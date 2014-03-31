Name Description

Basant Birla Shri. Basant Kumar Birla is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Kesoram Industries Limited. He is among the top industrialists in the Country and is well known for his dynamism, enterprise and leadership qualities, which has helped him in building business group. He is Chairman Century Textiles & Industries Ltd., Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd., and Century Enka Ltd. and holds Directorship Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd. and is also associated with other Charitable Trusts and Educational Institutions of the society.

Manjushree Khaitan Smt. Manjushree Khaitan has been appointed as Vice Chairperson of the Board of Kesoram Industries Limited., effective February 05, 2013. She is a Post Graduate in English Literature. She has attended Executive Development Programmes at the London Business School, U. K. and IMD, Switzerland. She is the Chairperson of Manjushree Plantations Limited and is a Member of its Shareholders’/Investors’ Grievance Committee and Remuneration Committee. She has been associated with plantations and various manufacturing units for two decades. She is a Member of the Board of Governors of Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani (“BITS”). She is associated with several Educational and Cultural Trusts, including the Birla Education Trust of which she is a Trustee.

Amitabha Ghosh Shri. Amitabha Ghosh is Non-Executive Independent Director of Kesoram Industries Ltd. He is a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India with experience in Finance, Banking and Administration. He held senior positions like Chairman and Managing Director of Allahabad Bank, Dy. Governor and Governor of Reserve Bank of India. He was the Chairman of Reserve Bank of India Services Board. He served on the Board of RBI, Industrial Development Bank of India, National Institute of Banking Management, EXIM Bank as well as Deposit Insurance Corporation. He headed and was member of a number of important committees set up by Govt. of India and Reserve Bank of India in the area of Finance, Banking and Foreign Exchange. He had the distinction of participating as panelist as well as addressing important programmes organised by international bodies like IMF, SEANZA and UNCTAD etc. He is a director on the Boards of a number of reputed companies i.e. Century Leasing Co. Pvt. Ltd., Peninsula Land Ltd., Heidelberg Cement India Ltd., Joonktolle Tea & Industries Ltd., Orient Paper & Industries Ltd., Palit Consultancy Pvt. Ltd., Sahara Prime City Ltd., Sahara India Life Insurance Co. Ltd., Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd., Shreyas Relay Systems Ltd., Shree Cement Ltd., Xpro India Ltd., Zenith Fibres Ltd., Sahara Infrastructure & Housing Ltd. and Sahara Hospitality Ltd.

Kashi Khandelwal Shri. Kashi Prasad Khandelwal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Kesoram Industries Limited. He is an FCA, LLB. He has a Diploma in Information Systems Audit (“DISA”) and Computerised Accounting and Auditing Techniques (“CAAT”) from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. As a senior practising professional, he is associated with the World Bank as a Financial Audit Consultant. He is with the Emergency Monrovia Urban Sanitation (“EMUS”) Project, Liberia. He is a Director of Balasore Alloys Limited, Ashika Credit Capital Limited and Ashika Global Securities Limited. He is the Chairman of the Remuneration Committees of Ashika Credit Capital Limited and Ashika Global Securities Limited. He is a Member of the Audit Committee and Share holders’/Investors’ Grievance Committee of Ashika Credit Capital Limited, Share holders’/Investors’ Grievance Committee of Ashika Global Securities Limited and Audit Committee of Balasore Alloys Limited.