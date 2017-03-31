Name Description

Alison Carnwath Ms. Alison Jane Carnwath serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Land Securities Group Plc. Ms. Dame Alison worked in investment banking and corporate finance for 20 years before pursuing a portfolio career. During her banking career, she became the first female director of J. Henry Schroder Wagg & Co. Dame Alison was also a Senior Partner at Phoenix Securities and a Managing Director at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. She has served as a non-executive director of Friends Provident plc, Gallaher Group plc, Glas Cymru Cyfyngedig (Welsh Water), Barclays plc and Man Group plc. Dame Alison is currently a non-executive director of Zurich Insurance Group Limited, Paccar Inc (a Fortune 500 company) and CICAP Limited, and a senior advisor to Evercore Partners. She is also a member of the UK Panel on Takeovers and Mergers and a supervisory board member and audit committee chair of the Frankfurt listed chemicals company, BASF SE. Dame Alison was appointed a Dame in 2014 for her services to business. Dame Alison has very significant board level experience gained across a range of industries and countries. This enables her to create the optimal Board environment and get the best out of her fellow Directors both during and outside meetings. She has expertise in alternative asset management, banking and global manufacturing.

Robert Noel Mr. Robert M. Noel serves as Chief Executive, Executive Director of Land Securities Group PLC. He is a chartered surveyor and graduate of the University of Reading, Robert was Property Director at Great Portland Estates plc between August 2002 and September 2009. Prior to that, he was a director of the property services group, Nelson Bakewell. He is a former director of the New West End Company and former Chairman of the Westminster Property Association. Robert is currently a director of the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) and a member of both the Prime Minister’s Business Advisory Group and the Policy Committee of the British Property Federation. He is also a trustee of LandAid, the property industry charity, and has recently been appointed as a trustee of the Natural History Museum. Robert has nearly 30 years’ experience in a number of sectors within the property market and extensive knowledge of the London commercial property market in particular. He has substantial executive leadership and listed company experience.

Martin Greenslade Mr. Martin F. Greenslade serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Land Securities Group Plc. He is a chartered accountant, having trained with Coopers & Lybrand, Martin was previously Group Finance Director of Alvis plc. He has also worked in corporate finance serving as a member of the executive committee of Nordea’s investment banking division and Managing Director of its UK business. Martin is a trustee of International Justice Mission UK. Martin brings extensive and wideranging financial experience to the Group from the property, engineering and financial sectors in the UK and overseas. He also has extensive financial expertise, particularly in relation to corporate finance and investment arrangements, and significant listed company experience at board level. His oversight responsibilities cover the Group’s finance, tax, treasury, risk management and internal audit, insurance and information technology teams.

Timothy Ashby Mr. Timothy Ashby serves as Group General Counsel and Company Secretary of the Company., since 7 September 2015. Tim is a solicitor and has more than 20 years of significant legal, compliance and commercial experience gained across a number of different sectors and businesses both in the UK and overseas. He joined Land Securities after five years as Group General Counsel and Company Secretary of Mothercare plc. Before that, he worked at Yum Brands (KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell) as Region Counsel for Europe and Africa, and as a Senior International Counsel at PepsiCo working in various businesses in the UK, Eastern Europe and Africa. Tim started his career in private practice at Dentons, where he specialised in commercial law. Tim leads the Legal, Company Secretarial and Real Estate Information Management teams and is responsible for legal, compliance and governance activity across the Group. He provides advice and support to the Board and its Committees and holds the Group’s relationships with its external law firms, and investor and shareholder bodies.

Colette O'Shea Ms. Colette O'Shea serves as Managing Director - London Portfolio of Land Securities Group PLC. She joined Land Securities in 2003 and was Head of Development, London Portfolio, before being appointed its Managing Director in April 2014. Colette has over 20 years’ property experience in London, operating in investment, asset management and development. Prior to joining Land Securities, she was Head of Estates at the Mercers’ Company where she led the property team whilst also gaining extensive office, retail and residential experience. In her current role, Colette has responsibility for Land Securities’ ?8.2bn London Portfolio comprising some 6.2 million sq ft of London offices, leisure, retail and residential property both in development and asset management. She has led the London business through a major development programme in the City and West End, including the transformation of Victoria. Colette is Immediate Past President of the British Council for Offices and a non-executive director of Genesis Housing Association.

Scott Parsons Mr. Scott Parsons serves as Managing Director - Retail Portfolio of Land Securities Group PLC. Scott re-joined Land Securities in 2010 and was Head of Property, London Portfolio, before being appointed as Managing Director, Retail Portfolio, in April 2014. Scott’s career to date includes three years as Managing Partner of Brookfield Asset Management, where he led their European business, more than 10 years at GE Capital Real Estate (including as Head of Business Development), and three years as Business Development Director at Land Securities in his first position with the Company. In his current role, Scott has responsibility for Land Securities’ ?6.2bn Retail Portfolio of shopping centres, retail parks and leisure properties throughout the UK comprising some 17.8 million sq ft of accommodation. Previously, as Head of Property for Land Securities’ London Portfolio, he led the investment, asset and property management teams for the Group’s office and retail space in central London. Until recently, Scott was a member of the Strategic Board of the New West End Company and was previously Vice President of the City Property Association. He was appointed a Property Committee member of the RNLI in April 2016.

Diana Breeze Ms. Diana Breeze serves as Group Human Resources Director of Land Securities Group PLC. She joined Land Securities in June 2013 as Group Human Resources Director. Diana has over 20 years’ HR and organisational consulting experience, and she has previously held a number of senior HR roles at J Sainsbury plc, where she led many people focused change initiatives. Prior to that, she was a senior manager in the Human Capital practice of Accenture. In her current role, Diana has end-to-end responsibility for the articulation and delivery of a clear people strategy for Land Securities, including talent, reward, organisational design and engagement. Since joining the Company, Diana has led the redesign of the Land Securities organisation at both Group and business unit level, and has implemented a number of key HR initiatives, including, latterly, the launch and roll out of the Group’s new purpose, vision and values. Diana is a member of the International Advisory Board for Executive Education at the Said Business School, University of Oxford. She also advises the Board of Trustees, and is a member of the Personnel and Nominations Committees, of the UK Green Building Council.

Miles Webber Mr. Miles Webber serves as Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability of the Company. Miles joined Land Securities on 6 May 2015. Before joining Land Securities, Miles was Head of External Affairs, UK & Ireland, for General Electric, having previously held other senior external affairs and relations positions with them since he joined in 2005. Prior to that, he spent six years with Merrill Lynch, his first two years as Vice President, Corporate Communications, followed by four years as Director of Public Affairs, EMEA. his broad responsibilities cover sustainability, public relations (both financial and businessto- business), internal communications, public affairs, investor relations and corporate marketing (including brand and reputational management). He is a board director of the Foreign Policy Centre and the Westminster Forum.

Christopher Bartram Mr. Christopher J. Bartram serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Land Securities Group PLC. Chris is a chartered surveyor. He was Chairman and Partner of Orchard Street Investment Management LLP, a leading commercial property investment manager focused on the UK market, until 31 March 2015, and continues to act as an adviser to that firm. He was a Board Counsellor of The Crown Estate until 31 December 2015, having previously served as a Board Member. Former positions include Managing Director of Haslemere NV, Chairman of Jones Lang Wootton Fund Management, President of the British Property Federation and Chairman of the Bank of England Property Forum. Chris is currently a Wilkins Fellow of Downing College, University of Cambridge, and an advisory board member to certain overseas entities within the Brack Capital Real Estate Group. Chris is a scion of the property industry, with decades of property investment, fund management and capital allocation experience gained across a range of businesses and disciplines within the real estate sector. He has significant experience of general management as a former Chief Executive and Chairman of significant businesses.

Edward Bonham Carter Mr. Edward Bonham Carter serves as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Land Securities Group PLC. He was appointed Group Chief Executive of Jupiter Fund Management plc in June 2007 and became Vice Chairman in March 2014. Edward joined Jupiter in 1994 as a UK fund manager after working at Schroders between 1982 and 1986 and Electra Investment Trust between 1986 and 1994. He held the role of Chief Investment Officer from 1999 to 2010. He led the company through a management buy out from previous owners Commerzbank in 2007, and oversaw the firm’s listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2010. Edward has substantial executive management and listed company experience. He has held senior leadership positions at Jupiter, having been both Chief Investment Officer and Chief Executive respectively. He has particular expertise in active fund management and many years of experience in investment markets.

Nicholas Cadbury Mr. Nicholas Cadbury serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Nicholas is presently Group Finance Director of Whitbread PLC, a position he has held since November 2012. Before that, he held the position of Chief Financial Officer of Premier Farnell PLC, which he joined in 2011, and prior to that he worked at Dixons Retail PLC in a variety of management roles, including as Chief Financial Officer from 2008 to 2011. Nicholas originally qualified as an accountant with Price Waterhouse.

Cressida Hogg Ms. Cressida M. Hogg, CBE, serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Land Securities Group PLC., since January 1, 2014. Cressida spent almost 20 years with 3i Group plc having joined them in 1995 from JP Morgan. She co-founded 3i’s infrastructure business in 2005, becoming Managing Partner in 2009, and led the team which acted as Investment Adviser to 3i Infrastructure plc, a FTSE 250 investment company. She advised on all of 3i Infrastructure’s transactions from its flotation in 2007 through to her leaving in 2014. Cressida was previously a member of the advisory board for Infrastructure UK, the HM Treasury unit that works on the UK’s long-term infrastructure priorities. She is currently Managing Director, Head of Infrastructure, of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and a non-executive director of Anglian Water Group Limited and of Associated British Ports Holdings Ltd. Cressida received a CBE in 2014 for services to infrastructure investment and policy. Cressida has a deep understanding of large, long-term infrastructure projects and businesses. She has considerable experience of investment returns, general management and leadership.

Simon Palley Mr. Simon D. Palley serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Land Securities Group PLC., since August 1, 2010. He is a senior figure within the private equity industry, Simon has had a successful and broad ranging career in investment banking, consulting and private equity. He started his career at Chase Manhattan before moving to Bain & Company. He left there in 1988 to join Bankers Trust as a Vice President and moved to BC Partners, a private equity firm, in 1990 where he worked for 17 years, rising to the position of Managing Partner. Simon then became Chairman of the private equity firm Centerbridge Partners Europe, a post he held until 2013. He is now a non-executive director of UK Government Investments, a Senior Adviser to TowerBrook Capital Partners and an adviser to the private equity arm of GIC. He is an MBA graduate of The Wharton School, Pennsylvania. Simon is a trustee of the University of Pennsylvania and The Tate Foundation. Simon has extensive understanding of portfolio management, financial metrics and the impact of interest rates on the capital markets. He has expertise in private equity and capital markets and considerable experience managing highly talented professionals.