Mthandazo Moyo Mr. Mthandazo Peter Moyo serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. Peter is currently a shareholder and chief executive of NMT Capital Proprietary Limited. Peter serves on a number of group company boards, notably Willis SA Proprietary Limited and CSC SA Proprietary Limited, where he is also chairman. Peter is a successful businessman and is currently chairman of Vodacom and serves on the boards of Liberty Holdings and Liberty. He is also the chairman of the audit committee of the Auditor General’s Office and a member of the Right to Care board. Peter also sits on the Advisory Board of Stellenbosch Business School. Peter is a previous Group CEO of Alexander Forbes, Deputy Managing Director of Old Mutual and Partner at Ernst & Young. Peter has previously served on the board of Telkom SA SOC Limited and Transnet SOC Limited. Peter was appointed as a director of the Manager on 17 June 2016. His appointment as nonexecutive director was approved by the FSB on 28 October 2016.

Amelia Beattie Ms. Amelia Beattie serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. Amelia joined STANLIB in 2012 to establish the STANLIB Direct Property Investment business, arguably Liberty’s proudest tradition, this business included property asset management and property development management. Amelia’s 17 years’ experience in the property sector was established at Old Mutual Property, in various senior positions spanning more than a decade, and exiting as Chief Operating Officer before joining STANLIB. Since joining STANLIB, Amelia has piloted the listing of Liberty’s first Real-Estate Investment Trust (REIT) in Kenya, also a first for East Africa. She spearheaded the launch of STANLIB’s Africa Direct Property Development fund securing development projects in Kenya, Uganda, Ghana and Nigeria and strategically led and implemented the joint venture transaction with JHI Retail for property management services for the Liberty Property Portfolio, and, in conjunction, continued to deliver stable returns from the portfolio and enhance the value with new developments. As part of STANLIB’s Executive team, Amelia brings compelling strategic direction to all aspects of property fund management, risk management and international expansion and development initiatives. Separate to her role at STANLIB, Amelia served as President for the South African Property Association (SAPOA) in 2014 – 2015 which represents the voice of the Property Industry in South Africa, where she successfully raised R40 million for the SAPOA Bursary Fund, primarily focused on education. Amelia, a dedicated mother to three daughters is also a founder and trustee of the Women’s Property Network (WPN) Education Trust, which promotes the education and development of young women in property studies, winning the WPN Nedbank 5 Star Woman award in 2008. Amelia was appointed as a director of the Manager on 17 June 2016 and will assume the full time role of CEO on 1 December 2016 following the approval by the FSB for the Manager on 28 October 2016.

John Sturgeon Mr. John Sturgeon serves as Chief Financial Officer, Director of the Company. John joined Liberty as the Group Executive: Corporate Finance in August 2004, responsible for and not limited to the oversight and management of all corporate action relating to Liberty’s expansion initiatives in South Africa and the rest of Africa. Together with John’s strategic guidance, due diligence expertise and M&A experience, Liberty expanded the group’s reach and penetration on the continent. Prior to joining Liberty, John consulted to the Standard Bank Equity Fund division on Management Buyouts and Private Equity Investments between 2000 – 2004. John’s early career in the 1970’s, that started as an article clerk with Peat Marwick Mitchell, progressed to the Dorbyl Group of companies where he was able to establish and grow his financial expertise by occupying various positions and eventually became the Group Financial Manager for Calan Limited. His financial career advanced to the Group Financial Director/ Company Secretary for Natyre Limited/Calan Group in May 1982. John has held various positions as the financial director for companies such as the Premier Group Limited in 1994 – 1999 and Argus Holdings Limited in 1993 – 1994. John was appointed as a director of the Manager on 26 May 2016. As set out in Annexure 4, John has been seconded to Liberty Two Degrees to fulfil the role as full time CFO. John will assume the full time role of CFO on 1 December 2016 following approval by the FSB for the Manager on 28 October 2016. John’s secondement will endure until such time as a permanent CFO has been appointed and such appointment is approved by the FSB.

Wolf Cesman Mr. Wolf Eli Cesman serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Wolf has 48 years’ experience in South African property investment, development and asset and property management. He spent 24 years with Liberty Properties Proprietary Limited, the last 17 of which as CEO, from which he retired in 2000. From 2000 to 2010, Wolf was involved in the formation and/or growth, and served as a director of the following listed South African property funds: Madison Property Fund Managers Limited, ApexHi Properties Limited, Hyprop Investments Limited and Redefine Properties Limited. Wolf was appointed as a director of the Manager on 17 June 2016. His appointment as non executive director was approved by the FSB on 28 October 2016.