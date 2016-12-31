Name Description

Jacko Maree Mr. Jacko Maree is an Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was previously the chief executive of Standard Bank Group Limited and in the past has served as a non-executive director on the Liberty Holdings Limited and Liberty Group Limited Boards.

David Munro Mr. David Munro is Chief Executive Officer of the company. He is the current Chief Executive of Standard Bank Group’s Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) division and a current Non-executive Director of Liberty Holdings.

Casper Troskie Mr. Casper G. Troskie, (BCom (Hons) (UCT), CA(SA), is Financial Director, Executive Director of the Company. He is also on the board of Liberty Growth Limited, Liberty Active Limited, Frank Life Limited, Frank Financial Services (Proprietary) Limited, Capital Alliance Life Limited and Liberty Health Holdings (Proprietary) Limited. Prior to joining Liberty he was the chief financial officer of the Standard Bank group. Areas of expertise and contribution: Insurance, banking, governance, financial reporting.

Seelan Gobalsamy Mr. Seelan Gobalsamy is Chief Executive – Emerging Markets of the Company. He spent 10 years at Old Mutual where he held a number of senior management and executive positions in the group. Most recently Seelan was the MD of Old Mutual Corporate.

John Maxwell Mr. John Maxwell is an Chief Executive – Individual Arrangements of the Company. He has financial services experience including various executive, managing director and chief operating officer roles at NBS, BoE, Nedbank (Peoples Bank) and Virgin.

Giles Heeger Mr. Giles Heeger is Executive – Asset management of the Company. He holds BBusSc (Hons), PGDA, MSc, CA (SA) degrees. He has experience in Structured debt finance, market risk, derivatives and global markets. Giles joined Liberty from Standard Bank, where he was the director of Sales and Structuring in the Global Markets Division of the Corporate and Investment Banking unit.

Thiru Pillay Mr. Thiru Pillay is Group Executive – Group Professional Services of the Company. He holds BCompt (Hons), CA(SA), CIA. Prior to joining Liberty, Thiru was the senior executive partner responsible for risk management and internal audit services at Ernst & Young for their African practice (including South Africa). Thiru has also previously held executive positions in South African Airways and Transnet. He also chaired the audit committee and served as a non-executive director on the board of the Central Energy Fund (CEF).

Angus Band Mr. Angus W. B. Band is Non-Executive Lead Independent Director of the Company. He is the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and serves on the Audit and Actuarial Committee, Social, Ethics and Transformation Committee and Directors’ Affairs Committee of Liberty Holdings Limited. Areas of expertise and contribution: General management, governance, insurance, finance and remuneration.

Simpiwe Tshabalala Mr. Simpiwe Kenneth Tshabalala is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He serves as Joint Chief Executive of Standard Bank Group Limited. Areas of expertise and contribution: Insurance, banking, law, HR and remuneration, governance, sub-Saharan Africa.

Santie Botha Ms. Santie Louise Botha is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Botha was previously the executive director of marketing for the MTN Group. Currently she is the chairperson of Curro Holdings Limited and is a non-executive director on the boards of Tiger Brands Limited, Imperial Holdings Limited, Famous Brands Limited and Telkom Limited. Areas of expertise and contribution: Marketing, sales, strategy, business intelligence, governance.

Anthony Cunningham Mr. Anthony Peter Cunningham, (MA (Cambridge), FIA, is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He serves on the Risk and Audit and Actuarial Committees of Liberty Holdings Limited. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries and has over 30 years’ experience in the insurance and investment advisory fields. Areas of expertise and contribution: Actuarial science, international liability management, strategic and liability driven investment, transaction liability management, property investing.

Monhla Hlahla Ms. Monhla Wilma Hlahla is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She was the CEO of Airports Company South Africa until September 2011 and is currently chairman to both the Industrial Development Corporation and Royal Bafokeng Holdings. She holds (BA (Honours) Pomona College, MA in Urban Planning (UCLA School of Architecture and Planning). Areas of expertise and contribution: General business, HR and remuneration, governance.

Mthandazo Moyo Mr. Mthandazo Peter Moyo is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is currently a director of Amabubesi, a diversified investment holding company. He was previously chief executive of Alexander Forbes and also served as the deputy managing director of Old Mutual SA for five years. He is currently a non-executive director of the Transnet board and serves as a member on their audit committee. He is also the chairman of the audit committee in the office of the Auditor General and is a member of the Advisory Council of the Stellenbosch Business School. Areas of expertise and contribution: Insurance, financial services, accounting, general business, governance.

Carol Roskruge Ms. Carol Roskruge is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Areas of expertise and contribution: General business, strategy, commercial and governance.

Sibusiso Sibisi Dr. Sibusiso Patrick Sibisi is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He serves on the Risk Committee of Liberty Holdings Limited. He is the chief executive officer of the CSIR and is a director of Murray and Roberts Limited. Areas of expertise and contribution: General business, insurance, mathematical and computational modeling.

Yunus Suleman Mr. Yunus Suleman is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Suleman is the former chairman of KPMG South Africa. Areas of expertise and contribution: Accounting, banking, fast moving consumer goods and telecoms in Africa.