degree in Law from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Minas Gerais in 1998.

Carlos Alberto Bolina Lazar Mr. Carlos Alberto Bolina Lazar serves as Investor Relations Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Kroton Educacional SA since November 16, 2010. He has more than 10 years of experience, working for specialized Investor Relations (IR) consulting firms and in the IR department of companies such as Vivo, Energias do Brasil and Banco Daycoval. He holds a degree from the Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP), from the Universite de Grenoble, a Bachelors in Economics from Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP) and a Masters of Business Administration in Business Economics from the Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP).

Altamiro Belo Galindo Mr. Altamiro Belo Galindo serves as a Director of Kroton Educacional SA since April 29, 2011. He was Chairman of the Board of the National Association of Private Universities (ANUP) and a member of the Fiscal Council of the Brazilian Board of University Deans (CRUB). He has also served as CEO of União das Escolas Superiores de Cuiabá from 1989 to March 2010. He holds an undergraduate degree in Law from Universidade Toledo Presidente Prudente and in Business Administration from Faculdades FACCAT and also a graduate degree in Tax Law from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo. He was the Founder and Associate Dean of Universidade de Oeste Paulista - UNOESTE, from 1972 to 1989.

Julio Fernando Cabizuca Mr. Julio Fernando Cabizuca serves as a Director of Kroton Educacional SA. He joined the Company in 1966 as one of its founding partners. He was a professor of mathematics and a director of some of Kroton’s campuses in Belo Horizonte and director of the Pitágoras campus located in Iraq. Previously he has served as Kroton’s operations superintendent, vice-CEO and CEO. He holds a Bachelors degree in Mechanical & Electrical Engineering from the Engineering School of Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais.

Barbara Elisabeth Laffranchi Ms. Barbara Elisabeth Laffranchi serves as Director at Kroton Educacional S.A. She is Director of Evaluation and Development of Unopar. Deputy Foreign Minister of Unopar, Regional Director of EAD Unopar. She has a degree in Physical Education from the School of Northern Paraná Physical Education, Brazil and in Business Administration from the Universidade Estadual de Londrina - UEL, Brazil, majoring in Management from the University of Cuba. She holds Ph.D. in Sports Science from Universidade do Porto, Portugal in 2006.

Evando Jose Neiva Mr. Evando Jose Neiva serves as Director of Kroton Educacional SA. since September 17, 2014. Prior to this, he served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kroton Educacional SA since April 29, 2009. Previously, he was Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. He was Professor of Physics at Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais and President of the Education Council of the Minas Gerais State Manufacturers’ Federation (FIEMG). He joined the Company in 1966 as one of its founding Partners and served as the Group’s Chief Executive Officer from 1994 to 1999. He currently serves as President of the Pitagoras Foundation and the Education Councils of the Minas Gerais Commercial Association Gerais (ACMinas) and the Minas Gerais Federation of Foundations (Fundamig). He holds a Bachelors in Electrical Engineering from the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais, and a Masters in Educational Administration and Supervision from the University of San Francisco.

Luiz Antonio de Moraes Carvalho Mr. Luiz Antonio de Moraes Carvalho serves as Independent Director of Kroton Educacional SA since July 13, 2009. He has solid experience of more than 35 years, of which 28 were spent at Grupo Cofra in the general administration of the retail, consumer credit and real estate operations. His expertise is in the areas of planning, finance, technology, human resources, consumer behavior and marketing. He currently performs various functions at Grupo Cofra as a non-executive board member, with activities in six different corporate governance bodies in Latin America, Europe and China. He also participates on an ad-hoc basis in the working groups and/or special projects of Cofra in various countries. He was awarded a Bachelors degree in Production Engineering from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo in 1969.