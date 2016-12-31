Name Description

Michael Zimmer Mr. Michael Zimmer is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of LEG Immobilien AG since 2013. He is also Chairman for Executive and Nomination committees at the company. In 1995, he co-founded the CORPUS SIREO real estate group and served as its CEO from 1998 until 2009. Mr. Zimmer has worked as an investor and consultant since 2009. In this context, he is managing partner of FAIR Advisory GmbH & Co. KG and FAIR GmbH. He is also Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Cornelius Foundation.

Thomas Hegel Mr. Thomas Hegel is Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of LEG Immobilien AG since 2013. Between 1977 and 1983, he studied Law at Universitaet zu Koeln, where he passed his First State Examination. After that worked there as Research associate at the Institute for Banking Law until 1984, when he switched to being Trainee lawyer at the Higher Regional Court of Cologne until ` Second State Examination in 1987. Between 1988 and 2002, he held various positions in Deutsche Bau- und Grundstuecks-AG, Bonn, including head of the Housing Industry and Urban Development/West business units. In 2002, Mr. Hegel took up the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Corpus Asset Wohnen GmbH in Duesseldorf, which he held until 2006. Since March 2006, he has been Chief Executive Officer of LEG NRW GmbH, responsible for human resources, law, business support services, IT, revision, compliance, corporate development, corporate communications and the coordination of the corporate divisions. He was Co-Manager of Lancaster GmbH, parent company of the LEG Group, since August 2008. He was Spokesman of the Executive Board of LEG NRW GmbH (CEO) since April 2009. Mr. Hegel currently serves as Member of the Advisory Board of Aareon AG and ista International GmbH, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AVW Assekuranzvermittlung fuer Wohnungswirtschaft GmbH & Co. KG and Member of the Management Board of GdW Bundesverband deutscher Wohnungs- und Immobilienunternehmen e.V., among others.

Stefan Juette Mr. Stefan Juette is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of LEG Immobilien AG since 2013. He holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration from the University of Goettingen, completed vocational training as bank clerk at Stadtsparkasse Hilde and graduated as state certified business economist. In 1980 Mt. Juette started his career at DSL Bank as Department Manager responsible for the residential lending, later moved on to Department Manager responsible for the corporate development and as of 1985 Department Manager responsible for the corporate lending business. Between 1990 and 1994, he worked for the Sparkasse Muenster as Deputy Member of the Management Board and as of 1992 Member of the Management Board responsible for corporate and private clients as well as foreign business. Between 1004 and 2002, Mr. Juette worked for DSL Bank: primarily as Member of the Management Board, since 1997 Spokesman of the Management Board. After the merger of DSL Bank with Deutsche Postbank AG in 2000, he was appointed Member of the Management Board of Deutsche Postbank AG and served as Chairman of the Management Board from 2009 to 2012.

Eckhard Schultz Mr. Eckhard Schultz has served as Vice Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer of LEG Immobilien AG since 2013. He started his education and career as a vocational training as bank clerk between 1985 and 1987. From 1993 until 2001, Mr. Schultz held various positions at the Bayerische Hypotheken- und Wechselbank, Munich, in the Corporate Banking Division and at Roland Berger Strategy Consultants as Project Manager in the Competence Center Financial Services, and in 2002 became Head of Controlling at the former Bayerische Immobilien Group, Munich (Schoerghuber Group). In 2005, Mr. Schultz became Member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (MRICS). Between 2006 and April 2009 he was CFO at Bayerische Bau und Immobilien GmbH & Co. KG (BBIG), the holding company within the Schoerghuber Group responsible for the entire Real Estate Division. On May 1, 2009 he became Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of LEG NRW GmbH with responsibility for finance, treasury, accounting, tax, portfolio management, controlling, risk management and reporting.

Holger Hentschel Mr. Holger Hentschel is Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board of LEG Immobilien AG since 2013. He went through a Vocational training as management assistant for real estate, Neue Heimat NRW, Duesseldorf, and took part-time course in Business Administration/IT, Deutsche Angestellten Akademie (DAA), Duesseldorf. Between 1987 and 1996, Mr. Hentschel served as Employee in the Portfolio Management and Rental Management department, Employee in the Controlling department and Assistant to the Executive Board at LEG Wohnen GmbH. From 1997 until 2008, he worked at various positions for LEG NRW GmbH, including Chief of staff of Corporate Office, Deputy branch manager Duesseldorf, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of LEG Gesellschaft fuer Vertrieb und Mieterprivatisierung mbH, and Officer with power of representation, Portfolio Management division.

Johannes Ludewig Mr. Johannes Ludewig is Member of the Supervisory Board at LEG Immobilien AG. He is a business consultant by profession.