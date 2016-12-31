Name Description

Beat Hess Dr. Beat W. Hess, Ph.D. is Chairman of the Board of Directors (Statutory Chairman) of LafargeHolcim Ltd since May 12, 2016. He was Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of LafargeHolcim Ltd since May 5, 2011. He has been Member of the Governance, Strategy & Sustainable Development Committee and Finance & Audit Committee and he was Member of the Nomination & Compensation Committee until April 17, 2013 at the Company. He served as Non-Executive Director at the Company from May 6, 2010. From 1977 to 2003, he was initially Legal Counsel and subsequently General Counsel for the ABB Group. From 2003 until the end of 2010, he served as Legal Director and Member of the Executive Committee of Royal Dutch Shell, Den Haag until the end of 2010. He is also Member of the Board of Directors of Nestle S.A., Vevey, Switzerland, and as well as Vice-Chairman and Member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Sonova Holding AG, Stafa, Switzerland. He has Law degrees from the Universite de Geneve, Switzerland (1972) and the University of Miami, USA (1976). He also holds a Doctorate in Law (Ph.D.) from the Universite de Fribourg in Switzerland, which he obtained in 1977.

Bruno Lafont Mr. Bruno Lafont is Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors at LafargeHolcim Ltd since July 10, 2015. He was elected to the Board of Lafarge S.A. in 2005, became Chief Executive Officer in 2006, and served as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge S.A. from 2007 to 2015 and is therefore considered non-independent according to the definition of the Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance. He is Honorary Chairman of Lafarge S.A. He joined Lafarge in 1983 and subsequently held various positions in finance and international operations. In 1995, he was appointed Group Executive Vice President, Finance; in 1998, President of the Gypsum Division; and in 2003, Chief Operating Officer. He is a director of EDF, France, and ArcelorMittal, Luxemburg. He is a Member of the Executive Committee of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), where he co-chairs the Energy Efficiency in Buildings project. He also chairs the Energy and Climate Change working group of the European Round Table of Industrialists (ERT) and the Sustainable Development Commission of MEDEF (French Business Confederation) and is a Board Member of AFEP (French Large Companies Association). He is special adviser to the mayor of Chongqing, China. He is a graduate of the Hautes Etudes Commerciales Business School (HEC Paris) and Ecole Nationale d’Administration (ENA Paris).

Eric Olsen Mr. Eric Olsen is Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee at LafargeHolcim Ltd since July 10, 2015. He joined Lafarge North America Inc. in 1999 as Senior Vice-President Strategy and Development. In 2001, he was appointed President of the Cement Division for the Northeast Region of North America and Senior Vice-President Purchasing for Lafarge North America Inc. He was appointed Chief Finance Officer of Lafarge North America Inc. in 2004. He was appointed Executive Vice President for Organization and Human Resources and became a member of the Executive Committee in 2007. As of September 1, 2013, he was appointed Executive Vice-President Operations. He is a member of the Supervisory Board of Cimpress N.V. (The Netherlands). He is a graduate in finance and accounting of the University of Colorado and holds a Masters of Business Administration degree awarded by the École des Hautes Études Commerciales (HEC).

Ron Wirahadiraksa Mr. Ron Wirahadiraksa was Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Committee at LafargeHolcim Ltd from December 1, 2015 to February 1, 2018. He joined the Philips group in 1987. He became Chief Financial Officer at LG. Philips LCD in South Korea in 1999, during which time he shared operating leadership with the Korean CEO. He also led the 2004 initial public offering of LG. Philips LCD on the Korean and New York Stock Exchanges and supported the significant growth and market leadership of the company. He became Chief Financial Officer at Philips Healthcare in 2008 and in 2011 he took over as CFO for the Philips Group. He graduated with a Doctoral in Business Economics from the Free University of Amsterdam, the Netherlands. He also graduated as a Certified Registered Controller from the Free University of Amsterdam.

Urs Bleisch Mr. Urs Bleisch is Member of the Executive Committee, responsible Performance and Cost of LafargeHolcim Ltd since September 30, 2014. Urs Bleisch joined Holcim in 1994 as Head IT of Holcim Switzerland. From 2000 onward, he assumed Group-wide responsibility for Information Technology and was instrumental in the development and implementation of the global IT strategy of the Holcim Group. Since 2011, he has managed the Information and Knowledge Management function at Holcim Group Support Ltd. As of September 1, 2012 he was appointed CEO of Holcim Group Services Ltd and of Holcim Technology Ltd. He lead the global functions Customer Excellence (Marketing & Commercial), Aggregates & Construction Materials, Logistics, Cement Manufacturing, CAPEX Projects, Sustainable Development, Alternative Fuels and Resources, Innovation (including Knowledge Management), and the Program Management Office (PMO) for the Holcim Leadership Journey.

Pascal Casanova Mr. Pascal Casanova is Member of the Executive Committee, Regional Head North America and Mexico of LafargeHolcim Ltd since August 5, 2016. He was Region Head Latin America of LafargeHolcim Ltd since July 10, 2015. He was hired in 1999 as Technical Director for Lafarge and was subsequently appointed Head of R&D and Industrial Performance of the Roofing activity based in the UK. In 2005, he directed the international activity of Roofing Components headquartered in Oberursel, Germany, ensuring the development of production and international sales, particularly in Malaysia, USA, South Africa, Brazil, and Western/Eastern Europe. In 2008, he was appointed Head of R&D of the Lafarge Group. In 2012 he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge France. He is a graduate of the Ecole Polythechnique in civil engineering and holds a PhD in Materials and Structures from the Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chassees.

Roland Koehler Mr. Roland Koehler is Member of the Executive Committee, Region Head Europe, Australia/New Zealand and Trading of LafargeHolcim Ltd since August 5, 2016. He has been Region Head Europe of LafargeHolcim Ltd since September 1, 2012. This region consists of Western (excluding the United Kingdom), Central, Eastern, and Southeastern Europe, as well as the CIS/Caspian region. Prior to that, he served as Member of the Executive Committee with responsibility for Europe excluding the United Kingdom at the Company from March 15, 2010. He acted as Chief Executive Officer of Holcim Group Support Ltd till August 31, 2012. He has been Corporate Functional Manager and responsible for Corporate Strategy and Risk Management of the Company. He joined building materials group Hunziker (Switzerland) in 1988 as Head of Finance and Administration and transferred to Holcim Group Support Ltd as a management consultant in 1994. From 1995 to 1998, he was Head of Corporate Controlling and from 1999 to end 2001 Head of Business Risk Management. Since 2002, he headed Corporate Strategy & Risk Management. Effective January 1, 2005, he was promoted to Corporate Functional Manager responsible for Corporate Strategy & Risk Management. He is a graduate in Business Administration from Universitaet Zuerich.

Martin Kriegner Dr. Martin Kriegner is Member of the Executive Committee, Region Head India and South East Asia of LafargeHolcim Ltd since August 5, 2016. He is a graduate from the Vienna University with a Doctorate in Law and he obtained an MBA at the University of Economics in Vienna. Martin Kriegner joined Lafarge in 1990 and became the CEO of Lafarge Perlmooser AG, Austria in 1998. He moved to India as CEO of the Lafarge Cement operations in 2002 and later served as Regional President Cement for Asia, based in Kuala Lumpur. In 2012, he was appointed CEO of Lafarge India for the Cement, RMX and Aggregates. In July 2015 he became Area Manager Central Europe for LafargeHolcim operations and was appointed Head of India effective March 1, 2016.

Gerard Kuperfarb Mr. Gerard Kuperfarb is Member of the Executive Committee, Responsible for Growth and Innovation at LafargeHolcim Ltd since July 10, 2015. He began his career in 1983 as an Engineer at the Centre de Mise en Forme des Matériaux (CEMEF) of the École des mines de Paris, before joining the Composite Materials Division at Ciba group in 1986, where he held sales and marketing positions. In 1989, he joined a strategy consulting firm in Brussels and Paris. He joined Lafarge in 1992 as Marketing Director for the Refractories business and then became Vice-President for Strategy at Lafarge Specialty Materials. In 1996, he became Vice-President of Ready-Mix Concrete Strategy in Paris. In 1998, he was appointed Vice-President/General Manager for the Aggregates & Concrete Business in southwest Ontario (Canada) before heading the Performance group at Lafarge Construction Materials in North America in 2001. He joined the Aggregates & Concrete Division in Paris as Senior Vice-President of Performance in 2002. From 2005 to August 2007, he was President of the Aggregates & Concrete Business for eastern Canada. On September 1, 2007, he became Executive Vice-President, Co-President of the Aggregates & Concrete Business, and a member of the Executive Committee of the Lafarge Group and since January 1, 2012 executive Vice-President Innovation of Lafarge. He graduated from the École des mines de Nancy (France). He also holds a Master’s degree in Materials Science from the École des mines de Paris and an MBA from the Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC).

Caroline Luscombe Ms. Caroline Luscombe is Member of the Executive Committee, Responsible for Organization and Human Resources of LafargeHolcim Ltd since July 1, 2016. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in German from the University College, London. Caroline Luscombe joined LafargeHolcim from Syngenta where she was Head of Human Resources since January 2010 and a member of the Executive Committee. Prior to joining Syngenta, Caroline held senior HR roles in the financial and healthcare businesses of the GE Group, and in the specialty chemical company, Laporte plc.

Oliver Osswald Mr. Oliver Osswald is Member of the Executive Committee, Regional Head Central and South America of LafargeHolcim Ltd since August 5, 2016. He holds an MBA from the Harvard Business School. Oliver Osswald joined Holcim Apasco in Mexico in 1995. He has been responsible for a number of plants in Switzerland and in Germany between 1999 and 2005. From 2005 to 2010, he held management and marketing positions in Holcim Switzerland. He was appointed Commercial Director for Holcim Apasco in Mexico in 2012 before being appointed Country Head for Argentina in 2014.

Saad Sebbar Mr. Saad Sebbar is Member of the Executive Committee, Region Head Middle East Africa at LafargeHolcim Ltd since July 10, 2015. Before joining Lafarge, he worked as an Investment Advisor and then as a Management and Organization Consultant. He joined Lafarge in 1997 as a Plant Manager and subsequently held several other positions in operations. In 2002, he was appointed Managing Director of Lafarge-Titan Egypt. From 2004 to 2008, he held the position of Managing Director of Herakles General Company in Greece, and then became East Asia Regional President with responsibility for South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, and the Philippines. In 2012, he was appointed country Chief Executive Officer for Lafarge Morocco. He is an aeronautics engineer and graduated from the ESSEC Business School in Paris.

Bertrand Collomb Mr. Bertrand Collomb is Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors at LafargeHolcim Ltd since July 10, 2015. He is a Member of the Finance & Audit Committee. He is Honorary Chairman of Lafarge S.A., served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge S.A. from 1989 to 2003, as Chairman from 2003 to 2007, and as Director until 2012. He joined Lafarge in 1975 and held various positions, including Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge in North America from 1985 to 1988. He founded the Center for Management Research at the École Polytechnique in Paris, France. He is also a founding member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), of which he was Chairman from 2004 to 2005. He was a Member of the Board of Directors of Total S.A., Courbevoie, France, of DuPont, Wilmington, Delaware, USA and of ATCO Group, Calgary, Canada until May 2015. His other mandates include that he is Member of the “Institut de France” and was Chairman of the “Académie des sciences morales et politiques.” He is graduate of the École Polytechnique and the École des Mines in Paris, France, he also holds a French law degree and a PhD in Management from the University of Texas, USA.

Philippe Dauman Mr. Philippe Dauman is a Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors at LafargeHolcim Ltd since July 10, 2015. He was a Member of the Board of Directors of Lafarge S.A. from 2007 to 2015 and was also Chairman of the Strategy, Investment and Sustainable Development Committee and a Member of the Corporate Governance and Nominations Committee of Lafarge S.A. until 2015. He is Member of the Board of Directors, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Viacom, New York, USA. He began his career working for the New York law firm Shearman & Sterling, where he became partner. He was General Counsel and Secretary of the Board of Directors of Viacom from 1993 to 1998, Executive Vice President from 1995 to 2000, and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors from 1996 to 2000. He was a Member of the Board of Lafarge North America from 1997 to 2006. In 2000, he became Joint Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of DND Capital Partners LLC, New York NY, USA. His other mandates include that he is a Member of the Board of National Amusements, Dedham, MA, USA, Member of the Board of Directors of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association, Washington, D.C., USA, Member of the Executive Committee of Lenox Hill Hospital, New York NY, USA, Member of the Dean’s Council at Columbia Law School, New York NY, USA, Member of the Business Roundtable, Washington, D.C., USA, Co-Chairman of the Partnership for New York, New York NY, USA, Member of the Board of Directors of the Kipp Foundation, San Francisco CA, USA, and Member of the Paley Media Council, New York NY, USA. He received his college degree from Yale University and his law degree from Columbia University School of Law.

Paul Desmarais Mr. Paul Desmarais, Jr. is Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directorsof LafargeHolcim Ltd since July 10, 2015. He was a Member of the Board of Directors of Lafarge S.A. from 2008 to 2015 and was also a Member of its Strategy, Investment and Sustainable Development Committee until 2015. He is Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Power Corporation of Canada and Executive Co-Chairman of Power Financial Corporation, both located in Montréal, Canada. He joined Power Corporation in 1981 and assumed the position of Vice-President the following year. In 1984, he led the creation of Power Financial to consolidate Power Corporation’s major financial holdings, as well as Pargesa Holding SA, Geneva, Switzerland, under a single corporate entity. He served as Vice-President of Power Financial from 1984 to 1986, as President and Chief Operating Officer from 1986 to 1989, as Executive Vice-Chairman from 1989 to 1990, as Executive Chairman from 1990 to 2005, as Chairman of the Executive Committee from 2006 to 2008 and as Executive Co-Chairman from 2008 until today. He also served as Vice-Chairman of Power Corporation from 1991 to 1996. He was named Chairman and Co-CEO of Power Corporation in 1996. From 1982 to 1990, he was a member of the Management Committee of Pargesa Holding SA and in 1991, Executive Vice Chairman and then Executive Chairman of the Management Committee. In 2003, he was appointed Co-Chief Executive Officer and in 2013 named Chairman of the Board. He also serves on the Board of Directors of several Power group companies, including Power Corporation of Canada, Power Financial Corporation, Great-West Lifeco Inc., Winnipeg, Canada, and its major subsidiaries, IGM Financial Inc., Winnipeg, Canada, and among others. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University, Montréal, Canada, and an MBA from the European Institute of Business Administration (INSEAD), Paris, France.

Oscar Fanjul Mr. Oscar Fanjul is Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors at LafargeHolcim Ltd since July 10, 2015. He is a Member of the Strategy & Sustainable Development and of the Nomination, Compensation and Governance Committees. He is also Independent Director and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lafarge S.A., chairs its Corporate Governance and Nominations Committee and its Remunerations Committee, and is a Member of the Audit Committee and the Strategy, Investment and Sustainable Development Committee of Lafarge S.A. He was elected to the Board of Directors of Lafarge S.A. in 2005. He began his career working for the industrial holding INI, Madrid, Spain. He was Chairman founder and CEO of Repsol, S.A., Madrid, Spain. He has also been Chairman of Hidroeléctrica del Cantábrico, S.A., Oviedo, Spain and of Deoleo S.A., Madrid, Spain. Oscar Fanjul is Vice Chairman of Omega Capital, Madrid, Spain and his other mandates include that he is a Member of the Boards of Marsh & McLennan Companies, New York NY, USA, Acerinox S.A., Madrid, Spain, and Ferrovial S.A., Madrid, Spain. He has also been a board member of the London Stock Exchange, Unilever, London/Rotterdam, UK/ Netherlands, and Areva, Courbevoie, France. He holds a PhD in Economics.

Alexander Gut Dr. Alexander Gut is Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of LafargeHolcim Ltd since May 5, 2011. From 1991 to 2001, he was with KPMG in Zurich and London and from 2001 to 2003 with Ernst & Young in Zurich, being promoted to Partner in 2002. From 2003 to 2007 he was a Partner with KPMG in Zurich, being promoted to the Executive Committee of KPMG Switzerland in 2005. He is the Founder and Managing Partner of Gut Corporate Finance AG, an independent corporate finance advisory firm in Zurich. Since May 2010 he has been Member of the Board of Directors of Adecco S.A., Cheserex, Switzerland. He is also a Member of the Board of Directors of SIHAG Swiss Industrial Holding Ltd. He holds a Doctorate degree in Business Administration (Dr. oec. publ.) from Universitaet Zuerich, Switzerland, and is a Swiss Certified Accountant.

Gerard Lamarche Mr. Gerard Lamarche is a Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of LafargeHolcim Ltd since July 10, 2015. He has been a Member of the Board of Directors of Lafarge S.A. since 2012 and also a Member of the Audit Committee and is a Member of the Strategy, Investment and Sustainable Development Committee. He is Managing Director of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA, Brussels, Belgium. He began his career in 1983 with Deloitte Haskins & Sells, Brussels, Belgium, and became a M&A consultant in the Netherlands in 1987. In 1988, he joined Société Générale de Belgique, Brussels, Belgium as Investment Manager, became Controller in 1989, and Advisor to the Director of Strategic Planning in 1992. From 1995 to 1997, he was the Secretary of the Executive Committee of Suez, Paris, France, and was later appointed Senior Vice President in charge of Planning, Control and Accounting. In 2000, he joined NALCO (US subsidiary of the Suez Group based in Naperville Il, USA) as Member of the Board, Senior Executive Vice President, and CFO. He was appointed CFO of the Suez Group in 2003. He is Director of Legrand, Limoges, France, of Total SA, Paris, France, and of SGS, Geneva, Switzerland. He holds a Bachelor of Economics from the University of Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, with specialization in Business Administration and Management. He also completed the Advanced Management Program for Suez Group Executives at INSEAD Business School, Fontainebleau, France and took part in the 1998-1999 Wharton International Forum, Global Leadership Series.

Adrian Loader Mr. Adrian W. Loader is Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors at LafargeHolcim Ltd since 2006. He is Member of the Nomination, Governance & Compensation Committee at the Company. He began his career at Bowater in 1969 and joined Shell the following year. Until 1998, he held various management positions in Latin America, Asia, Europe and on corporate level. In 1998, he was appointed President of Shell Europe Oil Products and became Director for Strategic Planning, Sustainable Development and External Affairs in 2004. Since 2005, he was Director of the Strategy and Business Development Directorate of Royal Dutch Shell and became President and Chief Executive Officer of Shell Canada in 2007, retiring from Shell at the end of the year. In January 2008, he joined the Board of Toronto-based Candax Energy Inc. and was Chairman until June 2010. He then served as Chairman of Compton Petroleum, Calgary, until August 2012. He is currently Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oracle Coalfields, London as well as Member of the International Advisory Board of GardaWorld, Montreal, Canada and as a Member of the Board of Directors of Sherritt International Corporation, Toronto, Canada; and as a Member of the Board of Alderon Iron Ore, Montreal, Canada. He holds an Honors Degree in History of Cambridge University and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development.

Juerg Oleas Mr. Juerg Oleas is Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of LafargeHolcim Ltd since May 12, 2016, He was elected to the Board of Directors of LafargeHolcim Ltd (then “Holcim Ltd”) in 2014, retired from the Holcim Ltd Board in the context of the LafargeHolcim Ltd merger closing effective 10 July 2015 and was re-elected at the AGM 2016. He holds an MSc in mechanical engineering from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich, Switzerland. He is CEO of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, a Düsseldorf-based mechanical engineering company listed on Germany’s MDAX stock index. Jürg Oleas has been a member of the GEA Group Executive Board since joining the company in May 2001. Initially responsible for the Group’s chemical activities, he was appointed CEO of GEA Group on November 1, 2004. Before joining the GEA Group, he spent nearly 20 years with ABB and the Alstom Group, where he held several management positions. He is a member of the Board of RUAG Holding AG, Bern, Switzerland.

Nassef Sawiris Mr. Nassef Sawiris is Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of LafargeHolcim Ltd since July 10, 2015. He was a Member of the Board of Directors of Lafarge S.A. from 2008 to 2015 and was a Member of the Corporate Governance and Nominations Committee, Member of the Remunerations Committee and Member of the Strategy, Investment and Sustainable Development Committee of Lafarge S.A. until 2015. Nassef Sawiris is the Chief Executive Officer of OCI N.V. He joined the Orascom Group in 1982, became the Chief Executive Officer of OCI N.V.’s predecessor, Orascom Construction Industries (OCI S.A.E.), in 1998 and was also appointed Chairman of OCI S.A.E. in 2009. He was appointed Chairman of Orascom Construction Limited in 2015. He is a Member of the Cleveland Clinic’s International Leadership Board Executive Committee since 2011, and in 2013 he became a Member of the University of Chicago’s Board of Trustees. He has also previously served on the Boards of the Egyptian Stock Exchange and NASDAQ Dubai. His other mandates include that he is a Member of the Board of BESIX Group, Brussels, Belgium, and of OCI Partners LP, Delaware, USA. He holds a Bachelor of Economics from the University of Chicago.

Thomas Schmidheiny Dr. Thomas M. Schmidheiny is Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors at LafargeHolcim Ltd since 2003. He was Member of the Nomination & Compensation Committee of the Company until July 10, 2015. He began his career in 1970 as Technical Director with Cementos Apasco and was appointed to the Executive Committee of Holcim in 1976, where he held the office of Chairman from 1978 until 2001. He was appointed to the Board of Directors of Holcim Ltd in 1978 and became Chairman of the Board in 1984 until 2003. His other mandates include that he is a Chairman of the Board of Directors of Spectrum Value Management Ltd and of Schweizerische Cement-Industrie-Aktiengesellschaft, both in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland and a Member of the Board of Abraaj Holdings, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He studied mechanical engineering at Eidgenoessische Technische Hochschule Zuerich (the ETH Zurich) and complemented his studies with an MBA from the IMD Lausanne (1972). In 1999, he was awarded an honorary doctorate for his services in the field of sustainable development from Tufts University, Massachusetts, United States of America.

Hanne Sorensen Ms. Hanne Birgitte Breinbjerg Sorensen is Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of LafargeHolcim Ltd in 2013. She is member of the Nominating, Governance and Compensation Committees at the company until July 10, 2015. Until the end of the year 2013, she was the CEO of Maersk Tankers, Copenhagen and as of January 1, 2014 she is the CEO of Damco, another company of the A.P. Moller-Maersk Group. She holds a Master of Science degree in Business Economy from the University of Aarhus.