La Comer SAB de CV (LCMRUBC.MX)
LCMRUBC.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
18.30MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
$18.29
Open
$17.95
Day's High
$18.84
Day's Low
$17.94
Volume
252,006
Avg. Vol
547,214
52-wk High
$19.50
52-wk Low
$13.23
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Guillermo Gonzalez Nova
|2002
|Chairman of the Board
|
Carlos Gonzalez Zabalegui
|65
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Luis Felipe Gonzalez Solana
|58
|2009
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Rogelio Garza Garza
|2016
|Chief Financial and Administrative Officer
|
Santiago Garcia Garcia
|63
|Director, Chief Executive Officer of Tiendas Comercial Mexicana SA de CV
|
Rodolfo Jesus Garcia Gomez de Parada
|64
|Corporate Director of Fiscal and Legal Affairs
|
Joaquin Solis Rivera
|77
|2015
|Director, Corporate Director of Labor and Legal Affairs
|
Juan Blanco Fortes
|58
|Real Estate Director
|
Armando Palacios
|54
|2002
|Director of Restaurants California
|
Pablo Jose Gonzalez Guerra
|1992
|Director
|
Miguel Angel Gonzalez Solana
|2012
|Director
|
Luis Felipe Gonzalez Zabalegui
|2007
|Director
|
Luis Jose Guichard Gonzalez
|2009
|Director
|
Jose Ingnacio Llano Gutierrez
|2005
|Independent Director
|
Alberto Guillermo Saavedra Olavarrieta
|2011
|Independent Director
|
Fermin Sobero San Martin
|2002
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Guillermo Gonzalez Nova
|Mr. Guillermo Gonzalez Nova has served as Chairman of the Board of La Comer, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2002. He also serves as Chairman of Controladora Comercial Mexicana, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2002.
|
Carlos Gonzalez Zabalegui
|Mr. Carlos Gonzalez Zabalegui has served as Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer at La Comer, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1992. He also serves as Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Controladora Comercial Mexicana, S.A.B. de C.V. Moreover, he has acted as Independent Director of Grupo Kuo SAB de CV.
|
Luis Felipe Gonzalez Solana
|Mr. Luis Felipe Gonzalez Solana has served as Vice Chairman of the Board of La Comer, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2009. He also serves as Vice Chairman Controladora Comercial Mexicana, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1986. He is also Chief Executive Officer of Restaurantes California.
|
Rogelio Garza Garza
|Mr. Rogelio Garza Garza serves as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of La Comer, S.A.B. de C.V. since March 1, 2016. He started to work in the company from 2011 as Deputy Director of Treasury, taking charge of the areas of Treasury and Investor Relations.
|
Santiago Garcia Garcia
|Mr. Santiago Garcia Garcia serves as Director, Chief Executive Officer of Tiendas Comercial Mexicana SA de CV at La Comer, S.A.B. de C.V. He also serves as Director of Controladora Comercial Mexicana, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2002. He also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Tiendas Comercial Mexicana S A de CV, which is a subsidiary of Controladora Comercial Mexicana, S.A.B. de C.V. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Anahuac and Masters degree in Management from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).
|
Rodolfo Jesus Garcia Gomez de Parada
|Mr. Rodolfo Jesus Garcia Gomez de Parada serves as Corporate Director of Fiscal and Legal Affairs of La Comer, S.A.B. de C.V. He holds a degree in Law and Accounting from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM).
|
Joaquin Solis Rivera
|Mr. Joaquin Solis Rivera serves as Director and Corporate Director of Labor and Legal Affairs of La Comer, S.A.B. de C.V. He also serves as Corporate Director of Legal and Labor Affairs, Director of Controladora Comercial Mexicana, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2009.
|
Juan Blanco Fortes
|
Armando Palacios
|
Pablo Jose Gonzalez Guerra
|Mr. Pablo Jose Gonzalez Guerra has served as Director of La Comer, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1992. He also serves as Directors of Controladora Comercial Mexicana, S.A.B. de C.V.
|
Miguel Angel Gonzalez Solana
|
Luis Felipe Gonzalez Zabalegui
|
Luis Jose Guichard Gonzalez
|Mr. Luis Jose Guichard Gonzalez has served as Director of La Comer, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2009. He also serves as Director of Controladora Comercial Mexicana, S.A.B. de C.V.
|
Jose Ingnacio Llano Gutierrez
|
Alberto Guillermo Saavedra Olavarrieta
|Mr. Alberto Guillermo Saavedra Olavarrieta has served as Independent Director of La Comer, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2011. He also served as Independent Director of Controladora Comercial Mexicana, S.A.B. de C.V. He obtained a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Iberoamericana in 1987 and graduated in Trade Regulation Law from Universidad Panamericana.
|
Fermin Sobero San Martin
