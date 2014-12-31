Name Description

Sanjiv Lamba Mr. Sanjiv Lamba serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the company effective February 09, 2012. He is a B.Com. (Hons.) and a Chartered Accountant. Mr Lamba joined the Company in the Finance function in 1989 and gathered a wealth of experience from the Company’s business both in India and overseas and was the Managing Director of the Company up to 31 March 2005. Mr Lamba later moved to various senior management positions within the erstwhile BOC Group until its merger with Linde AG in the year 2006. Mr Lamba is presently a Member of the Executive Board of Linde AG and is responsible for the Asia / Pacific segment, the Asian joint Ventures and the Business Area Electronics (electronic gases).

Moloy Banerjee Mr. Moloy Banerjee serves as Managing Director, Executive Director of the company. He is a B. Tech. in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Kanpur. Mr. Banerjee has over 28 years of experience spread across Gases and Project Engineering business of the Company during which he held various senior positions in the Company including as Vice President– Gases responsible for bulk and tonnage business, as Marketing Manager responsible for strategic marketing and investments, as Project Development Manager responsible for business development activities relating to merchant and onsite business and as Manager in Project Engineering Division responsible for project execution in various capacities. Besides this, Mr. Banerjee has an overseas experience of two years in the Tonnage business in South and East Asia and South Pacific regions in the Gases business of The Linde Group after which he was appointed as the Dy. Country Head of the Company w.e.f. 1 January 2013 and later as Managing Director of the Company from 30 July 2013.

Desiree Co Bacher Ms. Desiree Co Bacher serves as an Additional Non- Executive Director of the Company with effect from 17 February 2015.

Arun Balakrishnan Mr. Arun Balakrishnan serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Linde India Limited., since October 18, 2011. He is a B.E (Chemical) from College of Engineering, Trichur, Kerala and has a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM, Bangalore. Mr Balakrishnan was the Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. from 1 April 2007 to 31 July 2010 and is presently the Chairman of HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd.

Jyotin Mehta Mr. Jyotin Mehta serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Linde India Limited. He is a B.Com, FCA, FCS and FICWA. Mr Mehta has rich experience of about 30 years in finance, secretarial, internal audit and quality deployment functions across diverse industries. At present, Mr Mehta is the Vice President and Chief Internal Auditor at Voltas Ltd. and is also an independent director of Speciality Restaurants Ltd.