N Mahesh Mr. N Mahesh is Chief Manager of the company. He is a Chief Manager (Credit Monitoring, Non Core Monitoring, PR & Publicity, Project Finance - Marketing).

Savita Singh Ms. Savita Singh is Non-Executive Director of LIC Housing Finance Ltd., since May 2012. She is a partner with the Real Estate team of the Firm Khaitan & Co. and is experienced in all kinds of property transactions, litigations arising out of property transactions and allied matters. She is a Masters of Arts and an LLB from Mumbai University (2001). Ms. Singh is a post graduate in English Literature from Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra (Haryana) and a Law Graduate from Mumbai University, Mumbai. She also has professional affiliates with the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa. Her experience includes drafting real estate transactional documents of all kind of general Real Estate advisory work; due diligence of properties; handling litigations arising out of property transactions; and allied matters. Ms. Savita Singh has advised various owners, buyers, developers, corporate houses, individuals, domestic investors and foreign investors’ regarding transactions related to immovable properties and various issues related thereto including structuring. In addition to drafting the documents, she is also experienced in negotiating the same. She has also advised on Real Estate transactions in respect of commercial/retail complexes, multiplexes, hotel premises, redevelopment projects, serviced apartments, Special Economic Zones, InformationTechnology/Information Technology Enabled Services Parks and also Integrated Township Projects. She is experienced in Foreign Direct Investments in immovable property and has also advised as to Indian Law during the offer for subscription of units representing a Business Trust by way of an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in Singapore.

Dharmendra Bhandari Dr. Dharmendra Bhandari is Non-Executive Independent Director of LIC Housing Finance Ltd., with effect from 19 August 2014. He has served as a member of the Faculty of Commerce in the University of Rajasthan, Jaipur. He has a PhD in Commerce and is also a qualified Chartered Accountant. He has more than 30 years of academic and professional experience in the financial sector. Dr. Bhandari has served as the Sole Consultant to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) that was set up by the Government of India for Enquiry into Irregularities in Securities and Banking Transactions (1992 – 93), where he assisted in writing the report, strengthening the systems and fixing accountability. In 1994, he was appointed as Officer on Special Duty (1994 – 95) with the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai. He was also associated with the Department of Supervision for supervision of banks in India, including the overseas operations of Indian Banks and the branches of foreign banks in India, and in setting up market intelligence for surveillance and monitoring of banking system in India. He was also a member of the Central Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Dr. Bhandari has served as Director of several public sector banks such as Dena Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Bank of Baroda, and is currently a director on the Boards of JP Morgan Mutual Fund (India) Pvt Ltd, SBI Capital Markets, and several other financial institutions in the country. He has also served as Director on the Board of several companies such as Tata Timken, Birla Corp, and others. Apart from his ambitious pursuits in the fields of economics and finance, Dr. Bhandari has also authored several books, prominent among them being R K Laxman – The Uncommon Man, Mosaic of Faith – Places of Worship in India and Nani Palkhivala, God’s Gift to India (Biography by a friend).

Jagdish Capoor Mr. Jagdish C. Capoor is Non-Executive Independent Director of LIC Housing Finance Ltd since May 2012. He has served RBI for 39 years in various capacities and finally retired as Deputy Governor in 2001. During his tenure as Deputy Governor he was appointed Chairman of Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corpn and also Chairman of RBI Note Mudran Ltd. (currency printing). These were concurrent charges. He was also appointed on Boards of several banks like Bank of Baroda, National Housing Bank, Exim Bank, Infrastructure Development and Finance Co Ltd, State Bank of India and National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development. While with RBI, he was deputed to Unit Trust of India to take over as Chairman temporarily for a year in 1996. After retirement from RBI, he served as Chairman of HDFC Bank, Agriculture Finance Corporation and the Bombay Stock Exchange. Presently he is serving on several corporate boards – prominent among them being Manappuram Finance Ltd., LIC Pension Fund Ltd. and BanyanTree Bank in Mauritius. He is also member of the Board of Governors, Indian Institute of Management, Indore.

V. Kukreja Shri. V. K. Kukreja is Non-Executive Independent Director of LIC Housing Finance Ltd., with effect from 19 August 2015. He is a Chartered Accountant by profession with a vast experience in the area of accounts, finance, fund management, portfolio management, research analytics& reporting and information technology. He has held various coveted and responsible positions throughout his career and has always added value to his erstwhile job role before moving on to the next position in order to continue to add value to his next job role. He started his career as an Accounts Officer and worked for National Textile Corporation and Central Electronics Ltd. (Ministry of Science and Technology) respectively in brief tenures. He joined Life Insurance Corporation of India (LICI) as Direct Recruit Officer (CA Batch) in Jan 1983. By 1996 he had been elevated to the post of Dy. General Manager in LIC Mutual Fund. In the year 2005 he was made Chief (Investment operations) in the Mumbai Head office of LICI where he managed Equity, Debt and G-Secs Portfolios and also managed the entire treasury operations. He also rose to become the Executive Director (Investment- RMR) in 2009 and established new Dept. Risk Management and Research. He retired from services of LIC of India as Executive Director on 30.09.2012. Shri. V. K. Kukreja has also been Nominee Director on the boards of various companies in sectors such as Power Generation & Distributions, Commodity Exchange, Co-operative Housing Finance and Brokerage. He was also a committee member on Committees of various Companies/ Funds, in sectors such as Private Equity, Infrastructure, IRDA etc. Global exposure:- Shri Kukreja participated in various international conferences like Deutsche Bank international credit market conference 2005 South Africa, 2nd Treasury offsite Macau, Hong Kong 2009 Birla Sunlife AMC. Shri Kukreja visited Bahrain in 2008 and formulated investment policy for LIC Bahrain office.

Ameet Patel Mr. Ameet N. Patel is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He was appointed as Independent Director of LIC Housing Finance Ltd. on 19.08.2015. He qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1986 with a rank at the all India level and has been in private practice since then. He did his articleship with a reputed firm – S.V. Ghatalia & Associates. Currently, he is a partner at Manohar Chowdhry & Associates. He has spent a large part of his professional career dealing with taxation matters and in the past few years, he has focused on tax matters of FIIs, Banks, Mutual Funds, QFIs and now FPIs. His core practice consists of tax planning, appeals and representations and Information Technology related issues. Lately, he has been focusing on tax related issues pertaining to the financial services sector – particularly FPIs and also NRIs. He is a member of the Finance & Taxation Panel of CII’s Maharashtra Region. He is also a member of the Journal Committee, International Tax Committee, HR & TI Committee and Chairman of Taxation Committee of Bombay Chartered Accountants’ Society (which is a voluntary body of CAs with about 8,600 members from across India). He was an elected member of the Managing Committee of the Bombay Chartered Accountants’ Society from 1998-99 to 2010-11 and has held various posts viz. Hon. Treasurer, Hon. Joint Secretary for several years and headed the organisation in 2009-10 as its President. Has been a member on various committees such as Taxation, Indirect Tax, Journal, Seminar, Public Relations, Professional Development and Information Technology. He is an independent non executive director of B4U Television Network India Ltd and B4U Broadband India Pvt Ltd. and also the chairman of the audit committees of both these companies. He has been actively involved with the activities of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and has been a regular speaker at various seminars and conferences organised by the ICAI, BCAS.

T. Rao Mr. T. V. Rao is Non-Executive Independent Director of LIC Housing Finance Ltd., since August 2013. He is an Associate Member of Indian Institute of Bankers and is a career Banker with specialisation in Corporate Finance, Treasury Management and Mortgage backed Securitisation. In his career spanning over three decades, he has experience in general banking, corporate finance and Treasury Management. He has headed the Treasuries of National housing Bank, SIDBI and Exim Bank. In his last assignment, he spearheaded Exim Bank’s activities related to capacity building and value addition in international trade through focussed seminars/ programmes on a gamut of issues; net working with National and International agencies connected with foreign trade. Mr. Rao has widely travelled representing the institutions he was working from time to time and participated in various international seminars on topics like Mortgage backed Securitisation, Derivative Products, Structured Finance etc. He was a member of the International Trade Committee of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry. He is an Independent Director on the Board of NATCO Pharma Ltd., Hyderabad Electronica Finance Ltd., Pune, Canfin Homes Ltd., Bangalore, STCI Finance Ltd., Mumbai, Kisan Mouldings Ltd., Mumbai and Public Representative Director on the Board of BgSE Financials Ltd., Bangalore.