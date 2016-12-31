Name Description

William Corcoran Mr. William J. Corcoran is an Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation. He was Vice Chairman of Jarislowsky Fraser Limited, a registered investment counseling firm, from 2001 to 2015. He was Vice Chairman of the Ontario Pension Board from 1991 to 2001 and prior to that was a Managing Director of Scotia McLeod, an investment banking firm. He received a BA and a LLB from the University of Toronto.

William McNeil Mr. William H. McNeil is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. Mr. McNeil became President and CEO of LIORC on September 1, 2016. He was a Managing Director and Senior Mining Engineer of The Bank of Nova Scotia from 1995 to 2016. Mr. McNeil holds a MBA from the University of Western Ontario and a B.Sc. from Queen’s University.

Alan Thomas Mr. Alan R. Thomas is a Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Prior to retiring, Mr. Thomas held the position of Chief Financial Officer of ShawCor Ltd., an energy services firm, from 2000 to 2006. He was the Chief Financial Officer of Noranda Inc. from 1987 to 1998. Mr. Thomas is a CPA, CA and holds a B. Comm. from the University of Toronto.

James McCartney Mr. James C. McCartney is Executive Vice President, Secretary, Director of the Company. Mr. McCartney is a retired partner of McCarthy T´etrault. He has extensive experience in the mining area. He served in various management roles at McCarthy T´etrault, including Chairman. He received a B.Comm. and a LLB from the University of Toronto, and was called to the bar in Ontario in 1966.

Sandra Rosch Ms. Sandra Louise Rosch is Executive Vice President, Director of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation. Ms. Rosch is President of Stonecrest Capital Inc., an independent Canadian restructuring firm. She has 33 years’ experience in financial restructuring, mergers and acquisitions and financing transactions. She was an investment banker with Scotia Capital Inc. from 1994 to 2001. She received a MBA from the University of Western Ontario and a B. Comm. from McMaster University.

Mark Fuller Mr. Mark J. Fuller is Independent Director of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation. Mr. Fuller is President and Chief Executive Officer of Ontario Pension Board, the administrator of the Ontario Public Service Pension Plan. He joined the Ontario Pension Board in 1999. He received a LLB from the University of Western Ontario in 1983 and was called to the bar in Ontario in 1985.

Duncan Jackman Mr. Duncan N. R. Jackman is an Independent Director of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation. Mr. Jackman is Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of E-L Financial Corporation Limited, an investment and insurance holding company. He has been a director of E-L Financial Corporation Limited since 1997. He holds a BA from McGill University.