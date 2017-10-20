Name Description

Nelson Jose Hubner Moreira Mr. Nelson Jose Hubner Moreira serves as the Chairman of the Board of Light S.A. since April 28, 2016. He was Director-General of the Brazilian Electricity Regulatory Agency (ANEEL) between 2009 and 2013, and Minister of Mines and Energy between 2007 and 2008. He holds a Bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering from the Universidade Federal Fluminense and a graduate degree in Mathematics from Centro Universitario de Brasilia.

Ana Marta Horta Veloso Ms. Ana Marta Horta Veloso serves as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Business Development Officer, Investor Relations Officer of Light SA. since April 28, 2016. Prior to this, she was Director of the company. Previously, she was Director at the firm from March 22, 2010 to 2011. She joined Equatorial Energia in 2008 as an executive officer. She has been an alternate member on the Boards of Light SA and Light SESA since 2006. Between 2006 and 2008, she worked at UBS Pactual, where she managed the funds of the former partners of Pactual, focusing on long-term investments. Earlier, she worked for 12 years at the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) in several functions, primarily in capital markets, conducting equity operations and tracking the portfolio positions of BNDESPAR. She has served on the Board of Directors of several companies, including Klabin SA (2003/2004), CVRD, Acesita SA (2003/2004), Valepar SA (2003), Net Servicos de Comunicacao SA (1999). Between August 2000 and August 2001, she worked as Senior Analyst in the equity research area of Banco Pactual, covering the energy, sanitation and media sectors. She is Member of the Board of CEMAR. She has degree in Economics from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais and a Masters degree in Industrial Economics from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro.

Marcelo Pedreira de Oliveira Mr. Marcelo Pedreira de Oliveira serves as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Light S.A. since April 28, 2016. Since 2006, he has worked at the FIP Brasil Energia group. Between 1997 and 2004, he was an Officer at SEB and assistant to the Vice-CEO at Cemig. He was CEO of Eletronet, Empresa de Infovias, and Way Brasil Telecomunicações. He was also CFO and Investor Relations Officer of Eletronet S.A. and Consórcio da Usina Hidrelétrica de Aimorés. He is a member of the Board of Directors of the following companies: Cemig, Eletronet, Way Brasil, Consórcio Aimorés, AES Communications Rio, Intesa, Tevisa and Small Hydroelectric Power Plant Rio do Braço and Chairman of the Fiscal Council of Eletropaulo. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Universidade Candido Mendes and an MBA in Finance from IBMEC.

Claudio Bernardo Guimaraes de Moraes Mr. Claudio Bernardo Guimaraes de Moraes serves as Chief Financial Officer of Light SA since December 11, 2015. Prior to this, he served as Business Development Officer and Member of the Executive Board of the company. He has been Light’s Business Development Officer since February 2015. Between 1984 and 2015 he worked at the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) as an Executive Manager and Head of Department (1993-2003), monitoring, among others, the mining, metallurgy, steel and cement sectors, and as Superintendent of Indirect Operations (2003-2015). He was a member of several Boards of Directors, including CVRD, ETH Bioenergia and Odebrecht Agroindustrial. He holds a Bachelors degree in Accounting from Universidade Candido Mendes and an Executive MBA in Finance from IBMEC.

Dalmer Alves de Souza Mr. Dalmer Alves de Souza serves as the Chief Engineering Officer of Light S.A. since April 4, 2016. At Light, he acted as the Head of the Commercial and Field Work Superintendence, and worked in the Distribution Superintendence from 2014 to 2016. He holds a Bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering from Universidade Veiga de Almeida - UVA, an Executive MBA in Business Management from IBMEC Business School (2007), and graduate degrees in Oil and Gas Engineering from Universidade Federal Fluminense (2006) and in Project Economical and Financial Analysis from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) (2000).

Ronald Cavalcante de Freitas Mr. Ronald Cavalcante de Freitas serves as Chief Communications Officer of Light SA since December 11, 2015. He worked as the editor of Revista Época in Brasília and afterwards as the coordinator of social communications in the Ministry of Tourism until 2011. Between 2011 and 2015, he worked as the coordinator of social communications in the Ministry of Development, Industry and International Commerce, as th4 sub-secretary of social communications in the Government of Minas Gerais and Communication advisor of Cemig’s CEO. He holds a Bachelors degree in Communications from the Universidade Federal do Ceara.

Wilson Couto Oliveira Mr. Wilson Couto Oliveira serves as Chief Commercial Officer of Light S.A. since April 4, 2016. He has over 28 years of experience in the electricity sector, occupying positions such as CEO in Energisa MT since 2014, Technical - Commercial Director of ENERGISA Paraíba from 2010 to 2014, Technical - Commercial Director of ENERGISA Sergipe from 2008 to 2010 and Director of Territorial Management COELBA from 2000 to 2008. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from the Universidade Federal da Bahia, an MBA in Management for Executives of the Electricity Sector - CEADE III , the Faculty of Economics and Business Administration of Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP), an MBA in Business Administration from the Universidade Salvador-UNIFACS, and a Masters degree in the electricity industry’s regulation from the Universidade Salvador-UNIFACS.

Fernando Antonio Fagundes Reis Mr. Fernando Antonio Fagundes Reis serves as Chief Legal Officer of Light SA since September 2, 2011. He was State Prosecutor (MG), Coordinator of the Department of Mobilization and Social Inclusion (CIMOS) and professor of the Law School of the Federal University of Juiz de Fora (UFJF). He was an Institutional Deputy State Attorney General (2007-2010), coordinator of the public hearings held by the Office of the State Attorney General of Minas Gerais (2007 and 2008), General Secretary of the Governor of the State of Minas Gerais (2004-2006), Director of the Study and Functional Improvement Center (CEAF), a body linked to the Office of the State Attorney General of Minas Gerais (1994). He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidade Federal de Juiz de Fora on December 9, 1988. He also gained a graduate degree in Corporate Law at Fundacao Dom Cabral (FDC) on November 24, 1989.

Luis Fernando de Almeida Guimaraes Mr. Luis Fernando de Almeida Guimaraes serves as Chief Energy Officer of Light SA since February 5, 2015. He was Member of the Executive Board and Generation Office of Light SA until 2010. He began his career in electricity sector with Eletrosul S.A. and Itaipu Binational S.A. where he worked on hydroelectric projects such as UHE Itaipu, UHE Salto Osorio and UTE Jorge Lacerda II. From 1980 to 1996, he worked at Engevix S.A. and Enge S.A., on coordinating projects. including the Executive Project for the UHE Tucurui, hydroelectric plant (Eletronorte S.A.), the Bay Prospecting Project for the Rio Paraiba do Sul (Furnas S.A.), the Viability Project for the Sapucaia hydroelectric plant (Furnas S.A.), the Initial Project for the Sobragi and Picada hydroelectric plant (CPM), autogeneration studies (Vale S.A.) and capacity increase studies for Lajes hydroelectric project. Since 1996, he has served as Member of Board of Directors and technical, operation and environmental committees for companies that are part of the Paranapanema and Votorantim groups. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidade Federal Fluminense in 1971 and a Post-graduate degree in Operational Research from Universidade Federal Fluminense in 1978.

Marco Antonio de Rezende Teixeira Mr. Marco Antonio de Rezende Teixeira serves as the Director of Light S.A. since February 5, 2015. He has been employee of Companhia Brasileira de Trens Urbanos (CBTU - Brazilian Company of Urban Trains), based in Belo Horizonte since 1983. Between 1993 and 1996, he acted as Legal Officer of the Development Department of Belo Horizonte and, between 1997 and 2012, he was Municipal Attorney General of Belo Horizonte. He was awarded the Municipal Legislature Medal of Merit by the City Council of Belo Horizonte; the Ari Rocha Judge medal, awarded by the Regional Labor Court of the Third Region; and the Municipal Legislature Grand Collar of Merit by the City Council of Belo Horizonte. He holds a degree in Law from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais.

Mauro Borges Lemos Mr. Mauro Borges Lemos serves as the Director of Light S.A. since April 28, 2016. Since January 2015 he holds the position of Chief Executive Officer of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais-CEMIG, Cemig Distribution SA and Cemig Generation and Transmission SA, and is Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the above companies. It was Minister of the Ministry of Industrial Development and Foreign Trade from February 2014 to January 2015 and was President of the Brazilian Industrial Development Agency - ABDI 2011-2014. He holds a degree in Economics from the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais and Ph.D. from University of Paris XI and the University of Illinois, United States.

Sergio Gomes Malta Mr. Sergio Gomes Malta serves as the Director of Light S.A. since April 28, 2016. He apprenticed in the OECD and joined the Light in 1982, where he held several positions until 2011. He was Deputy General Director and Chief Financial Officer of the National Department of Water and Electrical Energy-DNAEE in 1991-92. He was Director of Economic Studies and Regulation of International EDF in Paris and Director of EDF-GDF Services in Alpes Maritimes, South of France (1999-2001). He is currently Chairman of the Interstate Union of Electric Power Industry, Director of Chamber of Commerce France-Brazil, the Commercial Association of Rio de Janeiro and FIRJAN, Energy Council President of FIRJAN and Director of the National Agriculture Society - SNA .It was superintendent of Sebrae-RJ, director of Bolt Energy and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vivax. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and a Masters in Industrial Economics from the Economic and Industrial Development Institute of the Universite Paris I Pantheon Sorbonne, in 1980.

Marcello Lignani Siqueira Mr. Marcello Lignani Siqueira serves as the Director of Light S.A. since February 5, 2015. Between 1999 and 2012, he was CEO of Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais (Minas Gerais Sanitation Company), and CEO of Companhia Municipal de Saneamento de Juiz de Fora (Juiz de Fora Municipal Sanitation Company), between 1995 and 1998. He was a congressman for Minas Gerais between 2003 and 2007. Between 2007 and 2011, he acted as Administration and Finance Officer of Companhia de Desenvolvimento de Minas Gerais (Minas Gerais Development Company). He holds a Bachelors degree in Civil Engineering from the Universidade Federal de Juiz de Fora.

Edson Rogerio da Costa Mr. Edson Rogerio da Costa serves as the Director of Light S.A. since April 28, 2016. He served as the Central North Superintendent of the Middle Market bank branches of Banco do Brasil, a financial services company, in Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo and the North and Northeast regions, from July 2009 to June 2011. He served as a Corporate Superintendent at the Corporate branches of Banco do Brasil nationwide from June 2011 to February 2012. From February 2012 to February 2014, he also served as General Manager of the Governance Unit of Banco do Brasil investee companies. He is currently the Corporate Bank Officer at Banco do Brasil S.A. He holds an MBA in Finance from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) and an MBA in Strategic Leadership from INEPAD/UNISINOS, as well as a degree in Accounting from Centro Universitario de Brasilia.

Silvio Artur Meira Starling Mr. Silvio Artur Meira Starling serves as the Independent Director of Light S.A. since February 5, 2015. Since 2007, he has been Special Business Management Advisor of the Navy Commander. Between 2005 and 2007, he was the Navy’s Budget Coordinator. He has also held many positions in the Navy since 1991. Between 1991 and 1993, he was Head of the Purchase Department of the Brazilian Naval Commission in Europe, in London, covering all of Europe and Asia. He received several awards, such as: Order of Defense Merit; Order of Naval Merit (Commander); Order of Military Merit; Order of Aeronautical Merit (Commander). He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Centro Universitario Metodista Bennett.

Carlos Alberto da Cruz Mr. Carlos Alberto da Cruz serves as an Independent Director, Employee Representative at Light SA since March 22, 2010. He has 35 years of experience in Electric Power Systems and substation and transmission line construction. He has worked in electrical engineering monitoring several substation projects and as project manager for the Substation and Transmission Line Projects and Construction Department; monitoring electrical equipment purchasing for installation in Light substations; Lead Environmental Auditor in the Certification process of Light’s sites (SGA); Light’s representative in the Ministry of Mines and Energy’s Working Group on regulations related to the law establishing limits on Electrical and Magnetic Fields created by electrical power systems. He is Senior Field Engineer of the Substation Projects and Construction Department and President of the Engineers Union in his fourth term, participating in Light’s Collective Labor Agreements. He gained a degree in Electrical Engineering from Universidade de Coimbra.