Name Description

Willem Theron Mr. Willem Theron is Non-Executive Chairman of the Company. He founded the chartered accountancy firm, Theron du Plessis in 1976 in Middelburg (South Africa), which eventually had 10 branch offices in the Western and Eastern Cape. In 1998, he founded PSG Konsult and acted as its chief executive officer until 30 June 2013, whereafter he was appointed as its non-executive chairman. He also serves on the board of PSG Group Limited.

Francois Gouws Mr. Francois Johannes Gouws is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was a group managing director jointly responsible for the UBS Securities division before joining PSG Konsult Limited initially as deputy chief executive officer in July 2012 and assumed the role of chief executive officer with effect from 1 July 2013. He started his career at UBS Investment Bank in 1995 as head of research in South Africa. Prior to that, he worked for Senekal, Mouton & Kitshoff Proprietary Limited in South Africa.

Michael Smith Mr. Michael Ian Frain Smith is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has more than 20 years’ experience in the financial services industry. He was appointed chief financial officer of PSG Konsult Limited in June 2013, having joined PSG in 2001 as group financial director of Appleton Limited, later becoming chief operating officer (COO) for PSG Asset Management and most recently serving as the COO for the PSG Wealth division. Prior to that, he worked for both RAD Investment Bank and Deloitte&Touche in their corporate finance divisions.

Jacob de Vos du Toit Mr. Jacob (Jaap) de Vos du Toit has served as Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of PSG Konsult Ltd since August 2012. He has served on the board since 17 August 1998. He was appointed as senior general manager at the Trust Building Society in 1984, financial director at Senekal, Mouton & Kitshoff Securities Proprietary Limited in 1988 and portfolio director in 1990. In 1996, he co-founded both PSG Group Limited and PSG Konsult Limited and has been a director of both since inception. He also acted as chairman of PSG Konsult Limited from inception in 1998 until 2013. In August 2012, Jaap was appointed as the lead independent non-executive director for PSG Group Limited and PSG Financial Services Limited. He was appointed as chairman of KAP Industrial Holdings Limited in 2012 and is chairman of its nomination committee. He has served as Member of the Audit Committee of the Company since June 23, 2017.

Johannes Mouton Mr. Johannes Fredericus Mouton is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was co-founder and managing director of Senekal, Mouton & Kitshoff Proprietary Limited, whereafter he founded PSG Group Limited and later Capitec Bank. He is chairman and director of various companies within the PSG Group and also serves on the boards of Zeder Investments Limited and Steinhoff International Holdings Limited. He has more than 35 years’ experience in financial management and investment banking and serves as a trustee of various trusts administered on behalf of the University of Stellenbosch.

Petrus Mouton Mr. Petrus Johannes (Piet) Mouton has served as Non-Executive Director of PSG Konsult Ltd since December 6, 2012. He is the chief executive officer of PSG Group Limited. He serves as a director on the boards of various PSG Group companies, including Curro Holdings Limited, Capitec Bank Limited, Thembeka Capital and Zeder Investments Limited. He has been active in the investment and financial services industry since 1999. He holds a Bachelors degree in Mathematics from Stellenbosch University.

Patrick Burton Mr. Patrick Ernest Burton has served as Independent Non-Executive Director of PSG Konsult Ltd since March 2, 2014. He served at Moores Rowland Chartered Accountants for eight years, during which he completed his training contract. He immigrated to Canada in 1981 and worked for Lanvethol and Horwath (Chartered Accountants), from 1981 to 1984. Patrick obtained his BComm (Hons) in Financial Management in 1992 and a post-graduate diploma in Tax Law in 1993 from the University of Cape Town. Patrick was one of the founding members of Siphumelele Investments Limited established in 1995. His experience includes executive and non-executive positions in fishing, financial services, telecommunications, media and entertainment, technology and insurance. He currently serves as the financial director of Snoek Wholesalers Proprietary Limited. He is Member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Zitulele Combi Mr. Zitulele Luke (KK) Combi has served as Independent Non-Executive Director of PSG Konsult Ltd since April 16, 2014. He is the executive chairman of Thembeka Capital Limited. He holds a diploma in public relations and was awarded the Ernst & Young South African Best Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2000, as well as the World Entrepreneur of the Year in Managing Change award in 2001. KK is a member of the Institute of Directors and serves on various listed and unlisted companies’ boards, including PSG Group, Curro Holdings Limited and as chairman of Pioneer Food Group Limited. He is Member of the Audit Committee of the Company.