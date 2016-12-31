Name Description

John Kelly Mr. John M. Kelly OBE, serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was appointed as Senior Independent Director in September 2010 and subsequently as Chairman in December 2015. John brings extensive experience from the gaming and betting industry having previously been a board member of a number of betting companies. With over 30 years’ experience as a director in a wide range of leisure companies, John also has a wealth of experience to draw from in his role as Chairman and leader of the Board. He is Founder and Chief Executive of Gala Coral Group having led a management buy-in from Bass Plc in 1997 and subsequently became Chairman. After founding Gala Coral, he was a board member at Mecca Leisure Limited, the Chairman of Trainline.com and Chairman of Novus Leisure Limited. He was also a board member of the Prince of Wales’ Business in the Community charity. He is Chairman of Kings Park Capital LLP Advisory Board and Kings Park Capital LLP Investment Committee and co-founder of Dunelmia Partners LLP.

Jim Mullen Mr. Jim Mullen serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Jim was appointed as Chief Executive Officer in April 2015 and as a director in May 2015. Jim’s extensive experience in the gaming and betting industry, particularly online gaming, brings valuable insight to lead the Group and implement the strategy to grow our recreational customer base and build scale. He joined the Group in October 2013 as Managing Director of the Digital business. Prior to joining the Group, Jim was Chief Operating Officer for William Hill’s digital operations for three years and held senior positions at the Murray Group, Arc Worldwide and News International where he was Director of Digital Strategy.

Carl Leaver Mr. Carl A. Leaver serves as Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Company. Carl was appointed as Executive Deputy Chairman in November 2016. Carl has a broad range of business leadership and turnaround experience, having driven profitable growth in a variety of consumer-facing industries in the UK and internationally. Prior to the merger with Ladbrokes, Carl was Group Chief Executive of Gala Coral Group from November 2010. Before this, he was director of International, Home and Direct for Marks & Spencer, Chief Executive Officer at DeVere Group PLC, Managing Director of Travel Inn and worked for Nomura International having started his career with Pedigree Petfoods (part of the Mars Inc. Group) as a business planner. He is Non-Executive Chairman of Carluccio’s.

Paul Bowtell Mr. Paul M. Bowtell serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Paul was appointed as Chief Financial Officer in November 2016. Paul is a Chartered Accountant and has extensive experience in the leisure industry and across the UK retail sector and brings significant financial and commercial knowledge to the Board. Prior to the merger with Ladbrokes, Paul was Chief Financial Officer of Gala Coral Group from October 2011. Before this, he was Chief Financial Officer of First Choice Holidays PLC and became Chief Financial Officer of TUI Travel PLC after its merger with First Choice Holidays PLC. He previously held a number of senior positions with Centrica, WHSmith and Forte and was Non-Executive Director at SThree Plc. He is Non-Executive Director and Audit and Risk Committee Chairman of Capita Plc, from which he will step down on 31 May 2017, and Non-Executive Chairman of Alua Hotels.

Mark Clare Mr. Mark S. Clare serves as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mark was appointed as Senior Independent Director in September 2016. Mark brings substantial operational and financial experience to the Board and has a strong background operating in a regulated environment and considerable knowledge of customer-facing businesses. Mark was previously Chief Executive of Barratt Developments plc, an executive director of Centrica plc having also held a number of senior roles both within Centrica plc and British Gas, Trustee of the Building Research Establishment and the UK Green Building Council and Non- Executive Director of BAA plc. He is Non-Executive Chairman of Grainger plc, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of United Utilities Group plc and Non-Executive Director of Premier Marina Holdings Limited.

Annemarie Durbin Ms. Annemarie Verna Florence Durbin serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Annemarie was appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director in January 2017. Annemarie brings broad based international retail, commercial and institutional banking experience. She also brings leadership, talent development, executive remuneration, property, internal audit, crisis management, business continuity, operational excellence and governance capabilities to the Board. She is a qualified lawyer with 25 years’ international banking experience, particularly across Asia, Africa and the Middle East operating at Board and Executive Committee level. She is Non-Executive Director at WHSmith Plc and Santander UK PLC, Chair of the FCA’s Listing Authority Advisory Panel and is an executive leadership coach and a board governance consultant.

Mark Pain Mr. Mark A. Pain serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mark Pain was appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director in December 2015. Mark is a Chartered Accountant and brings a range of skills and experience in financial management, strategic planning, business leadership and change. He also has over 18 years’ experience as a board director in a number of sectors. Mark has held senior executive and board positions at Abbey National plc, was Group Finance Director of Barratt Developments PLC and has also been a Senior Independent Director of Johnston Press plc and Non-Executive Director on the boards of LSL Property Services plc, Punch Taverns plc and Spirit Pub Group plc. He is Non-Executive Chairman of London Square Developments Limited, Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Director of Yorkshire Building Society, Non-Executive Director of Aviva Insurance Ltd and a Trustee of Somerset House.

Stevie Spring Ms. Stevie Spring serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Stevie was appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director in September 2016. Stevie brings extensive skills in marketing, television and advertising as well as broad experience in non-executive roles, particularly as remuneration chair. She is CEO of Future plc and ClearChannel UK and held senior executive roles in international advertising groups. She has been Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee of the Co-operative Group and Chairs the Inspired Thinking Group, tech start-up Kino-mo and BBC Children in Need.