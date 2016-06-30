Edition:
India

Kws Saat SE (KWSG.DE)

KWSG.DE on Xetra

362.55EUR
5:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.95 (-0.26%)
Prev Close
€363.50
Open
€362.75
Day's High
€363.30
Day's Low
€360.25
Volume
172
Avg. Vol
1,665
52-wk High
€383.15
52-wk Low
€270.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Andreas Buechting

2007 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Hagen Duenbostel

46 2015 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Arend Oetker

77 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Leon Broers

56 2009 Member of the Management Board

Peter Hofmann

56 2014 Member of the Management Board

Eva Kienle

49 2013 Member of the Management Board

Juergen Bolduan

2007 Member of the Supervisory Board

Cathrina Claas-Muehlhaeuser

2007 Member of the Supervisory Board

Berthold Niehoff

2012 Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Hubertus von Baumbach

2007 Member of the Supervisory Board

Wolf-Gebhard Von der Wense

2014 Head of Investor Relations
Biographies

Name Description

Andreas Buechting

Dr. Andreas J. Buechting has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board at KWS SAAT SE since December 31, 2007. He is Member of the Audit Committee and Chairman of the Committee for Executive Board Affairs and Nominating Committee at the Company. Previously, he served as Spokesman of the Management Board at KWS SAAT AG. Until January 31, 2009 Dr. Buechting also acted as Member of the Supervisory Board at Conergy AG and has been Member of the Board of Directors at Ball Horticultural Company.

Hagen Duenbostel

Dr. Hagen Duenbostel has been Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of KWS SAAT SE since January 1, 2015. Prior to that, he was Member of the Management Board of the Company from 2003. He is responsible for Corn, Corporate Development and Communication and Corporate Compliance at the Company. Additionally, he has served as Member of the Board of Directors at Hero AG. Before joining KWS SAAT AG Dr. Duenbostel worked for PriceWaterhouseCoopers. He is a graduate in Management.

Arend Oetker

Dr. Arend Oetker serves as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at KWS SAAT SE. He is Member of the Committee for Executive Board Affairs and Nominating Committee at the Company. In addition, he serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Schwartauer Werke GmbH & Co. KGaA and Cognos AG. Furthermore, he has been Board Member of Leipziger Messe GmbH. Until July 1, 2009, Dr. Oetker was active as Member of the Supervisory Board within Merck KGaA and also worked for Baloise Holding AG until May 1, 2009.

Leon Broers

Dr. Leon Broers has been Member of the Management Board of KWS SAAT SE since 2009. He is responsible for Research & Breeding at the Company. He was Vice Chairman of the Management Board of the Company from February 1, 2007. Before joining the Company Dr. Broers worked for Nunhems / Bayer CropScience. He is a graduate in Agricultural Economics. He holds Ph.D. degree and Master of Business Administration degree.

Peter Hofmann

Dr. Peter Hofmann has been Member of the Management Board of KWS SAAT SE since October 1, 2014. His responsibilities within the Company include Sugar Beet, Cereals and Marketing.

Eva Kienle

Ms. Eva Kienle has been Member of the Management Board at KWS SAAT SE since July 1, 2013. She is responsible for Finance, Controlling, Global Services, Information Technology, Human Resources and Legal Affairs at the Company. She graduated in Business Administration.

Juergen Bolduan

Mr. Juergen Bolduan has been Member of the Supervisory Board at KWS SAAT SE since December 13, 2007. He is also Member of the Audit Committee and Chairman of Central Works Committee at the Company.

Cathrina Claas-Muehlhaeuser

Ms. Cathrina Claas-Muehlhaeuser has been Member of the Supervisory Board at KWS SAAT SE since December 13, 2007. She serves as Member of the Committee for Executive Board Affairs and the Nominating Committee at the Company. In addition, she also serves as Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board and Deputy Chairwoman of the Shareholders' Committee at CLAAS KGaA mbH. She is a Businesswoman.

Berthold Niehoff

Dr. Berthold Niehoff has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at KWS SAAT SE since December 13, 2012. He is an Agricultural Scientist.

Hubertus von Baumbach

Mr. Hubertus von Baumbach has been Member of the Supervisory Board at KWS SAAT SE since December 13, 2007. In addition, he acts as Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company. He has been Chairman of the Management Board of C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG. He is a businessman.

Wolf-Gebhard Von der Wense

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Andreas Buechting

168,000

Hagen Duenbostel

1,023,760

Arend Oetker

84,000

Leon Broers

950,359

Peter Hofmann

724,740

Eva Kienle

831,862

Juergen Bolduan

66,000

Cathrina Claas-Muehlhaeuser

61,000

Berthold Niehoff

56,000

Hubertus von Baumbach

81,000

Wolf-Gebhard Von der Wense

--
As Of  30 Jun 2016

