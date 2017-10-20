Name Description

Eduardo Tricio Haro Eng. Eduardo Tricio Haro serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2000 and he has been Member of the Company’s Board for more than 25 years. Moreover, he acts as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV, as well as Board Member of Mexican companies such as: Grupo Televisa SAB de CV, Grupo Financiero Banamex SA de CV, Mexichem SAB de CV, Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV and Grupo Porres, as well as Vice Chairman of the Board of Consejo Mexicano de Hombres de Negocios. In addition, he is President of Lala Fundation, as well as Member of the Boards of various agencies among which are Federico Gomez Children’s Hospital, National Cancer Institute, the National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition Salvador Zubiran, Woodrow Wilson Institute, Mexicanos Primero AC, among others. He holds a degree in Agricultural Engineer from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Scot Rank Crawford Mr. Scot Rank Crawford serves as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has over 20 years of experience in the field of sales and consumption detail in Mexico and Central America. Since 2000, he occupy various positions at Walmart, the last 5 years as Executive Chairman and CEO. Prior to joining Walmart, he worked for nearly 7 years in The Coca - Cola Company, including 4 years as VP of marketing in Mexico. Previously, he worked as Director of marketing and Director of new business in Group Crisoba, company dedicated to the paper industry, also worked for 3 years for McKinsey & Company in Mexico, focused on projects for manufacturers of consumer products and retail chains. Previously, it was 2 years in the textile industry with Aca Joe. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Biology and Economics, both from the University of California at Davis, as well as a Master's degree in Business Administration from the same University.

Alberto Alfredo Arellano Garcia Mr. Alberto Alfredo Arellano Garcia serves as Chief Administrative and Financial Officer of Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. He has more than 20 years’ experience in consumer goods companies, with multicultural track record, that includes working in different countries such as, Russia, Belgium, France, Venezuela and the United States. His former position was CFO at Microsoft Corporation Mexico. His professional expertise includes, SAP implementation projects, acquisition and integration of new business, strategic planning and competitive intelligence, among others. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering and Management Engineering, both from Universidad Anahuac.

Antonio Hernandez Astorga Mr. Antonio Hernandez Astorga serves as Chief Operating Officer of Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. He has been with the Company for 33 years and held various positions, including Packaging Director, Chief Technology Officer and Production Director. He previously worked as Superintendent of Production and Corporate Technical Advisor at the Continental Group (bottler for the Coca-Cola Company). He also worked for the Federal Electricity Commission. He is Licensed Electrical Engineer, with a degree in Executive Management and a Master’s degree in Management, all from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Mauricio Garate Meza Mr. Mauricio Garate Meza serves as General Counsel, Secretary of Grupo Lala, S.A.B de C.V. since 2016. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad Panamericana and Universidad Iberoamericana and holds a degree in Management from ITAM University.

Pablo Cordoba Najera Eng. Pablo Cordoba Najera serves as Director of Marketing of Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2014. He has more than 22 years of experience in the consumer marketing area in Mexico, the United States and Europe. He started from the marketing area in 1992 with Procter & Gamble México. After 8 years, he expanded its expertise to Europe and the United States with The Kellogg Company where he was responsible of marketing for cereals and snacks in Spain and Portugal and later to the United States. In this last stage, he took the lead in marketing for coffees and teas in Spain, with Sara Lee Southwest Company, where as well, he leads the development of the Monodosis coffee for Europe. During his career he has been involved not only in the strategic development of brand portfolios, but also in processes of acquisitions and integration of companies and brands like The Keebler Company, Sunny Delight in Spain and DEMB in Europe. He holds a degree in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering from the Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM).

Alejandro Zenteno Sanchez Mr. Alejandro Zenteno Sanchez serves as Director of Human Resources of Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. Previously, he worked for over 25 years at PepsiCo Food & Beverage, primarily at Sabritas, KidZania and Alsea SAB de CV. He has also served as Director of Human Resources for Sales and Production, Director of Strategic Planning for Human Resources, Corporate Director of Human Resources, Director of Organizational Development and Training, Director of Cultural Transformation and Director of Human Resources for Mexico and Latin America. He has also worked as Independent Consultant and Speaker on human resources topics. He holds a degree in Psychology from Universidad Popular Autonoma del Estado de Puebla and a Masters degree in Public Image.

Renato Javier Cantu Villarreal Mr. Renato Javier Cantu Villarreal serves as Director of Special Projects of Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has over 30 years of experience in the areas of planning, marketing and sales in major food companies such as Sigma Alimentos and Hygia of Mexico. He is Mechanical Engineer Manager and holds Masters of Business Administration degree with specialization in finance.

Miguel Angel Fuertes Bojorges Mr. Miguel Angel Fuertes Bojorges serves as Modern Trade Sales Director of Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. He has a solid career working for companies like Procter & Gamble (P&G), where he was part of the executive team in Mexico, Central America and The United Stated, leading: commercial innovation, market strategies, business plans to increase sales and improving costumer experience in the distribution channels. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and Masters of Business Administration degree from University of Arkansas.

Graciela Ivonne Monteagudo Ms. Graciela Ivonne Monteagudo serves as Regional Director of the United States of Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. She has more than 28 years experience in the consumption industry. Her professional career started in Procter and Gamble in the Marketing and Commercial areas. After, Graciela was General Manager of Wal Mart and Mead Johnson, where she was Senior Vice president, President of Latin America and Global Marketing.

Arturo Leduc Campo Mr. Arturo Leduc Campo serves as Director of Digital Transformation of Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. He has a wide knowledge in the consumption industry, with over 28 years experience in commercial, manufacturing, financial and planning areas. His professional career includes managing several areas in Coca Cola FEMSA like: Direction of Distribution and Warehousing Services, Direction of Commercial Processes in Mexico and Central America and Direction of Commercial Distribution Services in Brazil. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and Masters of Business Administration degree from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Sergio Maldonado Romero Mr. Sergio Maldonado Romero serves as Director of Quality and Compliance of Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. He has an important experience in food safety among the supply chain, in several industries. He has a professional expertise of 18 years working for international companies like: Amazon, Wal-Mart and AIB International. He was the former leader of the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), and currently he teaches quality assurance in the Chemistry Department of the UNAM in Mexico. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Food Technology, and postgraduate studies in Competitive Commercial Strategy from the Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico, Change Management and Organizational Revitalization by Harvard Business School and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Hull University in the UK.

Dario Marchetti Mr. Dario Marchetti serves as Regional Director of Central America, The Caribbean and South America of Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. He has 20 years experience in the food and beverage industry, in companies like: Danone and Kellogg’s, managing Marketing, Innovation and Mergers and Acquisition areas. Dario was former Vice- President of the European Business Association (EBA) and President of The European Committee of Dairy Products. He holds a degree on Business Administration from the St. Marys College, Williamsburg and a Masters degree on International Management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management.

Gustavo Redondo Rodriguez Mr. Gustavo Redondo Rodriguez serves as Director Supply Chain of Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. He previously worked with Sony Corporation, Cadbury Schweppes, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group and Danone Group. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering and a Masters of Business Administration degree, both from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Antonio Suarez Lara Mr. Antonio Suarez Lara serves as Director of Mergers and Acquisitions of Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. He has more than 16 years experience in acquisitions and strategic transactions, national and international, in the food and beverage industry. His former position was Director of Mergers and Acquisitions & Director of Planning and Finance of New Business in Coca Cola FEMSA (KOF). He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and Masters of Business Administration degree from University of Texas.

Peter Michael Wiegandt Bahnsen Mr. Peter Michael Wiegandt Bahnsen serves as Director of Corporate Business and Digital Transformation of Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. He was former CEO and founder of TEC360, previously he was president of DELL Computer Latin America. His professional career includes leadership positions in Coca Cola FEMSA, PepsiCo International and HP Latin America. He holds a Bachelor degree on Chemical Engineering from Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Stanford University.

Marcelo Fulgencio Gomez Ganem Eng. Marcelo Fulgencio Gomez Ganem serves as Director of Grupo Lala S.A.B. de C.V. since 1975. He holds a degree in Physical Sciences at University of Texas at Austin.

Juan Carlos Larrinaga Sosa Mr. Juan Carlos Larrinaga Sosa serves as Director of Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has acted as Secretary of the Board of Lala and he was Secretary of the Board of administration of the Union for several years. He is Agronomist Zootechnician.

Jose Manuel Tricio Cerro Mr. Jose Manuel Tricio Cerro serves as Director of Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. He has been on the Company’s Board since 1997. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Iberoamericana Campus Laguna.

Arquimedes Adriano Celis Ordaz Eng. Arquimedes Adriano Celis Ordaz serves as Independent Director of Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. He has more than 37 years of experience in general management, marketing, sales and operations. He joined Lala in 2001 as General Director. From 1994 till 2001, he served as General Director of Bachoco SAB de CV,being in charge of the initial public offering of the company in 1997. He also worked as General Director of Barcel SA de CV, subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV. He is Industrial Engineer.

Juan del Valle Perochena Eng. Juan Pablo del Valle Perochena serves as Independent Director of Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. He started his career at Telefonos de Mexico SA de CV, where he worked for four years. In 2001, he joined Kaluz business group, where he was responsible for real estate projects. Since 2003, he has acted as Board Member of Mexichem SAB de CV and Chairman of the Executive Committee since 2009. He is Industrial Engineer graduated from Universidad Anahuac. Moreover, he holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from the Harvard University.

Pablo Roberto Gonzalez Guajardo Mr. Pablo Roberto Gonzalez Guajardo serves as Independent Director of Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. He is General Director and Board Member of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico. Moreover, he is Member of the Board of America Movil, Acciones y Valores Banamex Casa de Bolsa, Grupo Sanborns and C Estrategia. In addition, he is Member of the Advisory Board of GE International Mexico, Member of the International Advisory Board of The Brookings Institution and Board of Directos of The Conference Board. He is Partner and Founder of Mexicanos Primero and Chairman of the Board of Mexico City and State at UNETE, organizations seeking to improve the quality of education in the country. He graduated from Escuela Libre de Derecho and holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from the Stanford University.

Rafael Robles Miaja Mr. Rafael Robles Miaja serves as Independent Director of Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. He is Founding Partner of Bufete Robles Miaja SC. Currently, he acts as Board Member of Barclays Bank Mexico SA, Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Barclays Mexico, Secretary of the Board of Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB de CV, Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV, Assistant Secretary of the Board of America Movil SAB de CV, Telefonos de Mexico SA de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Escuela Libre de Derecho in 1990. Moreover, he holds a degree in International Business from the same university.

Blanca Trevino de Vega Ms. Blanca Trevino de Vega serves as Independent Director of Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2014. She is President and CEO of Softtek, leading it in Latin America services. She also serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Walmart of Mexico since 2006, Member of the Board of Goldcorp from 2012 and recently she was invited to join as a member of the Mexican Council of business men, BC. She participated in forums at the World Bank, inter-American Bank of development, Kellogg School of Management, Harvard Business School and London Business School. She holds a degree in Computer Science from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.