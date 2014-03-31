Name Description

Gundavaram Rao Shri. Gundavaram Venkata Bhaskar Rao is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. Mr. Rao is a graduate in agricultural science from Andhra Pradesh Agriculture University, GV Bhaskar Rao is the founder promoter of Kaveri Seeds. Besides being its chief strategist and its prime motivator, Mr. Bhaskar Rao oversees production, R&D and business development.

K. V. Chalapathi Reddy Shri. K. V. Chalapathi Reddy is the Chief Financial Officer of the Kaveri Seed Company Ltd.

Chennameneni Chand Shri. Chennameneni Mithun Chand is Whole Time Director of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. Mr. Chand is Associated with the Company since 2005, C Mithun Chand, Executive Director, in charge of Microteck and initiator of KexVeg, the subsidiary of Kaveri for exotic vegetables.

Gundavaram Devi Smt. Gundavaram Vanaja Devi is Whole Time Director of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. She is an Associated with Kaveri Seeds since its incorporation, Ms Vanaja Devi oversees the corporate social responsibility activities in addition to assisting the Managing Director in general functioning of the Company.

Chennameneni Vamsheedhar Shri. Chennameneni Vamsheedhar is Whole Time Director of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. Mr. Vamsheedhar is a Graduate.He is experienced in marketing and advises in general management of the company. He has been associated with our Company for the past ten years. He has been instrumental in the exceptional growth of sale and marketing of the company. He looks after south zone of marketing and product development & quality management of the company. He is not a director in any other Company and he holds 3,14,333 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each of the Company.

S. Llyas Dr. S. M. Llyas is Non-Executive Independent Director of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. He is an MS in agricultural engineering from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi, and a DSc in agricultural engineering from the University of Novi Sad, Yugoslavia, He has been Director of National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM), Hyderabad, Project Director (Distance Education) National Institute of Rural Development (NIRD), Hyderabad, and Vice Chancellor of Narendra Dev University of Agriculture and Technology, Faizabad. Dr. Ilyas has been awarded several gold medals including the“Indian Society of Agricultural Engineers Award”, the “Institution of Engineers (I) Award” in 1997 & 2002, and the “Fellowship and Commendation Medal for Outstanding Contribution“ by the Indian Society of Agricultural Engineers(ISAE)”.

Yeshwant Nene Dr. Yeshwant Laxman Nene is Non-Executive Independent Director of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. Dr. Nene did his PhD from the University of Illinois, Urbana, US. Dr Nene is renowned plant pathologist and science administrator, Dr Yeshwant Laxman Nene did his PhD from the University of Illinois, Urbana, US. Dr Nene has published many scientific papers in peer reviewed journals and guided several PhD students. He has been Professor and Head of the Department of Plant Pathology at GB Pant University of Agriculture, Pantnagar; has served as a member of the Governing Body of ICAR, and, established in 1994 the non-profit Asian Agri History Foundation that brings out publications linking Vedic culture with Agriculture.

Gundavaram Pawan Dr. Gundavaram Pawan is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Seed Company Ltd. He was Non-Executive Director of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. Dr. Pawan is an MD from Illinois State University, Chicago, US, and an MBBS from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Belgaum, Karnataka.

K. Purushotham Shri. K. Purushotham has been appointed as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd., with effect from February 14, 2013.A science graduate in Agricultural and passed Banking examinations conducted by the Institute of bankers, Mumbai, retired as General Manager in the top executive cadre of Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) and having vast experience of 36 years in the Banking Sector.

P. Vara Rao Mr. P. Vara Prasad Rao is Non-Executive Independent Director of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. He is a science graduate, P Vara Prasad Rao has over 36 years experience in forest contract works and as a managing partner of an SSI Unit. Mr Prasad Rao is an expert in business transactions structuring and business negotiation.

Muppidi Reddy Shri. Muppidi Srikanth Reddy is Non-Executive Independent Director of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. Mr. Reddy is a graduate in agricultural science from the Andhra Pradesh Agriculture University, M Srikanth Reddy has worked in agri business for over 35 years. He advises Kaveri on its various policies and business functions.